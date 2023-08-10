Wrike Research Finds 82% Of Professional Services Organizations Are Prioritizing Efficiency This Year

80% of professional services employees say that a single source of truth will improve their efficiency at work

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, a powerful work management platform, today released new research that uncovers the most effective measures professional services teams are taking to enhance efficiency. According to Wrike’s 2023 Efficiency Report, leaders across the professional services industry ranked poor communication and collaboration, time wasted on activities like duplicative work, and ineffective use of technology as top causes of inefficiency. To combat these, 82% of professional services leaders are looking to work management software to provide a single source of truth for work across their organization.





“With continued economic uncertainty looming, the pressure is on for professional services teams and firms to shorten time to value for key stakeholders, increase efficiency across their organization, and deliver on business outcomes,” said Thomas Scott, Interim CEO at Wrike. “Transparency with clients is essential and real-time reporting is a must-have. We are passionate about helping these teams deliver successful projects profitably.”

Wrike’s solution for professional services encompasses powerful features for teams across the professional services industry, including IT services; management consulting; architecture, engineering and construction (AEC); marketing agencies, and more, that are designed to connect and accelerate the entire project life cycle, from scoping, planning and execution to time tracking and resource management. Wrike also offers the following templates to help organizations get up and running quickly, maximizing efficiency and addressing some of the key challenges professional services teams face day-to-day, including Project Delivery Initiation, Contract Management, Enterprise Service Management, Professional Services Management, Requirements Management, and Services Scoping and Initiation.

“In Wrike’s 2023 Efficiency Report, 80% of leaders said consolidating applications is one of the most effective ways to improve efficiency,” continues Scott. “Conversely, 59% percent of knowledge workers say they use redundant software applications, and the problem extends beyond disparate apps. Many organizations are also using more than one work management platform – 63% of professional services leaders say this creates a lack of visibility into the work taking place between teams or departments. Leaders must now come together and engage in more strategic conversations about their tech stacks because there is a need for consolidation to get to a single source of truth.”

Wrike’s ability to bring all work together in one place is already helping customers like Granicus, the global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, improve efficiency. Previously, Granicus was using between five and eight different project management tools inherited from previous acquisitions to execute and track work across their organization. By introducing Wrike, they have been able to centralize all teams into one work management platform — increasing visibility, alignment, and efficiency, delivering more standardized processes and reliable reports, and providing easier updates for external clients. They have seen a 20% increase in time tracking compliance since implementation, have taken on 200 new projects in Wrike every month, and are able to serve 1,200 external clients in Wrike.

“Work was getting lost in emails and across numerous project management solutions, making it difficult to share information,” said Debbie Prette, Director of Implementation at Granicus. “We needed a single source of truth for project management, time tracking, and external collaboration.”

After carefully assessing multiple work management solutions on the market, Granicus scored Wrike as the best option to streamline operations, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce technology costs.

