Wrike Reaffirms Commitment to Enterprise-Level Standards of Security and Compliance

Work Intelligence® Platform Leader Extends SOC2 and ISO 27K Certifications

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most intelligent work management platform, today announced that it has been recertified for new international security standards, including SOC2 and all ISO 27k series certifications. Security risks driven by hybrid work environments and the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions reiterate the need for increased data protection.









Analysts predict that generative AI will cause a spike in the cybersecurity resources required to secure it, resulting in more than a 15% incremental spend on application and data security over the next two years. Alignment with internationally recognized security and compliance standards sets a strong foundation for data protection that benefits all Wrike users.

“Our research found that nearly 9 in 10 business leaders are planning to use AI to boost efficiency across their organization,” says Thomas Scott, CEO at Wrike. “To deliver a best-in-class product, we are focused on providing the most intelligent capabilities while ensuring that our innovation matches the highest level of security and compliance. We are committed to data protection that meets the needs of our wide-ranging customer base, from 10 employees to more than 100,000. Our latest security and compliance certifications reaffirm this commitment.”

Wrike has confirmed compliance with the following standards:

SOC 2 Type II: An advanced audit report showcasing commitment to data safety, security, and an effective risk management framework.

ISO 27001: Proof of industry-standard Information Security Management System, ensuring total security and privacy for customers’ data.

ISO 27017: A certificate validating expertise in secure cloud services and our robust risk assessment capabilities in cloud environments.

ISO 27018: Evidence of commitment to global standards in protecting personal identifiable information in the cloud, assuring clients of their data’s privacy.

ISO 27701: A certificate asserting adherence to recognized privacy policy compliance and that processes meet international privacy standards.

TX-RAMP Level 1: A certificate demonstrating our ability to meet high security standards required by Texas state government entities, signaling preparedness to cater to security-sensitive environments.

Customers like Siemens Smart Infrastructure have looked to Wrike to decrease the number of disjointed tech tools they are using, and as a result, reduce security risk.

“Before Wrike, people were using isolated input tools,” said Hannes Leitner, Process Owner Project Execution at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “Siloed systems can lead to fragmented communication, obstacles in tracking down answers or assets, and increased security risk. Now, Wrike is aligned to our internal enterprise standards, and the users can add all their confidential data in Wrike without having to fear security breaches or compliance issues.”

About Wrike

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.

Contacts

Jessica Garcia



Senior Manager, Communications



jessica.garcia@team.wrike.com