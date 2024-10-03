Wrike Announces Winners Of Inaugural Wrike Elite 100 Awards

Pioneering leaders recognized for exceptional use of Wrike’s platform to drive collaboration, innovation, and measurable business outcomes

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most intelligent work management platform, today proudly announced the winners of its first-ever Wrike Elite 100 awards. This prestigious award honors customers who have demonstrated outstanding expertise in using Wrike to foster collaboration, drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and deliver measurable results within their organizations.





The Wrike Elite 100 celebrates customer excellence across five categories: Collaboration, Innovation, Analytics, Orchestration, and Results. These categories spotlight the most creative, strategic, and impactful uses of Wrike’s platform. Winners will be celebrated at Wrike Collaborate 2024, Wrike’s annual user conference, where some will share their success stories and insights with peers from around the globe.

“We are incredibly proud of the diverse achievements showcased by the Wrike Elite 100 winners,” says Alexey Korotich, Chief Product Officer at Wrike. “These leaders have leveraged Wrike’s platform to not only optimize their workflows but also to transform how they approach their business operations. From improving collaboration across global teams to driving innovation and delivering tangible business results, they have set a new standard for productivity and efficiency.”

Award Categories and Winners:

Collaboration: Mitchell Bausch, Texas A&M University



Mitchell reengineered several cross-functional processes utilizing Wrike, including editorial, allowing his team to tell the story of Texas A&M Law more effectively. This effort ultimately contributed to the largest jump in ranking of any top 50 law school in recent history.

Innovation: Ethan Walker, RWS Global



“We optimized our end-to-end custom retail product creation process, with the use of blueprints and task ID codes to enhance and leverage Wrikes automation and dashboard features.”

Analytics: Ali Moses, Varsity Yearbook



By moving their customer proofing process to Wrike, Ali’s team reduced proof return time by 42%, resulting in reduced mandatory overtime across departments.

Orchestration: Grace Millar, Jo Malone London (The Estée Lauder Companies)



Wrike has helped the global Creative Operations team improve communication and project management, resulting in streamlined processes across 90+ campaigns and more efficient collaboration.

Results: Ryan Mills, Miami Dolphins and Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix



Ryan’s team uses Wrike to manage five lines of business with one consistent process, enabling smoother operations across multiple entities, including the Miami Dolphins and F1 Miami Grand Prix.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the outstanding efforts of our Wrike Elite 100 winners,” says Christine Royston, Chief Marketing Officer at Wrike. “Their stories serve as a testament to the power of our platform and its ability to drive success across industries. These leaders have shown that when teams collaborate and innovate using Wrike, the results can be transformative. We look forward to honoring their achievements at Wrike Collaborate 2024.”

For more information on the Wrike Elite 100, visit https://www.wrike.com/elite-100/.

About Wrike

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.

Contacts

Arlena Jackson



Senior Manager, Corporate Communications



arlena.jackson@team.wrike.com