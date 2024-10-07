Wrike Announces Full Event Agenda for Collaborate 2024, Featuring New Customer Speakers From Global Brands

Leading work management platform puts spotlight on customer voices and use cases with Collaborate 2024 conference agenda

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced new customer speakers on its Collaborate 2024 event agenda, including spokespeople from the Miami Dolphins and Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Schneider Electric, AVEVA, Cadence Bank, Cipla, Jellyfish, Carvana, and Comcast Advertising. Wrike’s seventh annual conference for modern work efficiency brings together Wrike customers, partners, and experts for two days of keynotes, breakout sessions, customer success stories, and hands-on training aimed to help organizations and teams reduce workplace inefficiencies so they can focus on their most impactful work.









Collaborate is expected to draw attendees from around the globe, who will get the opportunity to hear directly from Wrike customers and learn how organizations across industries have used Wrike’s collaborative work management tools to reduce wasted efforts, increase visibility and alignment, and drive high-impact work.

Wrike customers will tell their stories through a variety of presentation formats, including a one-on-one fireside chat, customer panels, and breakout sessions. Sessions include:

Fireside Chat With Cadence Bank: Join Thomas Scott, CEO of Wrike, along with Lee Toole, Director of Application Support, Strategy and Enablement, and Courtney Huesman, Executive Director Head of Strategy and Enablement, at Cadence Bank for a conversation on how Wrike has transformed their workflows and helped them prioritize impactful work.

Join Thomas Scott, CEO of Wrike, along with Lee Toole, Director of Application Support, Strategy and Enablement, and Courtney Huesman, Executive Director Head of Strategy and Enablement, at for a conversation on how Wrike has transformed their workflows and helped them prioritize impactful work. Customer Panel: Elite Ideas From the Wrike Elite 100: In this customer panel session, our resident Wrike solutions experts will speak with a selection of our inaugural Wrike Elite 100 winners from RWS Global, Varsity Yearbook, Texas A&M University, and Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix . Join us for a thought-provoking discussion complete with Wrike demos and ideas to drive value into your own business workflows with Wrike!

In this customer panel session, our resident Wrike solutions experts will speak with a selection of our inaugural Wrike Elite 100 winners from and . Join us for a thought-provoking discussion complete with Wrike demos and ideas to drive value into your own business workflows with Wrike! Moving the Mountain: Deploying Wrike at Scale: How do you scale your Wrike user base by 100X? Attendees will hear from Sherrie Besecker, System Solutions Manager at Syneos Health , to learn how Syneos Health grew from an initial deployment of 25 users to a team of over 2,500. Along the way, attendees will learn strategies to employ, pitfalls to avoid, and the tips and tricks of a Wrike guru.

How do you scale your Wrike user base by 100X? Attendees will hear from Sherrie Besecker, System Solutions Manager at , to learn how Syneos Health grew from an initial deployment of 25 users to a team of over 2,500. Along the way, attendees will learn strategies to employ, pitfalls to avoid, and the tips and tricks of a Wrike guru. Scrap the Spreadsheets: Increase Collaboration : In a session led by James Ball, Vice President of Project Management, Jellyfish , learn how this creative agency is rapidly increasing its adoption of Wrike to better manage projects, deliver superior customer service, streamline its technology stack, and gain sanity.

In a session led by James Ball, Vice President of Project Management, , learn how this creative agency is rapidly increasing its adoption of Wrike to better manage projects, deliver superior customer service, streamline its technology stack, and gain sanity. Make Wrike an Essential Part of Your Marketing Team : Learn how Wrike helps the marketing teams at Comcast Advertising and Kichler Lighting crush their campaigns, ensuring seamless collaboration across multiple teams and departments to optimize creative workflows for successful campaign management.

Learn how Wrike helps the marketing teams at and crush their campaigns, ensuring seamless collaboration across multiple teams and departments to optimize creative workflows for successful campaign management. Tales From the Manufacturing Multiverse: Explore how Wrike can accelerate development at every stage of the product lifecycle. The Kitchen Coop and Wisconsin Metal Parts will share strategies and pro tips for getting to market faster with products that delight customers.

Attendees will also hear directly from leaders at Wrike, including Wrike CEO Thomas Scott; CPO Alexey Korotich; President and CRO Brian Nourani; and CMO Christine Royston, who will share strategies for prioritizing impactful work as well as a look ahead at planned updates for Wrike’s platform.

Collaborate 2024 takes place virtually from October 23-24, 2024. Register here for this virtual event and to view the full event agenda.

About Wrike

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co.

