Wrike Announces Collaborate 2023: The Conference For Modern Work Efficiency

Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced Collaborate 2023, the conference for modern work efficiency, which will take place virtually from November 8-9, 2023. This year, Wrike executives will take the stage with customer speakers to discuss how new technologies are enabling more efficient processes for faster results delivery.





The International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook report states that growth is expected to fall from an estimated 3.5% in 2022 to 3.0% in both 2023 and 2024, and 52% of business leaders say their organization won’t survive a recession without efficiency measures. Wrike’s sixth annual event is designed to help teams navigate a difficult economic climate by offering tools to overcome work complexities, operate at increased velocity, and increase alignment to company-wide objectives.

“This year has flipped modern work on its head as resources come under scrutiny. And because of this, 77% of organizations are prioritizing efficiency,” says Thomas Scott, Interim CEO at Wrike. “Teams are being asked to demonstrate ROI over actions, and many organizations are turning to technology to fill in the gaps. This is where collaborative work management solutions play a critical role in boosting team productivity because they offer a single source of truth across an organization, as well as advanced features like AI that allow teams to do more with less.”

Collaborate 2023 returns as a fully virtual event and will offer valuable insight into the future of work with three unique sections, including keynotes, breakout sessions, and hands-on training. Attendees will hear directly from experts and leaders at global organizations, including Paycom, Odyssey Hotel Group, Georgetown University, AppFolio, seoplus+, Sonny’s Enterprises, LLC., Radial, and Keck Medicine of USC about how they’re recouping lost time, recapturing missed opportunities, and realizing unprecedented levels of productivity with Wrike.

They will also hear thought leadership keynotes from Wrike leaders on the forefront of platform innovation and modern workplace trends, including Thomas Scott, Interim CEO; Alexey Korotich, Vice President of Product; Esther Flammer, Chief Marketing Officer; and Brian Nourani, President and Chief Revenue Officer, who has recently rejoined Wrike to strengthen its commitment to the enterprise.

Breakout sessions will include:

What’s new in Wrike? : Dive deep with Wrike experts into new and upcoming work management and AI innovations unveiled during our product keynote and discuss how those will shape modern work.

: Dive deep with Wrike experts into new and upcoming work management and AI innovations unveiled during our product keynote and discuss how those will shape modern work. Wrike best practices : Fast-paced, pragmatic “how-to” sessions with Wrike customers and experts to share how to improve processes through technology and increase efficiency in significant ways.

: Fast-paced, pragmatic “how-to” sessions with Wrike customers and experts to share how to improve processes through technology and increase efficiency in significant ways. Driving value with Wrike: Get insight into modern work management challenges and how individuals, teams, and organizations like yours leverage Wrike to increase efficiency – by improving visibility and alignment, reducing wasted effort, and delivering business outcomes faster.

Collaborate is free to attend. Register here to secure your spot, and find out how your organization can navigate the fastest path to efficiency at Collaborate 2023.

