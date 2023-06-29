Wrapbook Expands its Payroll Platform to Enable Seamless Collaboration Across Production and Accounting Teams

Company evolves brand to reflect strong momentum in the business and adds industry experts to bring new solutions to market

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrapbook, a leading provider of production payroll for the entertainment industry, announced today the launch of its new suite of cost-management and accounting tools—a powerful set of expanded capabilities that connect production and accounting teams in a single, easy-to-use solution.





The new features streamline expense tracking, freeing production teams from the hassle of chasing after receipts and purchase orders. The update also gives accountants access to real-time cost data, giving them a clear, up-to-date overview of actuals while eliminating hours of manual data entry. The company’s new integrations with Quickbooks, Sage Intacct, Oracle Netsuite, and Acumatica will enable accounting teams to actualize faster and more accurately. By improving collaboration and eliminating data entry, the new features reduce wrap time and production costs.

“Producers have already seen firsthand how Wrapbook streamlines their payroll. Now, we’re excited to bring that same kind of innovation to accounting departments,” said Ali Javid, CEO of Wrapbook. “With this latest release, we’re making it easier than ever for production and accounting teams to collaborate in one unified platform. That means no more chasing after missing purchase orders, and no more budget surprises at wrap.”

“We’re thrilled to have a game-changing tool that grants us an unprecedented real-time view of our job’s spending against our budget,” said Meliz Yilmaz, Production Supervisor at Voyager. “Having one tool to track and code costs seamlessly allows us to wrap projects efficiently with greater accuracy and confidence.”

To accelerate its growth into new markets, Wrapbook has expanded its team. Ryan Broussard recently joined to advise clients on tax incentives and financing, and Rick Rice and Liz Blunnie will be working to build Wrapbook’s next-generation production accounting suite. Ryan, Rick and Liz have decades of combined experience in production payroll and the entertainment industry.

Wrapbook is also updating its brand to reflect the breadth of offerings across payroll, accounting, and services. The company’s refreshed identity embodies simplicity, structure, and refinement—tenets that are essential to the goal of providing easy-to-use tools that unleash customer creativity. The brand refresh underscores Wrapbook’s continued momentum in the production industry and the company’s confidence in its ability to serve more customers across Commercial, Film, and TV. Serving hundreds of productions across the industry, ranging from commercials to film and television, Wrapbook counts Ways & Means, SMUGGLER, and Farm League among its customers.

