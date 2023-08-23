WPP’s Gain Theory Named a Leader in Marketing Measurement and Optimization by Global Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gain Theory, a global marketing effectiveness and foresight consultancy that accelerates growth for ambitious brands, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023.





The Forrester report states that “Gain Theory shines with impressive services and deep ad ecosystem expertise…Gain Theory excels in providing high-touch services for insights development and analyzing future marketing investment opportunities”. Of note is Gain Theory’s innovation roadmap, which the Forrester report states is “…differentiated by its a focus on building next-generation business models, creative optimization insights, and using GenAI to enhance platform capabilities.”

In producing this Forrester Wave™ report, Forrester evaluated the 9 most significant marketing measurement and optimization providers against 38 criteria spanning three categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

Gain Theory received the highest scores possible in 17 criteria across all three categories. In the Current Offering category, for example, it scored 5 out of 5 in the following criteria: “Strategic Marketing Mix Analysis”; “Marketing Optimization and Budgeting”; “Insights Driven Business”, “Model Testing & Value”; “External and Proprietary Data”; and “Global Partnerships”. In the Strategy category, Gain Theory received the highest possible scores in the “Innovation”; “Roadmap”, Talent Strategy” and “Pricing Flexibility and Transparency” criteria.

Gain Theory was also given the highest possible scores in the “Marketing Dashboards and Reports”, “Collaboration”, and “Marketing Planning and Activation” criteria. The Forrester report states that “multiple reference customers indicated the reason they selected Gain Theory was for its technological flexibility and insights access. They especially like the platform’s usability, collaboration, and planning and activation capabilities.”

The Forrester report also notes that “global enterprises with multiple brands, large marketing and media budgets, and the need for partner teams in various global locations should consider Gain Theory.”

Manjiry Tamhane, Gain Theory Global CEO, said: “Our goal is to give our clients the confidence to make faster, smarter decisions to maximize the value from existing investments and establish a robust rationale for additional investments to drive even more growth. In the past year alone, we have successfully delivered $1.6 billion in incremental value on behalf of our clients. With a heritage of 50 years in innovation, expertise spanning 60 markets, and an extensive repository of benchmarks and norms, our clients place their trust in us to accelerate growth. We believe being cited as a Leader by Forrester, underlines the distinct value we provide which is appreciated by clients who rate us 9/10 in satisfaction and rely on us to realize their end-to-end marketing effectiveness aspirations.”

About Gain Theory

Gain Theory is a leading global marketing effectiveness and foresight consultancy, dedicated to accelerating growth for ambitious brands. Our mission is to empower clients with the confidence to make better data-informed investment decisions. Leveraging high-touch consultancy, unique partnerships, and proprietary technology, we deliver award-winning solutions that deliver results. As part of the WPP network, Gain Theory benefits from unparalleled access to a wide range of data, expertise, and cutting-edge tools, creating a truly differentiated offering in the industry.

Gain Theory is a WPP agency (NYSE: WPP).

