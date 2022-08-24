WP Engine Highlights Regional Expansion in Asia

With 400% growth in APAC customers since opening its Brisbane office in 2017, WP Engine continues to ramp expansion in the region with new Singapore presence.

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company announces its APAC expansion plans with a new presence in Singapore. Building on the company’s accelerated success in the region since opening its Brisbane, Australia office in 2017, WP Engine is launching in Singapore with new regional product offerings and a landmark customer event, tomorrow, at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore. Open to media, the event will gather customers and partners from Singapore together with the company’s leadership.

Australian-Driven Success to Date

Mark Randall, VP of APAC Sales for WP Engine, opened the company’s Brisbane office in 2017 with one sales representative. Today, Randall leads a team of 45 employees, and WP Engine’s presence in APAC is larger than ever, serving major brands like Sealy, Gregory Jewellers, and Volvo, and driving WP Engine’s international growth.

“Working directly with the incredible APAC brands and agencies innovating websites and digital experiences every day is a privilege for us,” Randall said, “After experiencing such massive growth over the past five years I am proud to see WP Engine continue to build on its strong foundation for growth, attracting the best talent and maintaining a focus on our core values, outstanding company culture, and our amazing people.”

Why Singapore?

Over the years, WP Engine has seen a spike in customer demand across Asia and specifically in Singapore, which is a beacon of technological innovation. Most recently, WP Engine Agency Partner Chillybin worked with WP Engine and Fullerton Fund Management on a website redesign that led to a 53% increase in direct acquisitions. Establishing close relationships with Singapore-based brands and agencies is a strategic imperative for WP Engine as the company extends its WordPress platform, products, and expertise across Asia.

“Working with customers based in Singapore, some of whom we’ve partnered with for a few years now, it quickly became clear how important this city is, and how important the wider region is to the heartbeat of Asia and all of the incredible tech innovation that takes place here,” said Fabio Torlini, Senior Vice-President and Managing Director, International, WP Engine. “With the expansion of our platform, our products, and our team here in Singapore, WP Engine is going to have a massive impact. I have no doubt that we’ll create some of our most incredible partnerships yet.”

WP Engine will host its Singapore customer launch event at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore on August 24 with networking opportunities and insights from current regional customers and partners as well as the company’s leadership.

Award-Winning Culture

Coupled with accelerated regional growth, WP Engine was recently recognized by Great Place to Work as one of Australia’s best workplaces, with 97% of WP Engine employees agreeing that it is a great place to work. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture and serves as a strong indicator of a company’s commitment to fostering an open, accepting workplace that promotes transparency and trust.

Fuel The Freedom To Create With WP Engine

WP Engine powers the freedom to create on WordPress. The company’s products and web platform, the fastest among all WordPress providers, power 1.5 million digital experiences. More of the top 200,000 sites in the world use WP Engine to drive their digital experiences than anyone else in WordPress. Experience the advantage of Managed WordPress Hosting perfected today.

