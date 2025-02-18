WP Engine Announces 2025 Agency Partner Awards Winners

Winners highlight groundbreaking work by agencies creating transformative solutions using WordPress®

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress, today announced the winners of its 2025 Agency Partner Awards, honoring members of the company’s Agency Partner Program designing and building best-in-class websites with WordPress.1

With seven categories celebrating excellence in innovation, performance, community impact, and more, this year's Agency Partner Awards builds on the inaugural event in 2024, bringing expanded categories and enhanced benefits for winning submissions. As WP Engine continues to bolster its support for agencies, the Agency Partner Awards showcase the forward-thinking solutions that are forging the future of the internet.

In addition to the Agency Partner Award site achievement winners, WP Engine also recognized standout agencies from across global regions—including Top Agency winners Americaneagle.com (North America), Illustrate Digital (EMEA), and Boylen (APAC), and Emerging Agency winners TracTru (North America), Property Jungle (EMEA), and EB Pearls (APAC)—underscoring the depth of innovation within its partner ecosystem.

“WP Engine is committed to championing the agencies that push developments for WordPress forward,” said Darcy Kurtz, Chief Marketing Officer for WP Engine. “The Agency Partner Awards highlight the incredible work of our agency partners, and this year’s winners exemplify the innovation, performance, and impact that will define the next generation of the web.”

WP Engine Agency Partner Awards 2025 Winners

2025 Business Transformation Award: The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health by Spark Digital

The Florey, Australia’s leading brain research institute, partnered with Spark Digital to replatform its website, delivering a modern, streamlined digital experience. The redesign improved usability for diverse audiences, enhanced functionality for scientists and students, and integrated essential tools like Eventbrite, MailChimp, and donation platforms.

The transformation resulted in improved user experience, increased visibility for researchers, and higher engagement, reflected in a 9.7% increase in page views and a 40.15% boost in donation form engagement. The migration to WordPress simplified content management, reducing reliance on IT support and allowing faster updates for high-impact initiatives.

2025 Committed to Giving Back Award: David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) by StrategiQ

David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) partnered with an award-winning transformation agency, StrategiQ, to overhaul its WordPress website. The goal was to create a stable, intuitive, mobile-first platform that would streamline donations, promote artwork sales, and increase endangered animal “adoptions” while enhancing visibility and engagement.

The redesigned site delivered tangible impacts: SEO improvements restored organic traffic, engagement time rose by 44%, and a surge in search rankings led to media inquiries from high-visibility outlets. StrategiQ’s integration of Vue.js apps and GoCardless API also simplified donations, increasing revenue and donor retention.

By combining strategic design with cutting-edge technology, StrategiQ helped DSWF better connect with donors, conservationists, and sponsors, advancing its mission to protect endangered species and their habitats across Africa and Asia.

2025 Future-ready Innovation Award: The New Home Company by Wpromote

The New Home Company set out to transform its digital presence and fulfill evolving audience needs, and independent marketing agency Wpromote delivered a cutting-edge solution that redefined the digital homebuying experience, earning this year’s Future-ready Innovation Award.

Built on a headless WordPress architecture, the site ensures speed, scalability, and seamless cross-device performance. A custom ERP integration syncs real-time home pricing and availability, eliminating manual updates, while advanced search and filtering tools powered by Algolia help users refine their home search down to the neighborhood level. Interactive multimedia elements—including maps and video assets—further enhance engagement.

2025 Inclusive Design Award: Family Fund by Mixd

Family Fund provides essential grants to families raising disabled or seriously ill children, and Mixd ensured their website reflects that mission, earning this year’s Inclusive Design Award.

Through a user-centered design process, Mixd developed a site that removes digital barriers. It uses Plain English, clear signposting, and intuitive navigation to help families easily access support. Prioritizing accessibility at every level, the site includes keyboard navigation, logical tab order, alt text, and optimized color contrast, earning it a perfect accessibility score of 100 on both desktop and mobile.

2025 Peak Performance Award: Freeman by WebDevStudios

Speed, reliability, and seamless user experience define high-performing websites, and WebDevStudios delivered exactly that for Freeman, earning this year’s Peak Performance Award.

To improve site speed and design consistency, WebDevStudios rebuilt Freeman’s website on a WordPress Block theme, incorporating core and custom native blocks into the site structure. The transition streamlined content management while ensuring a cohesive design across pages. Performance enhancements—including Marketo integration for gated content, advanced CDN customization, and database optimization—propelled the site to a perfect Core Web Vitals performance score of 100.

Through its Agency Partner Program, WP Engine has worked with more than 10,000 active program members to launch more than 300,000 websites. Click here to read more about the APP.

About WP Engine

WP Engine empowers companies and agencies of all sizes to build, power, manage, and optimize their WordPress websites and applications with confidence. Serving 1.5 million customers across 150+ countries, the global technology company provides premium, enterprise-grade solutions, tools, and services, including specialized platforms for WordPress, industry-tailored eCommerce and agency solution suites, and developer-centric tools like Local, Advanced Custom Fields, and more. WP Engine’s innovative technology and industry-leading expertise are why 8% of the web visits a WP Engine-powered site daily. Learn more at wpengine.com.

1 The WordPress® trademark is the intellectual property of the WordPress Foundation. WP Engine is not endorsed or owned by, or affiliated with, the WordPress Foundation.

