WP Engine Acquires NitroPack, Extending Leadership in Managed WordPress Site Performance

With an installed base spanning more than 219,000 websites, NitroPack fills a critical need as a comprehensive website performance solution that empowers users with intuitive automation for frontend site speed optimizations with little to no technical expertise required.

“NitroPack exemplifies the technical ingenuity and performance optimizations required to meet today’s online demands,” said WP Engine Chairwoman and CEO Heather Brunner. “This single solution can replace multiple optimization tools, and hundreds of thousands of users have discovered its powerful combination of advanced performance improvements and ease of use. We are excited to add this technology suite to WP Engine’s industry-leading WordPress platform and products.”

Innovative, customer-driven results

NitroPack was previously introduced to WP Engine customers with the launch of Page Speed Boost, which leverages NitroPack’s proprietary WordPress optimization technology. The acquisition will further strengthen WP Engine’s website performance capabilities, providing customers with innovative features and flexibility for site optimization.

Since its launch, Page Speed Boost adoption has consistently grown with customers seeing significant improvements in Google Lighthouse scores, which measure Core Web Vitals. These include a 34% average improvement in desktop scores and a 132% average improvement in mobile scores.

Similar improvements have also been seen across NitroPack’s wider customer base. Software provider, OfficeRnD experienced a 12.5% boost in key page conversions and a 10% increase in overall website conversion rate after implementing NitroPack on its website. Additionally, the site’s mobile performance score improved to over 90, and it passed all Core Web Vitals, significantly enhancing SEO visibility and user experience.

These customer results align with NitroPack’s mission to provide easy access to world-class performance and support its founders’ vision for a faster, more accessible web.

“Over the past year, our partnership with WP Engine has highlighted our shared vision and values. We are both passionate about making websites faster,” said NitroPack Co-founder and CEO Georgi Petrov.

“Having sold companies before, we’re highly selective about who we do business with, and our journey with WP Engine has reaffirmed that they’re the right fit for our team, our technology, and our customers. This acquisition is more than a business transaction, it’s the culmination of a relationship built on trust, shared goals, and a mutual commitment to innovation.”

Differentiated technology

NitroPack’s advanced technology drives impressive results through robust automation and optimizations for superior page load times and overall site performance.

Key features include proprietary speed algorithms, advanced caching, and a built-in global CDN, which enable users to achieve faster load times without writing code or relying on developer resources.

“NitroPack’s technology makes it easier to ensure faster load times while giving developers time back to focus on more important projects,” said WP Engine SVP and Chief Product Officer Ezinne Udezue. “The acquisition will enable WP Engine’s customers to harness this technology more broadly, as future innovations will allow them to tailor NitroPack’s features to their specific site needs.”

