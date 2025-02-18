Woxer Selects Reactor Data to Empower Customers through Data-Driven Experiences

Reactor Provides Best-In-Class Data Onboarding for Snowflake

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reactor Data (ReactorData.com), the intelligent data pipeline for AI, analytics and data activation, today announced that Woxer, the apparel brand redefining underwear for everyday life — built for confidence, comfort, and individuality — has chosen Reactor to streamline its data onboarding workflows. By adopting Reactor, Woxer is replacing its legacy ETL solution to unlock new efficiencies and real-time insights that will guide product innovation and elevate the customer experience.

At Woxer, Reactor is used to prep, label, and map data into Snowflake for further analysis and activation, ensuring the brand’s teams have access to accurate, unified data.

“Our mission is to empower choice, and we’re redefining the way women’s clothing is designed.” said Alex Fuente, CEO of Woxer. “By leveraging Reactor’s fully automated data pipelines, we seamlessly integrate customer insights, order metrics, and operational data, allowing us to shape our products around real-time consumer preferences as we expand beyond intimates into apparel."

Reactor ingests, defines, and connects data for today’s modern data warehouses such as Snowflake, Databricks, and Google Cloud BigQuery, making data available for AI, analysis, and activation in popular BI and data activation tools. For Woxer, this means faster reporting, improved demand forecasting, and a deeper understanding of its evolving customer base. By switching from Fivetran, Woxer gains access to Reactor’s flexible, low-code environment, expediting data transformations without sacrificing control or customization.

With Reactor, companies save money on cloud data warehousing and focus their data teams on delivering strategic insights that drive high-impact business outcomes, rather than data plumbing. Reactor’s transparent pricing model and advanced orchestration capabilities keep businesses nimble at scale — a compelling alternative to legacy providers requiring extensive engineering resources just to keep pipelines intact.

“We are excited to see Woxer harness Reactor’s real-time data onboarding solution to elevate its message of inclusivity and comfort,” said Reactor Data Founder and CEO Eric Best. “Our mission is to make enterprise-grade data integration accessible and efficient, and Woxer’s forward-thinking approach is an ideal fit for Reactor’s dynamic platform.”

By unifying its data under Reactor, Woxer can continue to innovate on new product lines and expand its loyal community of customers who value inclusivity, body positivity, and style. With reliable, real-time data powering key business decisions, Woxer is poised to accelerate its mission of empowering everyone to “Be You, Unapologetically.”

Try Reactor for Free

Ready to accelerate your own data transformation journey? Take advantage of our 90-day free trial offer at https://reactordata.com/reactor-free-trial/ and experience the power of Reactor firsthand.

About Reactor Data

Put your data to work with Reactor (ReactorData.com). Reactor onboards your clean, well-defined data modeled for generative AI, analytics, and activation — creating business-ready data from all of your systems and applications, landed in your data warehouse. With Reactor, companies save money on cloud data warehousing while focusing data teams on strategic insights that drive high-impact business outcomes, rather than data plumbing.

By delivering advanced data orchestration, real-time synchronization, and robust data governance, Reactor helps organizations of all sizes reduce the friction of legacy systems and unlock the full value of data. From startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, Reactor transforms how teams acquire, manage, and activate data for a truly data-driven future.

Reactor Data is founded by Amazon veterans and backed by leading venture capital investors, putting data to work for the likes of PacSun, Eberjey, GLDN, Hearst Media, Balsam Brands, IPSY and Woxer.

Media Contact:

Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Reactor)

949.293.1055 | erin@lutzpr.com