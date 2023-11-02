Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Aeries Technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (“WWAC”) (Nasdaq: WWAC), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Aark Singapore Pte. Ltd., a Singapore private company limited and its subsidiary (“Aeries Technology” or “Aeries”) at its Annual General Meeting held on November 2, 2023. The business combination is being implemented pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, dated March 11, 2023, by and among WWAC, WWAC Amalgamation Sub Pte. Ltd., a Singapore private company limited by shares and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of WWAC, and Aeries, as so amended, (the “BCA”). Approximately 99.87% of the votes cast at the meeting on the business combination proposal, representing approximately 81.71% of WWAC’s outstanding shares, voted to approve the Business Combination. The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by WWAC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which will be available at www.sec.gov.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about November 6, 2023. Following the closing, the combined company will operate as Aeries Technology, Inc. and its shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC beginning November 7, 2023 under the symbols “AERT” and “AERTW”, respectively.

About WWAC

WWAC is a special purpose acquisition company founded by Daniel Webb, a former technology investment banker and private equity investor, for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Aeries

Aark Singapore Pte. Ltd. is the parent company of Aeries Technology, a global professional and management services partner offering a range of management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies with engagement models that are designed to provide a mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client’s business operations.

