Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Continue to Decline with 7.8% Drop in the Second Quarter, According to IDC Tracker

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–Worldwide smartphone shipments declined 7.8% year over year to 265.3 million units in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23), according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. While this marks the eighth consecutive quarter of contraction as the market struggles with soft demand, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainties, and excess inventory, the rate of decline is slowing compared to previous quarters.

“The good news is that inventory levels are improving and the latest market chatter suggests that by Q3 excess inventory in finished devices and components should clear up,” said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “As inventory levels normalize, we are finally hearing optimism from key OEMs and supply chains and expect the market to return to growth by the end of the year and into 2024. As the market ramps back up, it is also an opportunity for vendors to gain share. IDC expects a shift in the vendor rankings at the bottom of the stack, as we already see happening this quarter with Transsion entering the Top 5 for the first time.”

China witnessed a year-over-year decline of 2.1% in 2Q23 after five quarters of significant double-digit contractions. While this is better than past quarters, consumer sentiment and spending remain low. Even the much awaited 618 online shopping festival in June, which was expected to boost sales in China, saw a 6.5% year-over-year drop in smartphone sales. The other large regions, including Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China), the United States, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), also saw shipments decline by 5.9%, 19.1%, and 3.1% respectively in 2Q23.

“Although the first half of the year has presented many challenges to the market, we believe that there remains plenty of opportunity awaiting in the second half of the year,” said Anthony Scarsella, research director, Mobile Phones at IDC. “The foldable market remains an exciting product to consumers, and the arrival of new models and new vendors joining the race will hopefully translate to wider adoption and lower prices. Moreover, we expect the foldable market to grow nearly 50% in 2023 while the total market remains down.”

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Smartphone Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2023 (Preliminary results, shipments in millions of units) Company 2Q23 Shipments 2Q23 Market Share 2Q22 Shipments 2Q22 Market Share Year-Over-Year Change 1. Samsung 53.5 20.2% 63.1 21.9% -15.2% 2. Apple 42.5 16.0% 45.4 15.8% -6.3% 3. Xiaomi 33.2 12.5% 39.5 13.8% -16.0% 4. OPPO* 25.4 9.6% 27.4 9.5% -7.6% 4. Transsion* 25.3 9.5% 18.8 6.5% 34.1% Others 85.4 32.2% 93.3 32.4% -8.4% Total 265.3 100.0% 287.6 100.0% -7.8% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, July 27, 2023

Notes:

* IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide smartphone market when there is a difference of 0.1% or less in the share of revenues or shipments among two or more vendors.

Data are preliminary and subject to change.

Company shipments are branded device shipments and exclude OEM sales for all vendors.

The “Company” represents the current parent company (or holding company) for all brands owned and operated as a subsidiary.

Figures represent new shipments only and exclude refurbished units.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 smartphone companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

