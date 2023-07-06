Worldwide Public Cloud Services Revenues Surpass $500 Billion in 2022, Growing 22.9% Year Over Year, According to IDC Tracker

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud–Worldwide revenue for the public cloud services market totaled $545.8 billion in 2022, an increase of 22.9% over 2021. Software as a Service – Applications (SaaS – Applications) continued to be the largest source of public cloud services revenue, accounting for more than 45% of the total in 2022. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) was the second largest revenue category with 21.2% of the total while Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service – System Infrastructure Software (SaaS – SIS) delivered 17.0% and 16.7% of overall revenue respectively. This is according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker.

“Given the economic challenges of the past year, it’s easy to conclude that we are in a period where a focus on constraining new expenditures and optimizing the use of existing cloud assets will dominate CIOs’ priorities and shape the fortunes of IT providers for the next several years. It’s also a very wrong conclusion. The assessment and use of AI, triggered by generative AI, is starting to dominate the planning and long term investment agendas of businesses and cloud providers will play a significant role in the evaluation and adoption of AI enablement services,” said Rick Villars, group vice president, Worldwide Research at IDC.

Spending with the leading providers of public cloud services further consolidated in 2022 with the combined revenue of the top 5 public cloud service providers – Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce Inc., Google, and Oracle – capturing more than 41% of the worldwide total and growing 27.3% year over year. With offerings in all four deployment categories, Microsoft remained in the top position in the overall public cloud services market with 16.8% share in 2022, followed by Amazon Web Services with 13.5% share.

While the overall public cloud services market grew 22.9% year over year in 2022, revenue for foundational cloud services* that support digital-first strategies saw revenue growth of 28.8%. This highlights the increasing reliance of enterprises on a cloud innovation platform built around widely deployed compute services, data/AI services, and app framework services to drive innovation. IDC expects spending on foundational cloud services (especially IaaS and PaaS elements) to continue growing at a higher rate than the overall cloud market as enterprises leverage cloud to accelerate their shift toward digital business.

“Cloud providers are making significant investments in high-performance infrastructure,” said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Services. “This serves two purposes. First, it unlocks the next wave of migration for enterprise applications that have previously remained on-premises. Second, it creates the foundation for new AI software that can be quickly deployed at scale. In both cases, these investments are resulting in market growth opportunities.”

“IDC research shows that most organizations rank their public cloud provider as their most strategic technology partner, with general agreement among IT leaders and business leaders,” said Lara Greden, research director, Platform as a Service, IDC. “When it comes to planning for PaaS developer and data services, organizations that haven’t yet begun their journeys in developing AI-enabled applications are beginning to prioritize them. Those that have started to adopt AI are finding themselves well positioned to evaluate further adoption of generative AI capabilities in an intelligent app-strategy.”

“SaaS – Applications remain the largest segment of the more than $547 billion cloud software market forecast by the end of 2023,” said Frank Della Rosa, research vice president, SaaS, Business Platforms, and Industry Cloud at IDC. “Changing market conditions, exponential increases in cloud spend, and rapid cadence of supplier innovation help sustain double-digital growth. The next generation of SaaS applications will leverage advances in AI to deliver unprecedented performance improvements in personalization and customer experience, and operational efficiency while redefining functional markets across industries.”

Worldwide Public Cloud Services Revenue and Year-over-Year Growth, Calendar Year 2022

(revenues in US$ billions) Deployment Category 2022 Revenue Market Share 2021 Revenue Market Share 2022/2021 Growth IaaS $115.5 21.2% $91.5 20.6% 26.2% PaaS $92.6 17.0% $70.1 15.8% 32.1% SaaS – Applications $246.3 45.1% $208.1 46.8% 18.4% SaaS – System Infrastructure Software $91.4 16.7% $74.6 16.8% 22.6% Total $545.8 100% $444.2 100% 22.9% Source: IDC Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker, 2H 2022

While both the foundational cloud services market and the SaaS – Applications market are led by a small number of companies, there continues to be a healthy long tail of companies delivering cloud services around the globe. In the foundational cloud services market, the five leading companies account for three quarters of the market’s revenues with targeted use case-specific PaaS services or cross-cloud compute, data, or network governance services. The long tail is more pronounced in the SaaS– Applications market, where customers’ growing focus on specific outcomes ensures that nearly two thirds of the spending is captured outside the top 5 companies.

A graphic illustrating the total market size and market share of the top 5 companies in the worldwide Foundational Cloud Services and SaaS – Applications markets in 2022 is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

* Note: IDC defines Foundational Cloud Services as the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service – System Infrastructure Software (SaaS – SIS) market segments where the top eight providers (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Group, IBM, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Oracle) account for the majority of the revenue and provides the foundation for cloud services in general. These include the following key service portfolios:

Compute Services: Virtualized x86 Compute, Bare Metal Compute, Block Storage, Accelerated Compute, Other Compute, and Software-Defined Compute Software.

Virtualized x86 Compute, Bare Metal Compute, Block Storage, Accelerated Compute, Other Compute, and Software-Defined Compute Software. Data Services: Data Management Systems, Object Storage, File Storage, and Event Stream Processing Software.

Data Management Systems, Object Storage, File Storage, and Event Stream Processing Software. App Framework Services: Developer-centric software to develop and deploy applications in the cloud, including lifecycle management. These services include Integration Software, Deployment-Centric Application Platforms, and AI Lifecycle Software.

Developer-centric software to develop and deploy applications in the cloud, including lifecycle management. These services include Integration Software, Deployment-Centric Application Platforms, and AI Lifecycle Software. Usage Multiplier Services: Services that encourage greater/more effective use of high value services by making it easier to adopt, connect, deploy, track, secure, and update those services. Includes load balancing and DNS as well as marketplaces and bundles of open-source software solutions.

IDC’s Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker provides total market size and vendor share for more than seventy segments of the global public cloud services market. Measurement for this Tracker is public cloud services revenue, which includes Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service – System Infrastructure Software (SaaS – SIS), and Software as a Service – Applications subscription revenues. The Tracker follows more than 850 cloud services companies across a total of 49 countries globally. Annual five-year market forecasts for this Tracker are updated semiannually. Forecasts are available at the worldwide, regional, and country levels.

