Home Business Wire Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Decreased 7.9% Year Over Year in the Third...
Business Wire

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Decreased 7.9% Year Over Year in the Third Quarter of 2023, According to IDC

di Business Wire

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3Printer–The global hardcopy peripherals market recorded 19.5 million units shipped in the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23), down 7.9% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decline was caused by sluggish consumer demand and a pessimistic economic outlook, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. In addition, the laser segment has been affected by cannibalization from the Ink Tank segment, which is valued for its cost-effectiveness.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

  • The United States was the top geographic market with a year-over-year increase in shipments of 7.5%. Meanwhile, China and Western Europe, the next largest geographic regions, saw shipments decline 20.5% and 11.6%, respectively.
  • Canon and Epson were the main drivers for the year-over-year growth in the U.S. market. Epson’s expansion was due to shifting user preference towards ink tank models in the commercial and SOHO space, while Canon’s growth was from its recovery in the A4 color laser segment, which was the hardest hit segment during the supply chain crisis, starting in 2Q21.
  • Canon, the number 2 company overall, outperformed all other companies in the top 5. The vendor increased shipments 4.2% year over year to nearly 4.5 million units shipped globally. An aggressive pricing strategy and expansion in product models were responsible for its positive growth.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year

Growth, Q3 2023 (based on unit shipments)

Companies

3Q23 Unit

Shipments

3Q23 Market

Share

3Q22 Unit

Shipments

3Q22 Market

Share

3Q23/3Q22

Growth

1. HP Inc.

6,584,748

33.7

%

7,718,930

36.4

%

-14.7

%

2. Canon Group

4,468,463

22.9

%

4,287,253

20.2

%

+4.2

%

3. Epson

4,039,834

20.7

%

4,062,930

19.2

%

-0.6

%

4. Brother

1,838,593

9.4

%

2,036,515

9.6

%

-9.7

%

5. Pantum

409,038

2.1

%

532,577

2.5

%

-23.2

%

Others

2,193,209

11.2

%

2,571,198

12.1

%

-14.7

%

Total

19,452,976

100.0

%

22,031,523

100.0

%

-7.9

%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, November 9, 2023

Notes:

  • IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.
  • Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripheral companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Phuong Hang

508-935-4376

phang@idc.com

Michael Shirer

508-935-4200

press@idc.com

Articoli correlati

iHealthScreen Inc. Announces UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Certification and registration for iPredict™ – Automated AI System for Early Diagnosis of...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Earlier iHealthScreen received the CE certification for simultaneous diagnosis of DR, AMD, and glaucoma suspect as the first USA...
Continua a leggere

Fordham Global Foresight Announces Partnership with Diligent to Help Organisations Navigate an Increasingly Complex Geopolitical Landscape

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fordham Global Foresight, a preeminent geopolitical advisor to board and C-suite executives, today announced a...
Continua a leggere

Porch Group Announces New Warranty Partnerships and Products

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch”, “Porch Group” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php