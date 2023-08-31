Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Decreased 11.7% Year Over Year in the Second Quarter of 2023, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HardcopyPeripherals–Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 11.7% year over year to 19.5 million units in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23). Shipment value also contracted 0.9% year over year during the quarter to $9.5 billion, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

The decline in both units and value was caused by the fulfillment of pent-up demand and over-stocking from prior quarters. Sluggish consumer demand continues to plague the global market with reduced sell-through and a pessimistic economic outlook.

The three largest regional markets – China, the United States, and Western Europe – all experienced year-over-year declines in 2Q23, driven by decreased demand for A4 printers from both commercial and consumer segments. In the short term, demand from the non-commercial segment is projected to remain low while commercial demand is likely to remain strong, particularly for A3 printers.

Brother and Pantum were the only two vendors in the top 5 to post positive results in 2Q23 with shipment growth of 9.6% and 14.6%, respectively. Contributing factors included their successful efforts in catering to the commercial sector where their lower price band models saw some traction among small and medium-sized businesses.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2023 (based on unit shipments) Companies 2Q23 Unit Shipments 2Q23 Market Share 2Q22 Unit Shipments 2Q22 Market Share 2Q23/2Q22 Growth 1. HP Inc. 6,776,445 34.8% 8,713,285 39.5% -22.2% 2. Canon Group 4,087,576 21.0% 4,428,881 20.1% -7.7% 3. Epson 3,686,775 19.0% 3,974,543 17.6% -4.8% 4. Brother 2,035,602 10.5% 1,857,197 8.4% +9.6% 5. Pantum 565,777 2.9% 493,498 2.2% +14.6% Others 2,300,801 11.8% 2,664,119 12.% -13.6% Total 19,452,976 100.0% 22,031,523 100.0% -11.7% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May 31, 2023

Notes:

IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

A graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Michael Shirer



508-935-4200



press@idc.com