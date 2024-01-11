World’s Smallest Wireless USB‑C Receiver, New Mice & Aluminum Keyboards, Announced by Matias at CES

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–This week at CES, Matias debuted a whole new line of keyboards and mice for fans of wireless USB‑C — and they all connect to the world’s smallest wireless receiver for USB‑C, a first for the industry.









“Logitech did their first small USB receiver back in 2007 — but nothing for USB-C. Other companies have started doing USB‑C receivers (Lenovo, for example) but we are the first to do one this small. It’s absolutely tiny,” said Edgar Matias, CEO of Matias.

“With Europe mandating a switch to USB‑C by the end of 2024, and similar mandates from California and India, that means all those tiny USB wireless dongles we’ve relied on for 20 years are going away. We are the first keyboard & mouse maker to offer a suitable USB‑C replacement — the world’s smallest,” added Matias.

Ranging from $29 to $79, the company has wireless USB‑C keyboard and mouse options, over a broad range of price points.

They will be on display at CES this week, in LVCC Central Hall, Booth #22743.

Price & Availability

The Matias Wireless USB-C Mouse, and Wireless USB-C Pro Mouse will be available in both Black and White, for $29 and $79 (US) respectively.

The Matias Wireless USB-C Keyboard will be available in Black for PC, Silver for Mac, and sell for $49 (US).

The Matias USB-C Wireless Aluminum Keyboard will be available in Black for PC, Silver and Space Gray for Mac, and sell for $79 (US).

About Matias

Matias is a computer accessories company based in Canada, with manufacturing facilities in Asia. A popular brand in the Mac & mechanical keyboard communities, it has also done OEM products for Alienware (Dell) and others, with corporate, industrial, education, and government customers around the world.

Matias and the Matias logo are trademarks of the Matias Corporation. Microsoft and Sculpt are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple, Inc. The owners of other trademarks are respectfully acknowledged.

