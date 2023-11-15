World’s Most Successful Esports & Gaming Media Platform Now Set to Make U.S. Debut in Q1 2024

GGTech & MECENAS, The Parent Company of COCINA, bring GAMERGY to Miami in March 2024

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minority owned and operated MECENAS, the parent company of COCINA, and GGTech are bringing the world’s most celebrated Esports & Gaming media platform to the U.S. for the first time. GAMERGY already has an all-star rating in many territories around the world, connecting to the young and diverse gaming and Esports crowd. GAMERGY US is slated to kick off at the start of 2024 as a media-first platform delivering groundbreaking media solutions year-round for brands to fully capture the attention of one of the most coveted demographics through unparalleled access to the most cherished game properties and Esports competitions in the country.





In addition to the GAMERGY ecosystem consisting of top content creators, gaming teams, social content, and access to live streaming of the university and professional gaming leagues, brands will also have the option to be part of GAMERGY’s signature physical event in Miami, Florida, March 21- 24, 2024.

The event will transform into a vibrant hub for gaming culture, boasting an expansive expo area of more than 22,000 square feet and a main stadium. The event is set to feature an array of attractions, including amateur and professional experiences, music shows, UNIVERSITY Esports competitions, meet-and-greets with top influencers, and immersive activation zones with leading brands showcasing the latest market launches.

“There aren’t many platforms out there that include media at scale coupled to an IRL component. Let alone one that caters to the gaming and Esports fandom, a group that traditionally skews diverse and younger,” said Gonzalo Del Fa, President, GroupM Multicultural.

“For MECENAS, a minority owned and operated company, to bring an opportunity the size and scope of GAMERGY to life is remarkable,” said Lisa Torres, President of Publicis Media’s multicultural practice.

GAMERGY is known globally for its multicultural roots and vibrancy. Reflecting the multicultural tapestry of US gaming culture, 20% of all US gamers are Latinx, 15% are Black, and 5% are Asian American, underscoring the importance of a diverse and inclusive gaming community.

“We all know that gaming and esports rank at the #1 spot of the younger and more diverse demographics, and we also know that group will expect nothing but a rather powerful value proposition in exchange for their full attention. We are thrilled to be able to make that powerful excuse available through GAMERGY in the US for the first time,” said MECENAS Media CEO Emiliano Saccone. “GAMERGY’s unique blend of culture, technology, and entertainment is a testament to the dynamic evolution of the gaming industry.”

“After all these years in Spain, Argentina, and Mexico, it was a natural movement for GAMERGY to expand into the United States. We are filled with pride to establish our presence in the country, and there is no doubt that GAMERGY is coming to stay,” said Juan Diego Garcia Squetino, GGTECH América’s Business Director.

GAMERGY’s arrival on American soil will be a watershed moment for Esports and gaming communities, promising a new chapter of the immersive gaming experience.

About MECENAS Media

MECENAS Media, a full-stack media company, is the parent company to COCINA, a certified minority owned and operated and ANA certified diverse supplier media company co-founded by MasterChef’s co-star Aarón Sánchez, uplifting Hispanic culture. MECENAS is also home to GAMERGY, the US edition of the world’s largest International Esports and Gaming Festival, as well as STARPICKS, a new personalized free content streaming platform. MECENAS’ owned media unit and publishers network reach over 25 million US Hispanics online monthly and engage a global multicultural audience of more than 75M+ devices monthly, and its full-service production studio creates superior storytelling that brings brands and content together. Visit MECENAS.Media for more information.

About GGTech Entertainment

GGTech Entertainment brings the world of video games and electronic sports closer to society promoting values such as integration, sportsmanship, teamwork and the desire to improve, and using entertainment as motivation to learn. GGTech Entertainment is committed to interactive environments, specializing in the development, production, and management of initiatives in the field of gaming . Also investing in generating content with new technologies such as virtual reality/augmented, virtual sets and the world’s largest multicultural Esports and gaming festival “GAMERGY”. More information: www.ggtech.global.

Contacts

Vijay Lalwani | 347.421.1664