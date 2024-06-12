World’s Largest Camp Network Partners With Ballogy

US Sports Camps, the Exclusive Provider of Nike Sports Camps, to Integrate Ballogy into Camp Curriculum

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BSA—Ballogy Inc., the leading skills development and assessment platform for youth and amateur athletes, announced today it has expanded its partnership with US Sports Camps, the largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. Following a successful launch in Canada in 2022 and in select US markets in 2023, US Sports Camps will now offer Ballogy development across its United States camp network.





The Ballogy mobile app will enable players to stay connected with camp directors and each other throughout the entire in-person camp experience and provide new, engaging opportunities for year-round training. Campers will now be able to participate in pre-camp assessments, in-person camp challenges, and post-camp HomeWorkouts™.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to connect our camp directors and athletes to deliver the ultimate training and development curriculum,” said Ian Hamilton, global vice president of brand partnerships at US Sports Camps. “Ballogy unlocks a powerful new development tool for youth athletes in our camp program that will help them continue to learn and improve.”

With Ballogy, camp directors can:

Build a year-round connection with athletes by offering skill development before, during and after the camp experiences.

Extend their leadership tools by creating and assigning custom shooting drills and assessments via the Ballogy app.

Maintain and build on the competitive spirit from camp with Ballogy leaderboards.

Demonstrate progress by providing players and parents with tangible and objective data following camp.

“We are honored to be expanding this partnership with such an established program whose mission is to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skills enhancement,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We look forward to building upon the success of the Sports Camp Canada basketball program here in the United States.”

Ballogy will be launching additional programming with Nothing Beats Commitment (NBC) Camps, a subsidiary of US Sports Camps and a highly renowned sports camp celebrating over 50 years of camp excellence. For more information, please visit https://www.nbccamps.com/.

This Summer, Ballogy and US Sports Camps will be hosting two additional camps, on June 17-20 at Kingdom Performance Center in Plano, Texas, and July 22-26 at Grapevine Faith Christian School in Grapevine, Texas. Registration is live now, don’t miss the opportunity to participate.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation’s largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world’s largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

Athletic directors, coaches, parents, and campers interested in US Sports Camps can visit ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-645-3226.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com/

Contacts

Jill Ford



jill@ballogy.com