World’s First Brokerage-as-a-Service Platform Breaks The Mold, Pinnacle Realty Advisors Enters California

Strategic Hires and Agent Wins Position The Fast-Growing Company For Success In the Golden State

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinnacle Realty Advisors, the world’s first Brokerage-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, announces its expansion into the California market. Now, California-based residential and commercial agents can join the platform and benefit from the subscription-based cloud brokerage model. California ranks #2, behind Texas, as the strongest real estate market in the U.S1.




“We are proud to offer agents a revolutionary platform that unlocks vast opportunities for single agents and teams seeking autonomy over their brand and business,” stated Sam Sawyer, CEO of Pinnacle Realty Advisors. “With the growing demand we have experienced, expanding into the California market is a natural progression for us.”

In addition to accepting California agents, Pinnacle Realty Advisors announces the appointment of Michael Locke as the new Director of Growth for California. The appointment of Locke further reinforces the company’s commitment to providing unparalleled services and support in the region. With a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, Locke brings a fresh perspective to Pinnacle Realty Advisors’ expansion in the Golden State. His notable roles include serving as an Account Executive for Partner Expansion at Side, and various Account Executive positions at HomeLight. Sawyer adds, “Locke’s innovative strategies and progressive mindset make him a valuable asset as he spearheads Pinnacle Realty Advisors’ growth in California.”

Deniz Kahramaner, a highly accomplished agent leading the Atlasa team, a data-driven real estate brokerage joins Pinnacle Realty Advisors as the first team addition in California. With a sales record exceeding $90M in 2022 and being ranked #11 by RealTrends in San Francisco2, Kahramaner brings extensive experience and success to the company. Kahramaner shares his perspective, stating: “Pinnacle Realty Advisors represents the future of real estate brokerage. Their Brokerage-as-a-Service platform combined with their wide knowledge of the region empowers me and my team to take control of our brand and allocate resources wisely, focusing on what truly matters for our specific business. At Pinnacle, agents are not confined to a ‘one size fits all’ mentality. With their innovative pricing model and a wide array of services tailored to the California market, we have the freedom to run our businesses according to our own vision and preferences.”

Despite challenging market conditions across the real estate industry, Pinnacle Realty Advisors has experienced significant growth, with a growth rate exceeding 60 percent in the past six months alone. The rapidly increasing number of agents joining the company highlights the effectiveness of Pinnacle Realty Advisors’ unique brokerage model and the value it delivers to agents.

About Pinnacle Realty Advisors:

Pinnacle Realty Advisors, established in 2020, is a cloud-based real estate brokerage company that offers the world’s first BaaS “Brokerage-as-a-Service” model for agents. The firm provides modern brokerage services, innovative tools, comprehensive agent support, and a subscription-based financial model tailored to meet the needs of every agent. Pinnacle Realty Advisors is currently licensed in Texas, California, Florida, North Carolina, Arkansas and Louisiana. Visit www.pinnaclera.com for more information.

