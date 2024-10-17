World’s First AI Telecom Clerk Chat Raises $7.0 Million in Seed Funding

$7.0 Million Investment to Fuel Team Expansion, AI Enhancement, and Telecom Partnerships

Company to Redefine How Businesses Connect with Customers with Deeper Engagement & Personalized Connections through AI messaging

Clerk Chat Powering Millions of Messages Monthly with 1,000+ Customers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIFunding—Clerk Chat, the leading AI telecom platform for enterprises, today announced it has closed a $7 million funding round led by Race Capital, with participation from HF0, Mento VC and Altair VC. This investment will accelerate Clerk Chat’s electric growth, enabling the company to continue to invest in superstars, expand its novel AI messaging capabilities, and deepen partnerships with telecom providers.









Clerk Chat’s unique vision for the future is to make it easy for any company to deploy AI agents on their existing telecom infrastructure. Customers have flocked to Clerk Chat for sales and support use cases while ensuring compliance in highly regulated industries like healthcare and finance. At a macro level, Clerk Chat enhances business efficiency, reduces operational costs, and improves customer satisfaction, ultimately driving long-term revenue growth for its clients.

Clerk Chat empowers businesses to turn any phone number into a dynamic conversational messaging platform, enabling seamless communication for sales, marketing, and customer support. With over 100 million VoIP business lines globally and the broader business communication market valued at $360 billion, Clerk Chat is positioned to capture a significant share of this growing industry.

“This funding is a pivotal moment for Clerk Chat as we continue to scale and push the boundaries of business communication,” said Alexander Haque, co-founder and CEO of Clerk Chat. “With this investment, we’re doubling down on our mission to make every business conversational. We make it possible for any businesses to offer concierge-level service to their customers, at scale. Imagine a feeling of delight instead of dread when interacting with a company through calling and texting–it’s an exciting future.”

Today, with over 1,000 customers across industries such as financial services, healthcare, logistics, and more, Clerk Chat has become the preferred solution for businesses seeking secure, and efficient large-scale AI messaging services. The platform has experienced explosive adoption, with millions of both human and AI-powered messages being exchanged between businesses and customers each month. Since it offers a seamless integration with leading telecom providers, popular CRMs and eDiscovery tools, it has created a turnkey solution for businesses to streamline their operations.

Igor Boshoer, co-founder and CTO of Clerk Chat said: “Our platform is built to revolutionize how companies interact with their customers; by integrating with Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and more, now nearly every single business can leverage AI-powered communication to their customers across their existing telecom infrastructure, in the click of a button. This investment will allow us to accelerate our product development, drive our innovation as we further enhance our AI capabilities, and strengthen our integration with global telecom networks.”

Chris McCann, General Partner at Race Capital, shared his enthusiasm for the company: “At Race Capital, we believe Clerk Chat is positioned to be a major disruptor in the telecom space. Their ability to turn any existing phone conversation into an AI messaging powerhouse is transformative for any business. We are excited to be their partner as they redefine the future of enterprise communication.”

“Clerk Chat’s ability to revolutionize the telecom industry with their seamless integration into existing systems is impressive,” said Dino Di Palma, former COO of Acme Packet and renowned telecom leader. “Their AI-powered platform is addressing real challenges that businesses face today, and I’m excited to see them continue to innovate and grow.”

About Clerk Chat

Clerk Chat is an AI-driven conversational messaging platform that enables teams to stay connected and respond to client and customer requests through seamless, real-time communication. Designed for businesses aiming to enhance their customer engagement, Clerk Chat integrates with major platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, Salesforce, HubSpot, Global Relay and more. It supports connections with telecom providers such as Verizon, Twilio, Bandwidth, Sinch, and Infobip, ensuring compliance with industry standards. Trusted by thousands of businesses looking for mass texting services, Clerk Chat handles millions of messages daily, delivering a streamlined solution for sales, support, and marketing in one intuitive interface.

About Race Capital

Race Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in transformative companies in the areas of enterprise software, infrastructure, and emerging technologies. Race Capital backs visionary founders who are redefining the future of their industries.

