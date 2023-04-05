WorldQuant to Open West Palm Beach Office in Early Summer 2023

OLD GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorldQuant is excited to announce that it will be opening an office in West Palm Beach, FL with an opening date expected in early summer 2023.

This new office will help meet the growing needs of the firm and reflects the potential WorldQuant sees for its presence in the region. The office space, which will be located on the top floor of the CityPlace Tower in downtown West Palm Beach, will have capacity for approximately 75 employees and is expected to open early in the third quarter of 2023. WorldQuant also expects to open a smaller office in Miami later in 2023.

“We are excited to open the West Palm Beach office and further establish our presence in this market,” said Igor Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WorldQuant. “WorldQuant’s focus on engaging talent where it is based around the world has been a driving force of our global growth. Florida is a destination for investment and technology talent, and this office location will support our growth objectives as a firm.”

In addition to his existing responsibilities, Jeff Blomberg, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel at WorldQuant, has agreed to make Florida his primary residence and to assume responsibility for the growth and expansion of operations in South Florida including managing the office and personnel there. It is also anticipated that in the near future, Jon Marom, Chief Financial Officer at WorldQuant, will also spend a majority of his business time assisting Mr. Blomberg in this endeavor.

For more information on open roles at WorldQuant, visit https://www.worldquant.com/careers/.

About WorldQuant

WorldQuant is a global quantitative asset management firm with over $7 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2007 by Igor Tulchinsky with the belief that talent is global, but opportunity is not, WorldQuant has more than 900 employees spread among 23 offices in 13 countries. WorldQuant seeks to get to the future faster, guided by the principle that there are an infinite number of insights to discover. The firm develops and deploys investment strategies across a variety of asset classes in global markets. For more information on WorldQuant’s philosophy and culture, please visit http://www.worldquant.com.

