WorldQuant Foundry Congratulates Chairman Amir Husain on Receiving The University of Texas’ Presidential Citation Award

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorldQuant Foundry, a new business incubation platform, proudly announces that its Chairman, Amir Husain, has been honored with the prestigious Presidential Citation Award from The University of Texas at Austin. This award, the highest honor bestowed by UT, recognizes Mr. Husain's exceptional dedication and support to the university and his significant contributions to the fields of technology and innovation.

President Jay Hartzell of UT Austin praised Mr. Husain's impact, stating, "This award represents the highest recognition the UT system confers on an individual. Past honorees include leaders such as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, NSA Director Admiral Bobby Ray Inman, and legendary venture capitalist Jim Breyer."

Amir Husain, a serial entrepreneur, AI technologist, and author, has consistently demonstrated his commitment to advancing research, academia, and technology. His efforts in commercializing high-impact technologies from research and academia have been particularly noteworthy.

Mr. Husain expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from UT Austin. My goal has always been to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world applications, fostering innovation that can truly change the world."

Additional 2025 awardees included The Honorable Kay Bailey Hutchison, former ambassador to NATO, three-term U.S. Senator from Texas and a Distinguished Alumna of UT; Sam Susser, chairman and CEO of Susser Bank; and John Adams, a Dallas business executive, civic leader, and Distinguished Alumnus of UT.

Steven Lau, CEO of WorldQuant Foundry, congratulated Mr. Husain, stating, "Amir's expertise and visionary leadership have been instrumental in our mission to empower high-impact, deep tech ventures. This award is a testament to his unwavering dedication to innovation and education."

Igor Tulchinsky, Founder of WorldQuant Foundry, added, "Amir’s work exemplifies our commitment to nurturing groundbreaking ideas and scaling them rapidly. This recognition from UT Austin further validates Amir’s commitment to advancing exponential technologies and I am proud to partner with him."

Under Mr. Husain's leadership, WorldQuant Foundry has made significant strides in fostering innovation across various sectors. The organization's recent partnership with StartX accelerator and the establishment of new research and innovation endeavors underscore its commitment to driving entrepreneurial innovation.

About The University of Texas at Austin Presidential Citation Award

The Presidential Citation program was established to recognize the extraordinary contributions of individuals who personify the university’s commitment to the task of transforming lives. The university does not award honorary degrees, and these citations are designed to salute persons whose service exemplifies the values shared by the university community. The Presidential Citation honors those who have brought great distinction to the university and helped the institution to achieve its mission. The first Presidential Citations were bestowed on Honors Day in 1979.

https://president.utexas.edu/awards-fellowships/presidential-citation/

About WorldQuant Foundry

WorldQuant Foundry is an incubator – a factory conceived for world-changing ideas – building companies driven by exponential technologies, all powered by a common artificial intelligence platform. The organization works with leading entrepreneurs on high-impact technologies designed to alter the future of mankind.

WorldQuant Foundry, founded by Igor Tulchinsky, is a separate entity from WorldQuant, LLC, a global quantitative asset management firm.

www.worldquantfoundry.com

About Amir Husain

Amir Husain is a serial entrepreneur, AI technologist, and best-selling author. He has received widespread acclaim for his pioneering work, including Austin’s Top Entrepreneur award and inclusion in Austin’s 40 Under 40. His ventures have been lauded with CNBC’s fastest growing company awards and numerous other international recognitions.

Amir is the Founder and former CEO of SparkCognition, now Avathon, a high growth and award-winning AI company. In addition to his leadership of SparkCognition, he also holds board positions at SpecFive, a mesh networking company, and Navigate, a decentralized data platform. An avid inventor, Amir has been awarded over 30 patents in AI and distributed systems. He serves on UT Austin’s Computer Science Board, NATO’s Innovation Advisory Board and the Board of Global Venture Bridge, fostering international entrepreneurial collaboration. He is the author of the best-selling book “The Sentient Machine,” a co-author of “Hyperwar: Conflict and Competition in the AI Century,” and has recently published “Generative Art,” “Generative AI for Leaders” and “Serious Machines.”

www.amirhusain.com

