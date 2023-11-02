Worldly Launches Next Generation Facility Environmental Assessment for Consumer Goods Brands and Retailers

The Higg Facility Environmental Module 4.0 delivers the primary environmental impact data consumer goods brands and retailers need from deep within their global supply chains.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#impactintelligence–Today, Worldly, the planet’s most comprehensive impact intelligence platform, in collaboration with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), announced the launch of the Higg Facility Environmental Module 4.0 (Higg FEM 4.0). To help businesses address pressing climate issues and meet growing regulatory requirements, the industry-leading environmental assessment now aligns with global carbon frameworks. It introduces many design advancements to improve efficiency and accuracy with a streamlined interface.





Higg FEM stands as the foremost self-assessment tool for manufacturing supply chains to transparently communicate their environmental impact with brands. Over the years, this tool has played a crucial role in helping tens of thousands of global consumer goods manufacturers understand and communicate their environmental footprint.

Worldly CEO Scott Raskin emphasized the strategic focus of expanding data collection to more manufacturers globally. “Climate disclosure isn’t just an environmental issue; it’s now a business imperative!” he said. “The Higg FEM has long been a global standard for environmental sustainability, and Higg FEM 4.0’s streamlined user experience makes it easier and more efficient for manufacturers to measure and communicate their environmental impact. Higg FEM 4.0 is not just an update; it’s a reimagined assessment enhanced specifically to brands’ evolving challenges and needs to capture more primary supply chain data and prepare for regulatory requirements.”

More & Better Primary Data Supporting Regulatory Compliance Strategies

As businesses prepare for upcoming regulatory disclosure requirements such as the European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), French Labeling law and California regulations, they will need more and better primary data across their value chains to support their regulatory compliance strategies. Higg FEM 4.0 will help them navigate these changes through more accurate and up-to-date data collection. Already the leading self-assessment tool for facilities and brands to share environmental data, Higg FEM 4.0 now offers more accurate and essential environmental data, reducing the time spent on additional assessments.

By leveraging Higg FEM 4.0 as the primary source for supplier data, businesses can reduce the risk of operating on outdated information. This becomes particularly crucial as brands gear up for upcoming regulations, such as CSRD, which emphasizes the importance of up-to-date primary data.

“Understanding the environmental impact of our extended supply chain is a central part of our sustainability strategy,” said Eustaquio Brant, Environmental Program Manager, Responsible Sourcing, Bestseller. “With the primary data Higg FEM 4.0 provides, we’ll gain a clearer view of our suppliers’ footprint than ever before. We’ll be able to work together with our facilities to make improvements that make a difference.”

Industry Collaboration Yields Most Impactful Higg FEM Yet

Developed in partnership with more than 300 stakeholders including brands, facilities, scientists and industry experts over two years, this enhanced tool features a rigorous methodology to equip businesses with deeper, more comprehensive primary data about their global value chains, helping them understand and improve their environmental impact at scale. Notably, Higg FEM 4.0 minimizes the need for duplicative assessments and enables sharing with multiple brand partners, reducing the burden on facilities by addressing audit fatigue and freeing up resources to focus on improvements.

“With the comprehensive questionnaire Higg FEM 4.0 provides, we are expecting more thorough analyses of the strengths and shortcomings of our suppliers, which will guide us in developing more tailored capacity building programs and engaging suppliers with suitable projects to meet reduction targets in line with our 2028 sustainability strategy,” said Eunice Cheung, Project Manager – Supply Chain Environmental Stewardship, C&A.

Key Higg FEM 4.0 Enhancements:

Alignment with Global Initiatives: Higg FEM 4.0 is now aligned with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), ZDHC Roadmap to Zero and GHG Protocol, providing clearer data for Scope 1, 2 and 3 calculations. It also addresses a broader range of environmental issues, including groundwater and soil contamination, phasing out coal and fossil fuels, carbon offsets and rainwater harvesting, offering a more comprehensive view of impact.

Higg FEM 4.0 is now aligned with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), ZDHC Roadmap to Zero and GHG Protocol, providing clearer data for Scope 1, 2 and 3 calculations. It also addresses a broader range of environmental issues, including groundwater and soil contamination, phasing out coal and fossil fuels, carbon offsets and rainwater harvesting, offering a more comprehensive view of impact. Custom Experience for Facilities: The latest version of Higg FEM offers a more customized experience for facilities, with enhanced logic that prompts only relevant questions. New features from Worldly reduce the risk of human error and guide facilities precisely where and when they need it most.

The latest version of Higg FEM offers a more customized experience for facilities, with enhanced logic that prompts only relevant questions. New features from Worldly reduce the risk of human error and guide facilities precisely where and when they need it most. Precise Data Collection: Following an extensive audit and user requests for more precise and accurate data, Higg FEM now includes questions customized to each facility’s specific needs, along with built-in error detection and question guidance. The suite of resources has expanded to include online video training and in-person training events.

“After two years of stakeholder collaboration, we’re confident that Higg FEM 4.0 meets the shifts in the landscape and aligns with where the industry is heading,” said Amina Razvi, CEO of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. “We’re excited to continue working with Worldly to help provide manufacturing facilities and global brands the best environmental assessment to address climate change and meet today’s emerging regulations.”

For further information on the latest changes included in Higg FEM 4.0 and how to adopt the tool, Worldly and the SAC have provided brands and facilities with resources to aid in the adoption of Higg FEM 4.0, including upcoming launch webinars on November 7 and 8.

About Worldly

Worldly is the planet’s most comprehensive impact intelligence platform, trusted by 40,000+ major brands, retailers and manufacturers in fashion, outdoor, home goods, toys and more. Worldly uniquely collects high-resolution primary data specific to companies’ value chains, operations and products, providing insight into true impacts across carbon, water, chemistry and labor. Featuring the most comprehensive source of ESG data for global manufacturers and the largest library of materials and product impacts, Worldly empowers businesses to scale responsibility into their global operations, faster and more accurately. Hosting, connecting with, and supporting the leading industry solutions and methodologies including ZDHC, Bluesign and the Higg Index – the most widely-adopted measure of sustainability in the apparel industry – Worldly delivers the insights businesses need to reduce their impact, comply with emerging regulatory and financial disclosure requirements and meet the expectations of a new generation of customers. www.worldly.io

Contacts

WorldlyMedia@finnpartners.com