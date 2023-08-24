Worldly Appoints Supply Chain and Risk Leaders Scott Stephenson and Colin Browne as New Board Members

Verisk’s former CEO Stephenson and Under Armour’s former COO Browne join Worldly to support the company’s global growth and impact acceleration efforts

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#impactintelligence–Worldly, the planet’s most comprehensive impact intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of two new board members. Joining Worldly’s Board of Directors are Mr. Scott Stephenson, former Chair and CEO of Verisk Analytics Inc. (NDAQ: VRSK), and Mr. Colin Browne, former Chief Operating Officer at Under Armour (NYSE: UAA). Stephenson is renowned for his expertise in scaling risk management technology, and Browne is a 40-year veteran in brand management, supply chain and manufacturing.









“We’re excited to have Scott Stephenson and Colin Browne join the Worldly Board. With their experience in risk analytics and global supply chains, they genuinely understand our customers’ challenges, especially when delving deep into environmental and social labor issues,” said Scott Raskin, Worldly’s newly appointed CEO. “Their insights and guidance will uniquely inform our growth and impact acceleration efforts, and I look forward to working with both of them.”

Stephenson brings deep technical experience to the table, particularly in the realm of risk management data and analytics. During his time with Verisk, he focused on bringing new value and functionality to the company’s product offerings and successfully scaling tech solutions in a multi-sided marketplace. Under Stephenson’s leadership, Verisk became a part of the S&P 500 Index, was named to both the S&P Global 500 ESG and FTSE4Good Index Series, and, for three consecutive years, Forbes ranked Verisk among the world’s most innovative companies. At Worldly, Stephenson’s domain expertise represents invaluable insight as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.

“Worldly’s commitment to comprehensive primary data is critical in today’s dynamic business landscape,” said Stephenson. “The apparel and consumer goods industries need more actionable value chain insights — particularly social and environmental — to make better informed business decisions. This is complex, important work and the demand couldn’t be greater. I’m highly motivated by Worldly’s mission and delighted to join the board and work with this talented team to help foster more transparent and sustainable global supply chains.”

Colin Browne brings a unique understanding of the global apparel and footwear value chain gained through his role as COO and Acting CEO of Under Armour. Previously he served as Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Sourcing for VF Corporation and, prior to this, held various sourcing and manufacturing leadership positions in footwear, apparel and accessories. His deep industry insight will further solidify Worldly’s position as the leading provider of supply chain intelligence for the world’s leading brands and retailers.

Mr. Browne commented, “Worldly’s approach to supply chain and product data solutions is best-in-class and relied upon across the industry. I am honored to join the board of a technology company that is both at the forefront of enabling sustainability improvement, and truly understands the complexity of the challenges its customers are facing in changing the way they do business. The apparel and footwear industry has taken a collective, data driven approach that other industries can learn from. It recognized early the criticality of comparable, consistent primary manufacturing data as the foundation for not only navigating stricter compliance and scope 3 reporting requirements, but authentically improving environmental and social performance at both an individual and industry level.”

These distinguished additions to Worldly’s Board of Directors support the company’s focus on revolutionizing supply chain data and analytics to enable accelerated sustainability progress in consumer goods industries, beginning with apparel and footwear. Their appointments complement Worldly’s recent acquisition of Fair Factory Clearinghouse’s assets, which augment the company’s existing social and labor intelligence solutions.

About Worldly

Worldly is the planet’s most comprehensive impact intelligence platform, trusted by 40,000+ major brands, retailers and manufacturers in fashion, outdoor, home goods, toys and more. Worldly uniquely collects high-resolution primary data specific to companies’ value chains, operations and products, providing insight into true impacts across carbon, water, chemistry and labor. Featuring the most comprehensive source of ESG data for global manufacturers and the largest library of materials and product impacts, Worldly empowers businesses to scale responsibility into their global operations, faster and more accurately. Hosting, connecting with, and supporting the leading industry solutions and methodologies including ZDHC, Bluesign and the Higg Index – the most widely-adopted measure of sustainability in the apparel industry – Worldly delivers the insights businesses need to reduce their impact, comply with emerging regulatory and financial disclosure requirements and meet the expectations of a new generation of customers. www.worldly.io

Contacts

WorldlyMedia@finnpartners.com