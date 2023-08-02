Worldly Acquires Fair Factories Clearinghouse, Bolstering Worldly’s Social & Labor Capabilities

FFC’s Custom Assessments Complement Worldly’s Social, Labor and Sustainability Data and Compliance Solutions, Underscoring Worldly as the Most Comprehensive ESG Impact Intelligence Platform for the Fashion, Footwear and Consumer Goods Industries

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#impactintelligence—Worldly, the planet’s most comprehensive Impact Intelligence platform, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Fair Factories Clearinghouse (FFC). FFC builds scalable software that facilitates continuous improvements in social, environmental and security issues, resulting in safer, more humane working conditions for workers in consumer goods production supply chains. Its social and labor assessments complement the Higg Facility Social & Labor Module – also hosted on Worldly – providing factories, brands and retailers a more robust, integrated solution on Worldly’s ESG impact intelligence platform.





“We’re delighted to welcome FFC’s employees, customers and stakeholders to Worldly and to add FFC solutions to the Worldly platform. Companies urgently need primary data to inform their social, labor and sustainability programs. We believe that the work of NGOs, like FFC, will benefit from the capital and technology Worldly can offer, enabling them to scale and deliver impact faster,” said Scott Raskin, Worldly’s CEO. “Having access to that intelligence in one place increases the efficiency and lowers the cost and overhead of administering their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs. By coming together, we offer the industry’s broadest and deepest primary ESG data solutions.”

Responsible business conduct and corporate compliance is becoming more complex as the public and governments increasingly demand that companies visibly manage their entire supply chain to adhere to social, environmental, security and safety requirements. FFC helps businesses stay ahead by providing collaborative, flexible and cost-effective technology, training tools and solutions for efficient and effective management of supply chain compliance.

FFC’s platform enables brands to customize social impact assessments for facilities or verifiers and maps this content to both internal and common codes of conduct or standards. The system processes data and generates action plans and ratings for the facilities to improve their performance. This enables brands to identify improvement opportunities and track remediation activity quickly. By evolving FFC’s non-profit enterprise with additional capital and resources, Worldly will better serve the industry and customers through FFC’s solutions, enabling continuous industry improvement.

“As we considered the ideal company to acquire FFC’s assets to scale our success to date, Worldly was at the top of our list,” said Peter Burrows, FFC Executive Director. “Worldly has deep roots in the social and labor space within fashion and footwear, and it is acutely aware of how to develop best-in-class assessment technology, collect the primary data and generate the insights from it that our users need to run their social and labor programs. We’re very excited that FFC is now part of Worldly and look forward to continuing to evolve our services and growing the value we deliver to our users.”

About Worldly

Worldly is the planet’s most comprehensive impact intelligence platform, trusted by 40,000+ major brands, retailers and manufacturers in fashion, outdoor, home goods, toys and more. Worldly uniquely collects high-resolution primary data specific to companies’ value chains, operations and products, providing insight into true impacts across carbon, water, chemistry and labor. Featuring the most comprehensive source of ESG data for global manufacturers and the largest library of materials and product impacts, Worldly empowers businesses to scale responsibility into their global operations, faster and more accurately. Hosting, connecting with and supporting the leading industry solutions and methodologies including ZDHC, Bluesign and the Higg Index – the most widely-adopted measure of sustainability in the apparel industry – Worldly delivers the insights businesses need to reduce their impact, comply with emerging regulatory and financial disclosure requirements, and meet the expectations of a new generation of customers. www.worldly.io

About Fair Factories Clearinghouse

Fair Factories Clearinghouse (FFC) was founded in 2004 with the financial support of the U.S. Department of State, National Retail Federation (NRF), Retail Council of Canada (RCC) and World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI). FFC facilitates its members improving workplace conditions for over 15 million workers in over 30,000 factories. FFC is also a CSR software development organization and has developed and operated database systems for other nonprofit organizations working to improve labor and environmental conditions worldwide. See The FFC website for more details on members and multi-stakeholder initiatives that we support www.fairfactories.org.

