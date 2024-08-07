WorldFirst Partners With Walmart for Secure Online Fund Collection

A new streamlined process for China-based e-commerce sellers

LONDON & SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorldFirst, a one-stop digital payment and financial services platform for global businesses, particularly SMEs in international trade, has worked with Walmart to enable China-based e-commerce sellers to securely collect funds from Walmart Marketplace, accelerating global growth opportunities.

Leveraging WorldFirst’s 20 years of expertise in secure cross-border payments, the new digital payment collection service will provide online sellers with three key benefits:

Security and Compliance: Funds collected are directly deposited into the merchant’s World Account, providing businesses with streamlined access to cross-border payment and financial services to support their global expansion efforts.

Funds collected are directly deposited into the merchant’s World Account, providing businesses with streamlined access to cross-border payment and financial services to support their global expansion efforts. Low Cost: Merchants benefit from no service charges and complete protection against exchange rate losses on collected payments. Additionally, fees for withdrawals and transfers are limited to a cap of 0.3%.

Merchants benefit from no service charges and complete protection against exchange rate losses on collected payments. Additionally, fees for withdrawals and transfers are limited to a cap of 0.3%. Rapid Store Opening: Through WorldFirst’s Global Voyage Program, merchants can enjoy fast setup with no monthly fees by WorldFirst. Store setup can be completed in as little as one day.

WorldFirst helps business drive global growth by offering international payment services across 40 currencies on over 120 global online marketplaces. This partnership with Walmart further strengthens WorldFirst’s international digital trade ecosystem, which includes marketplaces, logistics, customs brokers, and other trade service providers. This ecosystem broadens businesses’ access to essential resources needed to succeed in overseas markets.

About WorldFirst

WorldFirst is a one-stop digital payment and financial services platform for global businesses, especially SMEs in international trade. WorldFirst empowers SMEs to successfully execute their strategic growth plans with technology. The World Account, by WorldFirst, caters to SMEs engaged in international business, supporting online businesses selling on marketplaces and websites, as well as importers and exporters. Services include receiving payments, making payments, currency conversion, risk management and supply chain financing to help customers reduce costs, improve turnover efficiency to generate more revenue and sales, and quickly capture global business opportunities. Founded in London in 2004, WorldFirst joined Ant Group in 2019. Learn more about WorldFirst at https://www.worldfirst.com/

Contacts

media@worldfirst.com