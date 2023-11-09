World Wide Technology Wins Global Americas, Collaboration and Security Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World Wide Technology has been named Global Americas Partner of the Year, Global Collaboration Partner of the Year, and Global Security Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023. Cisco’s Partner Summit Global Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating innovation in delivering solutions that help customers succeed in new ways. Awarded to partners for standout success and exemplary sales and service, Partner Summit Global Awards – represented across 21 categories – are the highest form of recognition for Cisco partners.









“The theme at Partner Summit 2023 is ‘Greater Together’ and our Partner Summit Global Award winners are fantastic examples of our shared success and the power of partnering,” said Jeff Sharritts, EVP and Chief Customer and Partner Officer at Cisco. “Congratulations to World Wide Technology for being Global Americas Partner of the Year, Global Collaboration Partner of the Year, and Global Security Partner of the Year 2023. You have demonstrated your ability to deliver outstanding results, respond to customers’ challenges, and lead in a dynamic competitive landscape.”

“WWT is incredibly proud to receive three global partner awards, among several others across various areas of our business, from our long-standing partners at Cisco,” said Jim Kavanaugh, Co-founder and CEO of WWT. “Our partnership with Cisco began more than 25 years ago and these accolades are a testament to the strength and collaboration of our organizations to deliver exceptional results for our clients along their digital transformation journeys. Thank you to Cisco for this recognition and your continued support.”

In addition to these Global Awards, Cisco also recognized WWT for the following awards:

Americas Geo Awards

Americas Partner of the Year

Enterprise Partner of the Year

Public Sector Partner of the Year

Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year

Marketing Partner of the Year

Americas Region Area Awards

Federal Partner of the Year

Federal Defense Partner of the Year

SLED Growth Partner of the Year (East)

US Central Area Award – CISG ( Cloud Infrastructure Solution Group) Partner of the Year

Infrastructure Solution Group) Partner of the Year US Central Area Award – Enterprise Partner of the Year

US West Area Award – Enterprise Partner of the Year

US West Area Award – Service Provider Partner of the Year

US East Area Award – Partner of the Year

US East Area Award – Enterprise Partner of the Year

APJC Area Awards

APJC Application Experience Partner of the Year

India APJC Enterprise Partner of the Year

EMEA Area Awards

UK&I Enterprise Partner of the Year

Global Awards

Americas Partner of the Year

Collaboration Partner of the Year

Security Partner of the Year

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $17 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With nearly 9,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 12 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

