World Wide Technology Announces Partnership with LPGA Golfer Lauren Stephenson

WWT Welcomes Stephenson to Its Roster of Golf Ambassadors in New Multi-year Sponsorship

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced its newest ambassador partnership with LPGA player Lauren Stephenson.

As part of the sponsorship, Stephenson will wear the WWT logo on her apparel at all LPGA events throughout the duration of her three-year partnership. Stephenson is debuting her new look this week at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz.

“We are so thrilled to have Lauren join the WWT team,” said Matt Horner, Executive Vice President at WWT. “She is one of the brightest up-and-coming talents on the LPGA Tour and her approach to golf and life resonates with our values at WWT. Lauren is a wonderful role model for young athletes and we are excited for her to continue to develop her career on the LPGA Tour with WWT by her side.”

Stephenson, 25, has recorded 17 top-25 finishes, including five top-10s, since joining the LPGA Tour in 2019. The South Carolina native is making her 2023 season debut this week at Superstition Mountain and looking to improve upon her career-best T-6 finish. During her stellar amateur career, Stephenson became the first Clemson University female golfer to play in the NCAA Tournament and was a two-time First Team All-SEC selection at the University of Alabama after transferring to Tuscaloosa at the end of her freshman year.

“I’m thankful to partner with people that share my core values, such as trust, humility, honesty, and integrity,” Stephenson said. “I’m excited to be on Team WWT with incredible pros like Keith, Ben, Harry and Billy, and I look forward to having a positive impact on the sport of golf thanks to the support of WWT.”

WWT’s sponsorship of Stephenson builds on the company’s existing involvement in the world of golf with sponsorships and activations with the PGA TOUR across numerous events. WWT is also title sponsor of the APGA Tour’s Pro Golf Association Player Development Program, and currently sponsors other professional golfers, including Keith Mitchell, Ben Griffin, Harry Higgs and Billy Andrade.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $17 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With nearly 9,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 11 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories outside the United States (96 international members). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 216 countries and territories in 28 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as nonprofit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion. Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

Contacts

Word Wide Technology:

Rebecca Morrison



314-682-5061



rebecca.morrison@wwt.com