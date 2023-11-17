World View and Leo Holdings Corp. II Intend to Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World View, a global leader in stratospheric exploration and flight, and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: LHC) (“Leo”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), announced today that they intend to mutually agree to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”).





Over the course of 2023, World View received strong interest from potential investors. However, given challenging market conditions, World View and Leo jointly determined that it was the best course of action at this time to not proceed with their previously announced transaction.

In view of the expected termination of the Business Combination Agreement, Leo determined that it will not be able to consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (as amended, the “Articles”). As such, Leo intends to dissolve and liquidate in accordance with the provisions of the Articles and will redeem all of the outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Public Shares”), on or about December 4, 2023.

On November 17, 2023, the Public Shares were suspended from trading on the New York Stock Exchange and represent the right to receive the per-share redemption price for the Public Shares of approximately $10.95 (the “Per-Share Redemption Amount”), based on the amount in the trust account established in connection with Leo’s initial public offering (the “Trust Account”) as of November 15, 2023. In accordance with the terms of the Articles, Leo expects to retain $100,000 of the interest earned on the Trust Account to pay dissolution expenses.

The Per-Share Redemption Amount will be payable to the holders of the Public Shares upon presentation of their respective share or unit certificates or other delivery of their shares or units to Leo’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in “street name,” however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the Per-Share Redemption Amount.

There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to Leo’s warrants. Leo’s initial shareholders have waived their redemption rights with respect to the outstanding Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, issued prior to Leo’s initial public offering. As of November 12, 2023, Leo ceased all operations except those required to wind up Leo’s business.

Leo expects that The New York Stock Exchange will file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to delist its securities.

World View is a leading global stratospheric exploration company, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. World View has a demonstrated record of accomplishments in the stratospheric ballooning industry and is leading a new era of stratospheric exploration to take humanity’s understanding and appreciation of Earth to inspired new heights. With a sharper vision for a brighter future, World View exists to inspire, create and explore new perspectives for a radically improved future. Through its legacy remote sensing business, Stratollite® imaging and exciting future capabilities with research and engineering missions and space tourism and exploration, World View is working to ensure its ultimate objective: honor the planet so that future generations will feel blessed to call it home. For more information, visit worldview.space.

Leo, currently listed on the NYSE under the ticker LHC, is a SPAC affiliated with Leo Holdings, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. Leo Holdings was formed by the principals of Lion Capital, which is led by Founder and Managing Partner, Lyndon Lea. Leo Holdings’ management team has extensive experience owning and operating businesses on a global scale and has collaboratively worked together for over 20 years. For more information, visit https://leoholdings.com/.

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including statements relating to the expected termination of the Business Combination Agreement and the anticipated timing of Leo’s delisting, liquidation and dissolution, among others, are forward looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Leo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities and other applicable laws.

