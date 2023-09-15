World Mobile Launches Decentralized Wireless Service in the USA

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain–World Mobile Networks (https://worldmobile.io/), LLC, a decentralized wireless mobile operator, has announced the launch of its mobile network in the USA. The launch of service will see World Mobile begin providing high speed LTE data using 4G technology on CBRS (3550 MHz TDD band 48) and band 71 (600 MHz FDD) spectrum bands. A 5G service is planned for release in 2024.





World Mobile is a pioneer in the decentralized wireless space, using blockchain technology to enable peer-to-peer connectivity and incentivize network participation. World Mobile aims to provide affordable and accessible wireless service to the billions of people around the world, who are currently underserved or unserved by traditional mobile network operators.

World Mobile secured its spectrum license agreements on June 28, 2023 and its Mobile Network Code on July 3, 2023. The spectrum agreements come hot on the heels of World Mobile’s recently concluded successful field tests of its hybrid dynamic network in Nigeria (https://cointelegraph.com/news/world-mobile-eyes-african-rollout-after-decentralized-wireless-field-tests), following a successful commercial launch in Zanzibar (https://u.today/blockchain-based-telecom-network-world-mobile-launches-in-east-africa) earlier this year.

World Mobile’s CEO, Micky Watkins, said: “We are excited to launch our mobile network in the USA, one of the most advanced and competitive markets in the world. We believe that our decentralized wireless model will disrupt the industry and create a more inclusive and sustainable wireless ecosystem. We invite everyone to join us in our mission to connect the unconnected and create a profitable sharing economy.”

World Mobile’s eSIM-based service will be available starting from Friday, August 25, 2023. Customers can register interest at esim.worldmobile.io. World Mobile offers flexible and transparent pricing plans, starting from $8.50 per month for data packages which can be used in up to 45 countries with no roaming charges.

About World Mobile

World Mobile was founded with a far-reaching goal: to connect everyone, everywhere while advocating for economic freedom and dignity. Unlike traditional mobile networks, World Mobile is based on blockchain and incentivises people to be part of a sharing economy that taps into the trillion dollar global telecom market. Individuals and business owners around the world can operate nodes on its network and bring their community online while earning revenue.

Learn more: https://worldmobile.us/

