World-leading cloud talent creation firm Revolent announces a new appointment of a CEO to lead its US division

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloud talent creation expert, Revolent, just announced that Jon Flaherty will be joining the company as CEO Revolent USA to help solve two major challenges facing the cloud sector: a lack of skilled talent and a lack of diversity.

By 2025, enterprise IT spending on public cloud solutions will overtake traditional IT spending on a global scale, according to Gartner, and public cloud spending will increase from $544 billion to $917 billion. This growth is set to create even more demand for skilled cloud professionals who know how to use and harness the full potential of cloud applications from the world’s biggest cloud vendors, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Salesforce.

Flaherty is a Technology and Operations executive with deep expertise in building world-class teams, delivering customer success, and driving growth. His 20 years’ worth of experience in leading organizations through rapid growth and delivering transformation for some of the most innovative companies in the world will help Revolent meet its business goals and fuel the cloud sector with net new talent from a wide range of diverse backgrounds.

Revolent—a division of Tenth Revolution Group—is the global leader in cross-training experienced IT professionals looking to become certified cloud specialists, and has been instrumental in helping them achieve over 1,000 Salesforce certifications so far, with 68% of their trainees or ‘Revols’ coming from a BIPOC background. As the demand for cloud solutions increases, particularly in the US, not only will this increase the number of IT professionals cross-training with Revolent, but it will also expand its global team, who can offer the Revols the right support along their journey to becoming certified cloud experts.

Flaherty is joining Revolent from his last appointment at PolSource, a platinum Salesforce System Integrator, where he built the Americas team from one employee in the US to well over 100 in the US and 500 globally. His appointment will help Revolent meet the growing business need while ensuring the best industry-led training for their Revols and the highest level of customer service for their growing client list in the US and beyond.

“I’m impressed by Revolent’s innovative business model, purposeful vision to solve the looming cloud skills crisis, and its outstanding team,” Flaherty said. “Revolent is an agile company, constantly evolving to meet the needs of their clientele, while simultaneously bringing more talent into the cloud ecosystem. I’m tremendously excited to be starting my new appointment to help accelerate this powerful growth and forge new strategic relationships.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jon Flaherty join our global business as the CEO of Revolent’s US division,” said James Lloyd-Townshend, Chairman and CEO of Tenth Revolution Group, Revolent’s parent company. “In addition to his vast experience, Jon is well known in the ecosystem as a highly effective operator and brings a wealth of relationships that will help Revolent in the next stages of growth. As the company’s US CEO, Jon will accelerate Revolent’s growth by building strategic relationships with key stakeholders and organizations across multiple cloud ecosystems in the US, to help close the burgeoning digital skills gap.”

