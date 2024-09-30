Workstream Launches First All-in-One Payroll Solution for the Hourly Workforce

First-of-its-kind solution reduces duplicate data entry, automatically flags compliance issues, and helps businesses reduce labor costs.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workstream, the modern payroll, HR, and hiring platform designed for the hourly business, launched a series of new payroll, time clock, and shift scheduling products today to further expand the capabilities of its integrated all-in-one platform. These products provide much-needed functionality to QSR franchisees, restaurants, and other businesses that employ hourly workers.

“After decades in the restaurant industry, I’ve learned how important it is to have access to the right tools. Workstream is the only payroll and HR platform I’ve seen that’s built specifically for hourly workers. It reduces so much of the repetitive work that bogs down business owners, helping them move faster and save costs,” said Don Fox, former CEO of Firehouse Subs and Workstream advisor.

A recent survey of HR leaders and business owners highlights the importance of tools like this. Among the 250 people surveyed:

23% are still using manual spreadsheets to run payroll.

64% of companies want a tool that specifically addresses the needs of the hourly workforce.

that specifically addresses the needs of the hourly workforce. 73.6% of companies are looking to consolidate their payroll, hiring, time tracking, and HR platforms into a single solution.

Building on Workstream’s successful HR technology, the new products will deliver on the needs highlighted in the survey results: an automated, consolidated payroll solution built specifically for the hourly workforce. This unique offering departs from traditional payroll providers, which are typically geared toward enterprise businesses at a high price point. Workstream’s products lower the barriers to building an all-in-one HR tech stack by offering growing businesses affordable, easy-to-use, customizable solutions that work within any budget.

With many businesses using Q4 as an opportunity to reset for the upcoming year, it’s a strategic time for employers to consider adding the following hourly-specific products to their HR tech stack:

Payroll: Effortlessly accommodate common hourly payroll challenges like dynamic pay rates, multiple jobs, and location changes. When paired with Workstream’s HR and Time Clock products, managers save time on repetitive data entry and reduce payroll errors.

Time Clock: Ensure you’re paying the right amount with a smart time clock that proactively flags potential problems with breaks, overtime, and clock-outs, plus seamlessly integrates with Shift Scheduling and Payroll.

Shift Scheduling: Easily create, revise, and publish schedules. Get alerts for flagged shifts, giving managers real-time visibility into scheduling changes so they can control labor costs.

“Our latest payroll solution is a game-changer for hourly businesses looking to streamline their operations and stay ahead of the competition,” said Desmond Lim, CEO and co-founder of Workstream. “By integrating seamlessly with our suite of hiring, onboarding, and HR products, this new offering not only simplifies payroll management but also empowers businesses to increase efficiency and significantly reduce labor costs. We’re committed to meeting the unique challenges faced by hourly businesses, and with these tools, our customers can better compete in a challenging economic landscape, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve.”

To learn more about Workstream and its new Payroll products, please visit workstream.us.

