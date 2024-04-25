Workspot Names Brad Tompkins New CEO as Company Readies for Rapid Scale-up

In his tenure as Workspot’s President and COO, Tompkins helped company achieve 20X growth in new software ARR and 2.5X growth in transactional profitability

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workspot, the Enterprise VDI platform built for the multi-cloud and hybrid era, announced today that it has appointed Brad Tompkins as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Tompkins previously served as the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). His appointment is a significant moment for Workspot.





Tompkins’ deep understanding of the VDI market and experience building robust high growth companies will be invaluable in guiding Workspot’s go-to-market strategy and signals the company’s readiness for rapid growth. With Tompkins as CEO, Workspot is poised to deliver what customers need most from VDI – simplicity, speed, and scalability at a predictable cost.

“I had the pleasure of working with Brad during my tenure as CEO of Citrix, where he thrived as an enterprise sales executive. He was a key part of the IGEL leadership team that transformed the company into category king. His partner-centric, customer-first mindset is exactly what Workspot needs for continued growth in partner relationships and customer loyalty,” said Mark Templeton, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Workspot. “Brad understands what customers want from VDI – fast time-to-value, any infrastructure deployment and consumer-like user experience – and that delighted customers want a trusted partner, not just vendors. We’re excited to have Brad, working closely with Amitabh, our visionary founder, to build the company into a market leader.”

Tompkins becomes CEO after driving major momentum in his role as COO. During this time, he managed Workspot’s go to market strategy as it transitioned to a platform company. During this phase, Workspot achieved 20x growth in New Software ARR and 2.5x growth in transactional profitability. In his new role, Tompkins will provide strategic direction and leadership, overseeing all aspects of the company’s operations. Collaborating closely with the leadership team and board of directors, he will accelerate Workspot’s global growth strategies while optimizing the company’s financial performance, sales engine, and marketing initiatives. In addition, Tompkins will focus on rebuilding Workspot’s culture and the Workspot Community.

As part of the transition, Amitabh Sinha, co-Founder and previous Workspot CEO, has moved to Chief Strategy Officer. Sinha will continue his hands-on management of the technology to ensure the company maintains its technical edge. He will focus on Workspot’s product strategy and roadmap, prioritizing the incorporation of AI and Machine Learning into Workspot’s solution, including observability and data modelling capabilities.

“I’m thrilled to hand over the reins to Brad as Workspot’s new CEO. His proven executive track record, combined with top-grading our go to market team, and depth of experience in the market are perfect for driving our growth,” said Amitabh Sinha, co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Workspot. “With Brad at the helm, I’m excited for our customers and partners, and our hybrid multi-cloud innovations that allow customers to modernize legacy VDI systems and expand the exceptional business value that enterprise desktop and app streaming services can deliver.”

Workspot was designed from the start to reduce the time, complexity, and costs associated with VDI. As the company progressed, it established clear product-market fit followed by steady customer adoption. Agile and innovative, Workspot has been poised to accommodate ongoing changes in the VDI market, where leading enterprises are re-evaluating their end-user computing strategies. The company recognizes that modern VDI is a key driver of both employee productivity and overall business growth.

Mike Strohl, CEO of e360, stated, “I’m excited to see the positive changes at Workspot since Brad’s arrival in August of 2023. I’m especially pleased to see the progress that has been made regarding Workspot’s Channel program. Its new structure demonstrates Workspot’s move to a ‘channel first’ company and I look forward to continuing to grow our business together. With Brad at the helm, I look forward to expanding what is a truly strategic partnership.”

“This is an exciting time for the industry. We are seeing a surge in demand for modern solutions that help escape the limitations of outdated technologies,” said Brad Tompkins, CEO, Workspot. “I am looking forward to collaborating with our talented team to empower global organizations worldwide with Workspot’s groundbreaking solutions, becoming a catalyst for innovation in the end-user computing space.”

Workspot continues to redefine VDI with an industry-leading platform that offers up to 99.99% availability, effortless management, and unrivaled performance to fuel business transformation and limitless growth. To learn more about Workspot, please visit here.

About Workspot

The Workspot Enterprise VDI Platform is the only cloud-native, unified VDI solution that delivers enterprise-class virtual desktops and apps from multiple clouds and on-premises data centers to any device. This innovative service lets IT securely stream the right compute capabilities for each end user, to any device, anywhere they want to work. As the only cloud-native VDI solution that operates across all the major public clouds – Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud – as well as on-premises data centers, Workspot is uniquely positioned to address today’s remote work challenges by providing a highly-customizable approach to end-user computing. Enterprises can expect simplicity without compromises as they deploy, manage, and scale their virtual desktop and app estate globally. End users benefit from a seamless work experience – featuring outstanding performance for even the most graphics-intensive workloads – boosting productivity and overall work satisfaction. For more information on Workspot’s modern VDI solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

10Fold



workspot@10fold.com