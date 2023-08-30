Workspot Appoints Industry Veteran Brad Tompkins as President and Chief Operating Officer

Tompkins joins the Workspot leadership bench with over two decades of experience to navigate the company toward its long-term business goals

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workspot, the Enterprise VDI platform built for the multi-cloud and hybrid era, announced today the appointment of Brad Tompkins as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Tompkins brings over 25 years of experience in software-driven sales models to his role at Workspot, where he will lead day-to-day operations, including accelerating global growth strategies and optimizing the company’s finance, sales and marketing functions.





As virtual desktop adoption undergoes a major transformation, Workspot is dedicated to delivering a modern, global VDI service that supports enterprise requirements for hybrid and multi-cloud strategies and addresses even the most complex enterprise use cases. Workspot VDI innovation provides industry-leading 99.99% availability, simple management, and outstanding performance so businesses can grow beyond prior boundaries. As President and COO, Tompkins will apply his expertise to help define the company’s overarching direction and strategy.

“I am delighted to join Workspot at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth. Modern VDI is revolutionizing the way we work today, enabling businesses to become more agile, while also reducing end-user computing costs. We’re seeing demand flourish as enterprise organizations seek to modernize outdated VDI solutions, and with Workspot’s most recent NPS score of 80, it’s clear that our customers are thriving,” said Tompkins. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team to bring these compelling benefits to more customers across the globe.”

Tompkins’ trajectory in the software industry led him to hold several leadership roles. Most recently he held the position of Chief Revenue Officer at IGEL, where he was responsible for optimizing the company’s revenue generation streams. Tompkins was also Area Manager for Red Hat’s Strategic Sales Team, covering Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Before his Red Hat tenure, he held sales leadership positions with Hewlett Packard, now Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Citrix. Tompkins holds an MBA in Business Administration and Management from the University of Virginia, Darden Graduate School of Business Administration and served in the US Navy as a Nuclear Propulsion Technician.

Mike Strohl, CEO & President of e360 stated, “I have worked with Brad for 20 years, since he first joined Citrix as an Individual Contributor in 2003. After six years at Citrix, Brad worked outside the EUC community at HP and Red Hat for several years. I was excited to see him return to EUC in 2017 when he joined IGEL as VP of Sales for Americas, then as Global CRO. He helped the company transition from hardware to software and rocket through its hyper-growth period. I expect great things from Brad and from Workspot as they evolve into a hybrid/multi-cloud Enterprise VDI solution.”

“Workspot is experiencing rapid growth as the demand for modern VDI solutions accelerates. Amid significant market dynamics, enterprises are rethinking end-user computing as a strategic path to greater productivity and overall growth,” said Amitabh Sinha, CEO of Workspot. “We welcome Brad to Workspot as our new President and COO. The wealth of experience he brings reinforces our deep commitment to innovation and customer success and he will be a valuable asset to our leadership team as we continue to serve our customers and scale our business.”

For more information about Workspot, please visit: https://www.workspot.com/

About Workspot

The Workspot Enterprise VDI Platform is the only cloud-native, unified VDI solution that delivers enterprise-class virtual desktops and apps from multiple clouds and on-premises data centers to any device. This innovative service lets IT securely stream the right compute capabilities for each end user, to any device, anywhere they want to work. As the only cloud-native VDI solution that operates across all the major public clouds – Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud – as well as on-premises data centers, Workspot is uniquely positioned to address today’s remote work challenges by providing a highly-customizable approach to end-user computing. Enterprises can expect simplicity without compromises as they deploy, manage and scale their virtual desktop and app estate globally. End users benefit from a seamless work experience – featuring outstanding performance for even the most graphics-intensive workloads – that boosts productivity and overall work satisfaction. For more information on Workspot’s modern VDI solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

10Fold



workspot@10fold.com