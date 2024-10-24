Works Featured by KLAS in Emerging Company Spotlight Report

Report highlights customer experience and success using the Works clinical workforce management platform to reduce clinician burnout through user-friendly scheduling platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Works from Trusted Health, a workforce management platform that helps health systems drive clinical cost savings and bolsters nurse retention, today announced it has been featured in a new KLAS Research Emerging Company Spotlight Report, Trusted Health Works 2024: Reducing Clinician Burnout with a User-Friendly Scheduling Platform.





KLAS surveyed current Works customers to shed light on the customer experience and gather insights to help clinical leaders learn about new solutions, evaluate emerging technology, and make more informed buying decisions. According to the report, nearly all respondents are either highly satisfied or satisfied with the Works solution. Respondents also report that Works has significantly reduced the cost and time required to fill clinical shifts.

“Our vision is to help hospitals and health systems create a more efficient and resilient workforce through our AI-enabled platform, and this report by KLAS validates that our approach is delivering real, lasting value to our customers,” said Lennie Sliwinski, founder and CEO of Trusted Health. “We are grateful to have such an innovative group of customers that view staffing as a strategic advantage for their organization, and their input and partnership has allowed us to develop a first-of-its-kind technology that is already powering the most efficient clinical workforce programs in healthcare.”

Additionally, all surveyed customers report that Works enables them to provide clinicians with a simple, accessible platform to fill shifts and reduce costs through dynamic pricing. Customers mention collaborative solution customization, accessibility, and ease of use as the top factors for selecting Works. Of the customers surveyed, 100% say they would purchase Works again. The platform also earned “A” ratings on “supports integration goals” and “likely to recommend.” Overall, customers report the solution’s greatest strengths are related to the reliable, nimble, and high-touch support they receive from the Works team.

“Clinician burnout continues to plague health systems and remains front of mind for industry leaders. Platforms like Works help to address key contributors to burnout, including a lack of flexibility, while empowering health systems to quickly fill open shifts, without overly relying on contingent labor. Our research on Works showed the solution is having a significant impact for customers, and the value of the solution is apparent,” said Niel Oscarson, Director of Research and Analysis at KLAS. “We’re excited to present this report showcasing customers’ experience using the platform, which will help to inform health system leaders seeking effective workforce management solutions.”

KLAS identified Works as an emerging solution due to the prevalence of clinician burnout and Works’ potential to reduce clinician fatigue and attrition. They saw Works’ customizable and easy-to-use mobile app and dynamic pricing technology as an innovative new solution to quickly fill open shifts, lower the cost to fill shifts, and reduce nurse burnout.

To learn more about the Works platform, visit our website or book a free demo.

About Works

Trusted Health is the leading labor marketplace for healthcare professionals and SaaS provider of the industry-pioneering workforce management platform Works. Works helps hospitals meet one of their single biggest challenges: ensuring that every shift gets filled in an environment where both demand for healthcare services and the cost of labor are increasing exponentially. With Works, facilities can create their own on-demand nursing workforce and access one source of truth for all of their clinical workforce needs, from sourcing and onboarding to ongoing compliance. With predictive insights and recommendations, Works helps hospitals easily react to fluctuations in demand, while its staffing marketplace creates competition to fill open job requisitions with high-quality, active talent from a pre-onboarded network of talent suppliers.

