Workrise Names Mick Hollison as Next CEO

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workrise, the energy supply chain company, proudly announces the appointment of Mick Hollison as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hollison, a seasoned technology leader renowned for his strategic vision and operational expertise, steps into the role with a commitment to driving Workrise’s growth and innovation in the dynamic energy sector. He will also join the company’s board of directors. Mike Witte, the company’s co-founder and previous CEO will remain a member of the board.





With over two decades of experience in executive leadership positions across various technology and enterprise software companies, Hollison brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of driving business success. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Workrise as the company continues its mission to build software and services that forge the connections that make it easier, faster, and safer to power our world.

“I am honored and thrilled to join Workrise as CEO,” said Hollison. “Workrise has already made significant strides in transforming the way energy companies manage their operations more efficiently and I am eager to lead the company to even greater heights. Together with the talented team at Workrise, we will continue to innovate and deliver solutions that empower energy businesses and workers alike.”

Hollison’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment for Workrise, as the company continues to grow rapidly and deliver new software solutions for some of the world’s largest and most successful energy companies. “Almost 10 years ago, we set out to create a comprehensive procurement platform for the energy sector. Now, as leaders in skilled labor procurement, we’ve enhanced efficiency and productivity for our energy clients. But our journey is far from over,” said Xuan Yong, Workrise’s Executive Chairman and Co-founder. “The rising energy needs of our nation and the globe are unmistakable. We’re fully confident that Mick’s deep software expertise and leadership will equip Workrise to support our energy clients in addressing and fulfilling these growing demands.”

As Workrise’s new CEO, Hollison also plans to further solidify the company’s commitment to the vibrant tech and innovation ecosystem in Austin.

About Workrise:

Workrise delivers a leading supply chain solution that makes it easier, faster, and safer for energy companies to innovate and maximize the efficiency of their operations. Workrise has empowered hundreds of the world’s leading energy companies to deliver on their mission-critical projects on-time and on-budget. Click here to learn more about how we help the biggest players in energy find, evaluate, and purchase the goods and services they rely on to operate.

