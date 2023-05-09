Workiva Partners with Code.org to Narrow the Digital Divide and Expand Access to Computer Science Education

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today it has kicked off a global, multi-year partnership with Code.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to computer science education and promoting diversity in technology. Workiva is dedicated to helping Code.org increase access for students from underrepresented groups and expanding the organization’s efforts globally.

This partnership aligns with one of Workiva’s key corporate ESG targets, narrowing the digital divide and expanding technology access in underserved communities and populations across the globe. In evaluating potential non-profit partners, Code.org stood out based on the organization’s unwavering global commitment to these causes. Workiva will leverage its expertise and global resources to support Code.org‘s vision that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education.

“Unobstructed access to technology is critical. We can help to cultivate a diverse and inclusive community of students who are equipped with the skills and knowledge to innovate and shape the future,” said Julie Iskow, Chief Executive Officer of Workiva. “Our employees around the world are eager to support this initiative and contribute to creating equal opportunities for young women and underrepresented students. Together, we can narrow the gap and spark innovation that will drive progress for years to come.”

Through the partnership, Workiva is supporting Code.org by:

Making financial contributions to support Code.org’s mission and key initiatives.

Donating in-kind design and consultation services to support Code.org’s annual State of Computer Science Report. The annual report is produced by Code.org and its partners and is read by state legislators, staff at State Departments of Education, and the larger computer science education community.

Volunteering for ongoing activities like Hour of Code, a global opportunity to introduce students of all ages to computer science through fun, interactive tutorials.

Donating laptops to teachers and classrooms in need.

Translating Code.org courses, giving Workiva team members an opportunity to support Code.org’s course translation efforts to make Code.org courses globally accessible.

Lending Workiva’s talented software engineers to help Code.org advance its technology platform.

Exploring ways to leverage Workiva’s assured, integrated platform for financial and non-financial reporting.

“We’re excited to partner with Workiva to provide all students with equitable access to computer science education. Workiva’s commitment to innovation and technology aligns with our goal of preparing students for the future,” said Hadi Partovi, CEO and Founder of Code.org. “We are especially grateful for their dedication to creating equal opportunities for underrepresented students.”

The partnership between Workiva and Code.org formalizes an ongoing relationship between the two organizations. On Workiva’s most recent day of service on March 17, 2023, employees from the U.S, Europe and Asia volunteered their time to support Code.org by hosting an Hour of Code at a Denver middle school, writing cards to thank teachers for their participation in the program, and translating tutorials to several different languages so that students around the world could take advantage of Code.org’s educational material. The company also hosted a Code.org card writing activity at LINK, the annual R&D conference for Workiva’s engineering and product development teams. Additionally, children of Workiva employees also took part in an Hour of Code as part of “Take Your Child to Work Day” on April 27, 2023.

