Workiva Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting, today announced its participation at the Raymond James 2025 Institutional Investors Conference. Jill Klindt, CFO, will present on March 3, 2025 at 8:05 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live and a recording will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section on Workiva's Investor Relations website.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, sustainability management, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn

Like Workiva on Instagram

Investor Inquiries:

Katie White

investor@workiva.com

Media Inquiries:

Mandi McReynolds

press@workiva.com