Workiva Inc. to Host its Investor Day on September 13

Event to Begin at 10 a.m. PT

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, is hosting its annual Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The live event will take place during the 2022 Workiva Amplify Conference being held at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT. Virtual participation is also available via livestream.

The Investor Day will include presentations by company executives on Workiva’s platform, markets, solutions and go-to-market strategies, followed by a live Q&A. Investor Day attendees will also have full access to the Workiva Amplify Conference taking place Sept. 12-14. To register for the event, either in-person or virtually, please visit https://events.workiva.com/BWKlq1.

After the event, a replay will be accessible from Workiva’s Investor Relations site, under News and Events.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Mike Rost

Workiva Inc.

investor@workiva.com
(515) 663-4493

Media:
Darcie Brossart

Workiva Inc.

press@workiva.com
(515) 663-4471

