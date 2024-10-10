Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2024 Financial Release and Conference Call

Home Business Wire Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2024 Financial Release and Conference...
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the world’s leading cloud platform for assured, integrated reporting, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, following the close of the market on November 6, 2024. Workiva will host a conference call and a live webcast to discuss its financial results.


The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (21:00 GMT) November 6, 2024. The webcast will be available on https://investor.workiva.com (click on the link under “News and Events”). The event will be archived and available for replay shortly after the call.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

