Home Business Wire Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2024 Financial Release and Conference...
Business Wire

Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2024 Financial Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the world’s leading cloud platform for assured, integrated reporting, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, following the close of the market on August 1, 2024. Workiva will host a conference call and a live webcast to discuss its financial results.


The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (22:00 GMT) August 1, 2024. The webcast will be available on https://investor.workiva.com (click on the link under “Events & Presentations”). The event will be archived and available for replay shortly after the call.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mike Rost

investor@workiva.com

Articoli correlati

Impinj to Announce Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

CyrusOne Secures $9.7 Billion in New Debt Capital to Fund Datacenter Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyrusOne, a leading global data center owner, developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, today...
Continua a leggere

Lemonade To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) today announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php