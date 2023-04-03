<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Workiva Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Release and Conference...
Business Wire

Workiva Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET. Julie Iskow, chief executive officer, and Jill Klindt, chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the company’s results and answer questions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. Following the conference call, a replay will be available through May 9, 2023, at 800-770-2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The replay passcode is 8736384.

The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting https://investor.workiva.com (click on the link under “News and Events”). The webcast will be archived and available for replay shortly after the call.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Mike Rost

Workiva Inc.

investor@workiva.com
(515) 663-4493

Media:
Darcie Brossart

Workiva Inc.

press@workiva.com
(515) 663-4471

Articoli correlati

Verisign to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Startek Completes Transaction to Sell Interest in Contact Center Company

Business Wire Business Wire -
Startek to Prepay Debt of Approximately $55 Million from the Net Proceeds of the Transaction to Further Improve Balance...
Continua a leggere

Intellinetics Named One of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, has been recognized by the Financial Times...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Verisign to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire