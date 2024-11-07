Workiva Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Increased Q3 2024 Subscription & Support Revenue by 19% over Q3 2023
- Total revenue of $186 million in Q3 2024, representing 17% year-over-year growth
- Achieved 28% YOY Growth of Customers with Annual Contract Value Over $500K
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
“Workiva is once again in a beat and raise position. Our results highlight an acceleration of our growth and improved operating leverage,” said Julie Iskow, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered another record bookings quarter with broad based demand across the entire solution portfolio and a high volume of account expansion deals and platform wins across North America and Europe.”
“Subscription and support revenue growth of 19% drove our total revenue beat to $2.6 million over the high end of our guidance range,” said Jill Klindt, Chief Financial Officer. “Due to our solid performance, we are raising our total revenue guidance by $6 million to a range of $733 million to $735 million.”
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
- Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 reached $186 million, an increase of 17% from $158 million in the third quarter of 2023. Subscription and support revenue contributed $171 million, up 19% versus the third quarter of 2023. Professional services revenue was $15 million, relatively flat compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $142 million compared with $120 million in the same quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin was 76.5% versus 75.8% in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $146 million, an increase of 20% compared with the prior year’s third quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 78.6% compared to 76.9% in the third quarter of 2023.
- Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $22 million compared with a loss of $16 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $8 million compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $5 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $17 million compared with a net loss of $56 million for the prior year’s third quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.31 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $1.04 in the third quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss: Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $12 million compared with a net loss of $35 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share was $0.22 and $0.21, respectively, compared with a net loss per basic share and diluted share of $0.65 in the third quarter of 2023.
- Liquidity: As of September 30, 2024, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $776 million, compared with $814 million as of December 31, 2023. Workiva had $71 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due in 2026, $702 million aggregate principal amount of 1.250% convertible senior notes due in 2028, and $14 million of finance lease obligations outstanding as of September 30, 2024.
Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights
- Customers: Workiva had 6,237 customers as of September 30, 2024, a net increase of 292 customers from September 30, 2023.
- Revenue Retention Rate: As of September 30, 2024, Workiva’s revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 98%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 111%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.
- Large Contracts: As of September 30, 2024, Workiva had 1,926 customers with an annual contract value (“ACV”) of more than $100,000, up 23% from 1,561 customers at September 30, 2023. Workiva had 383 customers with an ACV of more than $300,000, up 29% from 296 customers in the third quarter of 2023. Workiva had 166 customers with an ACV of more than $500,000, up 28% from 130 customers in the third quarter of 2023.
Financial Outlook
As of November 6, 2024, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:
Fourth Quarter 2024 Guidance:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $194 million to $196 million.
- GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $16 million to $14 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $13 million to $15 million.
- GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.21 to $0.18.
- Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.34.
- Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 55.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding.
Full Year 2024 Guidance:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $733 million to $735 million.
- GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $79 million to $77 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $30 million to $32 million.
- GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.02.
- Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.93 to $0.96.
- Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 55.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding.
Quarterly Conference Call
Workiva will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the third quarter 2024, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The webcast will be available on https://investor.workiva.com/news-events/events. An archived webcast will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.
Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from net loss. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.
Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.
Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
WORKIVA INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and support
|
$
|
171,035
|
|
|
$
|
143,421
|
|
|
$
|
486,749
|
|
|
$
|
409,857
|
|
Professional services
|
|
14,586
|
|
|
|
14,754
|
|
|
|
52,042
|
|
|
|
53,529
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
185,621
|
|
|
|
158,175
|
|
|
|
538,791
|
|
|
|
463,386
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and support (1)
|
|
30,621
|
|
|
|
24,864
|
|
|
|
86,493
|
|
|
|
74,080
|
|
Professional services (1)
|
|
13,050
|
|
|
|
13,491
|
|
|
|
39,873
|
|
|
|
42,297
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
43,671
|
|
|
|
38,355
|
|
|
|
126,366
|
|
|
|
116,377
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
141,950
|
|
|
|
119,820
|
|
|
|
412,425
|
|
|
|
347,009
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development (1)
|
|
48,425
|
|
|
|
41,747
|
|
|
|
142,328
|
|
|
|
130,235
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
|
89,756
|
|
|
|
72,576
|
|
|
|
257,086
|
|
|
|
215,168
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
25,551
|
|
|
|
21,022
|
|
|
|
76,225
|
|
|
|
86,660
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
163,732
|
|
|
|
135,345
|
|
|
|
475,639
|
|
|
|
432,063
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(21,782
|
)
|
|
|
(15,525
|
)
|
|
|
(63,214
|
)
|
|
|
(85,054
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
9,298
|
|
|
|
7,294
|
|
|
|
30,089
|
|
|
|
15,546
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(3,199
|
)
|
|
|
(47,437
|
)
|
|
|
(9,668
|
)
|
|
|
(50,437
|
)
|
Other expense, net
|
|
(350
|
)
|
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
|
(309
|
)
|
|
|
(1,450
|
)
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
|
|
(16,033
|
)
|
|
|
(55,739
|
)
|
|
|
(43,102
|
)
|
|
|
(121,395
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
959
|
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
3,125
|
|
|
|
1,934
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(16,992
|
)
|
|
$
|
(56,269
|
)
|
|
$
|
(46,227
|
)
|
|
$
|
(123,329
|
)
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.31
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.84
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.28
|
)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|
|
55,581,841
|
|
|
|
54,256,941
|
|
|
|
55,226,254
|
|
|
|
53,987,791
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and support
|
$
|
2,164
|
|
$
|
1,247
|
|
$
|
5,708
|
|
$
|
3,732
|
Professional services
|
|
858
|
|
|
623
|
|
|
2,348
|
|
|
1,923
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
5,681
|
|
|
4,155
|
|
|
15,474
|
|
|
13,677
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
9,942
|
|
|
7,108
|
|
|
26,470
|
|
|
20,769
|
General and administrative
|
|
8,825
|
|
|
6,244
|
|
|
25,879
|
|
|
37,928
|
WORKIVA INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
248,239
|
|
|
$
|
256,100
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
528,115
|
|
|
|
557,622
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
137,921
|
|
|
|
125,193
|
|
Deferred costs
|
|
44,726
|
|
|
|
39,023
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
8,646
|
|
|
|
7,367
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
21,055
|
|
|
|
23,631
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
988,702
|
|
|
|
1,008,936
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
21,757
|
|
|
|
24,282
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
9,485
|
|
|
|
12,642
|
|
Deferred costs, non-current
|
|
43,557
|
|
|
|
33,346
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
202,133
|
|
|
|
112,097
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
30,278
|
|
|
|
22,892
|
|
Other assets
|
|
6,174
|
|
|
|
4,665
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,302,086
|
|
|
$
|
1,218,860
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
13,346
|
|
|
$
|
5,204
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
111,029
|
|
|
|
97,921
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
414,229
|
|
|
|
380,843
|
|
Finance lease obligations
|
|
555
|
|
|
|
532
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
539,159
|
|
|
|
484,500
|
|
Convertible senior notes, non-current
|
|
764,281
|
|
|
|
762,455
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
27,527
|
|
|
|
36,177
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
8,062
|
|
|
|
10,890
|
|
Finance lease obligations, non-current
|
|
13,631
|
|
|
|
14,050
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,352,896
|
|
|
|
1,308,250
|
|
Stockholders’ deficit
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
645,083
|
|
|
|
562,942
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(698,868
|
)
|
|
|
(652,641
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
2,919
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
Total stockholders’ deficit
|
|
(50,810
|
)
|
|
|
(89,390
|
)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|
$
|
1,302,086
|
|
|
$
|
1,218,860
|
|
WORKIVA INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(16,992
|
)
|
|
$
|
(56,269
|
)
|
|
$
|
(46,227
|
)
|
|
$
|
(123,329
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,006
|
|
|
|
2,686
|
|
|
|
8,092
|
|
|
|
8,353
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
27,470
|
|
|
|
19,377
|
|
|
|
75,879
|
|
|
|
78,029
|
|
Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
|
57
|
|
Accretion of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net
|
|
(2,638
|
)
|
|
|
(1,930
|
)
|
|
|
(9,543
|
)
|
|
|
(4,530
|
)
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
609
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
|
|
1,826
|
|
|
|
1,122
|
|
Induced conversion expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
45,144
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
45,144
|
|
Realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
708
|
|
Deferred income tax
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(292
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(15,187
|
)
|
|
|
(15,234
|
)
|
|
|
(11,507
|
)
|
|
|
7,243
|
|
Deferred costs
|
|
(4,946
|
)
|
|
|
3,116
|
|
|
|
(15,140
|
)
|
|
|
6,248
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
|
|
3,808
|
|
|
|
3,807
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
(1,745
|
)
|
|
|
(1,556
|
)
|
|
|
2,796
|
|
|
|
(1,842
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
344
|
|
|
|
3,452
|
|
|
|
2,764
|
|
|
|
(3,985
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
1,043
|
|
|
|
(1,191
|
)
|
|
|
1,479
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
4,788
|
|
|
|
(386
|
)
|
|
|
7,630
|
|
|
|
(1,267
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
26,606
|
|
|
|
11,120
|
|
|
|
22,159
|
|
|
|
22,225
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
(878
|
)
|
|
|
(750
|
)
|
|
|
(2,831
|
)
|
|
|
(3,129
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
(3,261
|
)
|
|
|
3,468
|
|
|
|
5,559
|
|
|
|
10,217
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
18,906
|
|
|
|
14,991
|
|
|
|
43,736
|
|
|
|
46,533
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(243
|
)
|
|
|
(895
|
)
|
|
|
(554
|
)
|
|
|
(1,732
|
)
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
|
(158,522
|
)
|
|
|
(144,989
|
)
|
|
|
(310,075
|
)
|
|
|
(322,008
|
)
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
|
108,993
|
|
|
|
36,906
|
|
|
|
345,733
|
|
|
|
76,811
|
|
Sale of marketable securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,609
|
|
|
|
65,052
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(98,093
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
|
(116
|
)
|
|
|
(167
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(49,629
|
)
|
|
|
(109,026
|
)
|
|
|
(58,496
|
)
|
|
|
(182,044
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from option exercises
|
|
3,273
|
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
|
|
3,865
|
|
|
|
3,324
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards
|
|
(1,173
|
)
|
|
|
(984
|
)
|
|
|
(11,424
|
)
|
|
|
(9,424
|
)
|
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan
|
|
6,709
|
|
|
|
6,967
|
|
|
|
13,822
|
|
|
|
12,513
|
|
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
691,113
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
691,113
|
|
Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(396,869
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(396,869
|
)
|
Principal payments on finance lease obligations
|
|
(134
|
)
|
|
|
(127
|
)
|
|
|
(395
|
)
|
|
|
(376
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
8,675
|
|
|
|
301,220
|
|
|
|
5,868
|
|
|
|
300,281
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash
|
|
2,390
|
|
|
|
(1,239
|
)
|
|
|
925
|
|
|
|
(82
|
)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(19,658
|
)
|
|
|
205,946
|
|
|
|
(7,967
|
)
|
|
|
164,688
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
268,412
|
|
|
|
198,939
|
|
|
|
256,721
|
|
|
|
240,197
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
248,754
|
|
|
$
|
404,885
|
|
|
$
|
248,754
|
|
|
$
|
404,885
|
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
248,239
|
|
$
|
404,885
|
|
$
|
248,239
|
|
$
|
404,885
|
Restricted cash included within prepaid expenses and other at end of period
|
|
515
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
515
|
|
|
—
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows
|
$
|
248,754
|
|
$
|
404,885
|
|
$
|
248,754
|
|
$
|
404,885
|
TABLE I
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Gross profit, subscription and support
|
$
|
140,414
|
|
|
$
|
118,557
|
|
|
$
|
400,256
|
|
|
$
|
335,777
|
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
|
2,164
|
|
|
|
1,247
|
|
|
|
5,708
|
|
|
|
3,732
|
|
Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
$
|
1,007
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,007
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP
|
$
|
143,585
|
|
|
$
|
119,804
|
|
|
$
|
406,971
|
|
|
$
|
339,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit, professional services
|
$
|
1,536
|
|
|
$
|
1,263
|
|
|
$
|
12,169
|
|
|
$
|
11,232
|
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
|
858
|
|
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
2,348
|
|
|
|
1,923
|
|
Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP
|
$
|
2,394
|
|
|
$
|
1,886
|
|
|
$
|
14,517
|
|
|
$
|
13,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
141,950
|
|
|
$
|
119,820
|
|
|
$
|
412,425
|
|
|
$
|
347,009
|
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
|
3,022
|
|
|
|
1,870
|
|
|
|
8,056
|
|
|
|
5,655
|
|
Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
$
|
1,007
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,007
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Gross profit, non-GAAP
|
$
|
145,979
|
|
|
$
|
121,690
|
|
|
$
|
421,488
|
|
|
$
|
352,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue, subscription and support
|
$
|
30,621
|
|
|
$
|
24,864
|
|
|
$
|
86,493
|
|
|
$
|
74,080
|
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
|
2,164
|
|
|
|
1,247
|
|
|
|
5,708
|
|
|
|
3,732
|
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
$
|
1,007
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,007
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP
|
$
|
27,450
|
|
|
$
|
23,617
|
|
|
$
|
79,778
|
|
|
$
|
70,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue, professional services
|
$
|
13,050
|
|
|
$
|
13,491
|
|
|
$
|
39,873
|
|
|
$
|
42,297
|
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
|
858
|
|
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
2,348
|
|
|
|
1,923
|
|
Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP
|
$
|
12,192
|
|
|
$
|
12,868
|
|
|
$
|
37,525
|
|
|
$
|
40,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
$
|
48,425
|
|
|
$
|
41,747
|
|
|
$
|
142,328
|
|
|
$
|
130,235
|
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
|
5,681
|
|
|
|
4,155
|
|
|
|
15,474
|
|
|
|
13,677
|
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
891
|
|
|
|
2,267
|
|
|
|
2,668
|
|
Research and development, non-GAAP
|
$
|
42,330
|
|
|
$
|
36,701
|
|
|
$
|
124,587
|
|
|
$
|
113,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
$
|
89,756
|
|
|
$
|
72,576
|
|
|
$
|
257,086
|
|
|
$
|
215,168
|
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
|
9,942
|
|
|
|
7,108
|
|
|
|
26,470
|
|
|
|
20,769
|
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
467
|
|
|
|
598
|
|
|
|
1,292
|
|
|
|
1,805
|
|
Sales and marketing, non-GAAP
|
$
|
79,347
|
|
|
$
|
64,870
|
|
|
$
|
229,324
|
|
|
$
|
192,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
25,551
|
|
|
$
|
21,022
|
|
|
$
|
76,225
|
|
|
$
|
86,660
|
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
|
8,825
|
|
|
|
6,244
|
|
|
|
25,879
|
|
|
|
37,928
|
|
General and administrative, non-GAAP
|
$
|
16,726
|
|
|
$
|
14,778
|
|
|
$
|
50,346
|
|
|
$
|
48,732
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(21,782
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15,525
|
)
|
|
$
|
(63,214
|
)
|
|
$
|
(85,054
|
)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
|
27,470
|
|
|
|
19,377
|
|
|
|
75,879
|
|
|
|
78,029
|
|
Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
1,889
|
|
|
|
1,489
|
|
|
|
4,566
|
|
|
|
4,473
|
|
Income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP
|
$
|
7,577
|
|
|
$
|
5,341
|
|
|
$
|
17,231
|
|
|
$
|
(2,552
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(16,992
|
)
|
|
$
|
(56,269
|
)
|
|
$
|
(46,227
|
)
|
|
$
|
(123,329
|
)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
|
27,470
|
|
|
|
19,377
|
|
|
|
75,879
|
|
|
|
78,029
|
|
Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
1,889
|
|
|
|
1,489
|
|
|
|
4,566
|
|
|
|
4,473
|
|
Net income (loss), non-GAAP
|
$
|
12,367
|
|
|
$
|
(35,403
|
)
|
|
$
|
34,218
|
|
|
$
|
(40,827
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per basic and diluted share:
|
$
|
(0.31
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.84
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.28
|
)
|
Add back: Stock-based compensation
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
1.44
|
|
Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
(0.65
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
$
|
(0.76
|
)
|
Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
(0.65
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
(0.76
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic, non-GAAP
|
|
55,581,841
|
|
|
|
54,256,941
|
|
|
|
55,226,254
|
|
|
|
53,987,791
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted, non-GAAP
|
|
57,557,373
|
|
|
|
54,256,941
|
|
|
|
57,361,707
|
|
|
|
53,987,791
|
