Workiva Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Increased Q3 2024 Subscription & Support Revenue by 19% over Q3 2023

Total revenue of $186 million in Q3 2024, representing 17% year-over-year growth

Achieved 28% YOY Growth of Customers with Annual Contract Value Over $500K

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.





“ Workiva is once again in a beat and raise position. Our results highlight an acceleration of our growth and improved operating leverage,” said Julie Iskow, President & Chief Executive Officer. “ We delivered another record bookings quarter with broad based demand across the entire solution portfolio and a high volume of account expansion deals and platform wins across North America and Europe.”

“ Subscription and support revenue growth of 19% drove our total revenue beat to $2.6 million over the high end of our guidance range,” said Jill Klindt, Chief Financial Officer. “ Due to our solid performance, we are raising our total revenue guidance by $6 million to a range of $733 million to $735 million.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 reached $186 million, an increase of 17% from $158 million in the third quarter of 2023. Subscription and support revenue contributed $171 million, up 19% versus the third quarter of 2023. Professional services revenue was $15 million, relatively flat compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Customers: Workiva had 6,237 customers as of September 30, 2024, a net increase of 292 customers from September 30, 2023.

Financial Outlook

As of November 6, 2024, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2024 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $194 million to $196 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $16 million to $14 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $13 million to $15 million.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.21 to $0.18.

Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.34.

Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 55.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2024 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $733 million to $735 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $79 million to $77 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $30 million to $32 million.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.02.

Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.93 to $0.96.

Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 55.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the third quarter 2024, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The webcast will be available on https://investor.workiva.com/news-events/events. An archived webcast will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from net loss. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Revenue Subscription and support $ 171,035 $ 143,421 $ 486,749 $ 409,857 Professional services 14,586 14,754 52,042 53,529 Total revenue 185,621 158,175 538,791 463,386 Cost of revenue Subscription and support (1) 30,621 24,864 86,493 74,080 Professional services (1) 13,050 13,491 39,873 42,297 Total cost of revenue 43,671 38,355 126,366 116,377 Gross profit 141,950 119,820 412,425 347,009 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 48,425 41,747 142,328 130,235 Sales and marketing (1) 89,756 72,576 257,086 215,168 General and administrative (1) 25,551 21,022 76,225 86,660 Total operating expenses 163,732 135,345 475,639 432,063 Loss from operations (21,782 ) (15,525 ) (63,214 ) (85,054 ) Interest income 9,298 7,294 30,089 15,546 Interest expense (3,199 ) (47,437 ) (9,668 ) (50,437 ) Other expense, net (350 ) (71 ) (309 ) (1,450 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (16,033 ) (55,739 ) (43,102 ) (121,395 ) Provision for income taxes 959 530 3,125 1,934 Net loss $ (16,992 ) $ (56,269 ) $ (46,227 ) $ (123,329 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (2.28 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 55,581,841 54,256,941 55,226,254 53,987,791 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscription and support $ 2,164 $ 1,247 $ 5,708 $ 3,732 Professional services 858 623 2,348 1,923 Operating expenses Research and development 5,681 4,155 15,474 13,677 Sales and marketing 9,942 7,108 26,470 20,769 General and administrative 8,825 6,244 25,879 37,928

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,239 $ 256,100 Marketable securities 528,115 557,622 Accounts receivable, net 137,921 125,193 Deferred costs 44,726 39,023 Other receivables 8,646 7,367 Prepaid expenses and other 21,055 23,631 Total current assets 988,702 1,008,936 Property and equipment, net 21,757 24,282 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,485 12,642 Deferred costs, non-current 43,557 33,346 Goodwill 202,133 112,097 Intangible assets, net 30,278 22,892 Other assets 6,174 4,665 Total assets $ 1,302,086 $ 1,218,860 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,346 $ 5,204 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 111,029 97,921 Deferred revenue 414,229 380,843 Finance lease obligations 555 532 Total current liabilities 539,159 484,500 Convertible senior notes, non-current 764,281 762,455 Deferred revenue, non-current 27,527 36,177 Other long-term liabilities 236 178 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 8,062 10,890 Finance lease obligations, non-current 13,631 14,050 Total liabilities 1,352,896 1,308,250 Stockholders’ deficit Common stock 56 54 Additional paid-in-capital 645,083 562,942 Accumulated deficit (698,868 ) (652,641 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,919 255 Total stockholders’ deficit (50,810 ) (89,390 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,302,086 $ 1,218,860

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (16,992 ) $ (56,269 ) $ (46,227 ) $ (123,329 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 3,006 2,686 8,092 8,353 Stock-based compensation expense 27,470 19,377 75,879 78,029 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 57 8 (46 ) 57 Accretion of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net (2,638 ) (1,930 ) (9,543 ) (4,530 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 609 472 1,826 1,122 Induced conversion expense — 45,144 — 45,144 Realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net — — — 708 Deferred income tax (1 ) (14 ) (292 ) (17 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (15,187 ) (15,234 ) (11,507 ) 7,243 Deferred costs (4,946 ) 3,116 (15,140 ) 6,248 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,210 1,244 3,808 3,807 Other receivables (1,745 ) (1,556 ) 2,796 (1,842 ) Prepaid expenses and other 344 3,452 2,764 (3,985 ) Other assets 464 1,043 (1,191 ) 1,479 Accounts payable 4,788 (386 ) 7,630 (1,267 ) Deferred revenue 26,606 11,120 22,159 22,225 Operating lease liability (878 ) (750 ) (2,831 ) (3,129 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,261 ) 3,468 5,559 10,217 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,906 14,991 43,736 46,533 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (243 ) (895 ) (554 ) (1,732 ) Purchase of marketable securities (158,522 ) (144,989 ) (310,075 ) (322,008 ) Maturities of marketable securities 108,993 36,906 345,733 76,811 Sale of marketable securities — — 4,609 65,052 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 187 — (98,093 ) — Purchase of intangible assets (44 ) (48 ) (116 ) (167 ) Net cash used in investing activities (49,629 ) (109,026 ) (58,496 ) (182,044 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 3,273 1,120 3,865 3,324 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (1,173 ) (984 ) (11,424 ) (9,424 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 6,709 6,967 13,822 12,513 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 691,113 — 691,113 Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes — (396,869 ) — (396,869 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (134 ) (127 ) (395 ) (376 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 8,675 301,220 5,868 300,281 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 2,390 (1,239 ) 925 (82 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19,658 ) 205,946 (7,967 ) 164,688 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 268,412 198,939 256,721 240,197 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 248,754 $ 404,885 $ 248,754 $ 404,885

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 248,239 $ 404,885 $ 248,239 $ 404,885 Restricted cash included within prepaid expenses and other at end of period 515 — 515 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 248,754 $ 404,885 $ 248,754 $ 404,885

TABLE I

WORKIVA INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(in thousands, except share and per share) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit, subscription and support $ 140,414 $ 118,557 $ 400,256 $ 335,777 Add back: Stock-based compensation 2,164 1,247 5,708 3,732 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles $ 1,007 $ — $ 1,007 $ — Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 143,585 $ 119,804 $ 406,971 $ 339,509 Gross profit, professional services $ 1,536 $ 1,263 $ 12,169 $ 11,232 Add back: Stock-based compensation 858 623 2,348 1,923 Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP $ 2,394 $ 1,886 $ 14,517 $ 13,155 Gross profit $ 141,950 $ 119,820 $ 412,425 $ 347,009 Add back: Stock-based compensation 3,022 1,870 8,056 5,655 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles $ 1,007 $ — $ 1,007 $ — Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 145,979 $ 121,690 $ 421,488 $ 352,664 Cost of revenue, subscription and support $ 30,621 $ 24,864 $ 86,493 $ 74,080 Less: Stock-based compensation 2,164 1,247 5,708 3,732 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles $ 1,007 $ — $ 1,007 $ — Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 27,450 $ 23,617 $ 79,778 $ 70,348 Cost of revenue, professional services $ 13,050 $ 13,491 $ 39,873 $ 42,297 Less: Stock-based compensation 858 623 2,348 1,923 Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP $ 12,192 $ 12,868 $ 37,525 $ 40,374 Research and development $ 48,425 $ 41,747 $ 142,328 $ 130,235 Less: Stock-based compensation 5,681 4,155 15,474 13,677 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 414 891 2,267 2,668 Research and development, non-GAAP $ 42,330 $ 36,701 $ 124,587 $ 113,890 Sales and marketing $ 89,756 $ 72,576 $ 257,086 $ 215,168 Less: Stock-based compensation 9,942 7,108 26,470 20,769 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 467 598 1,292 1,805 Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 79,347 $ 64,870 $ 229,324 $ 192,594 General and administrative $ 25,551 $ 21,022 $ 76,225 $ 86,660 Less: Stock-based compensation 8,825 6,244 25,879 37,928 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 16,726 $ 14,778 $ 50,346 $ 48,732 Loss from operations $ (21,782 ) $ (15,525 ) $ (63,214 ) $ (85,054 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 27,470 19,377 75,879 78,029 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,889 1,489 4,566 4,473 Income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP $ 7,577 $ 5,341 $ 17,231 $ (2,552 ) Net loss $ (16,992 ) $ (56,269 ) $ (46,227 ) $ (123,329 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 27,470 19,377 75,879 78,029 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,889 1,489 4,566 4,473 Net income (loss), non-GAAP $ 12,367 $ (35,403 ) $ 34,218 $ (40,827 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share: $ (0.31 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (2.28 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.50 0.36 1.38 1.44 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.08 0.08 Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP $ 0.22 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.62 $ (0.76 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP $ 0.21 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.60 $ (0.76 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic, non-GAAP 55,581,841 54,256,941 55,226,254 53,987,791 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted, non-GAAP 57,557,373 54,256,941 57,361,707 53,987,791

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Mike Rost



Workiva Inc.



investor@workiva.com

Media Contact:

Mandi McReynolds



Workiva Inc.



press@workiva.com

