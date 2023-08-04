Workiva Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Increased Q2 2023 Subscription & Support Revenue by 21% over Q2 2022

Generated Total Q2 2023 Revenue of $155.0 Million, up 18% over Q2 2022

Achieved 28% YOY Growth of Customers with Annual Contract Value Over $150K

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the world’s leading cloud platform for assured, integrated reporting, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





“ Workiva delivered another solid quarter. Our subscription revenue grew by 21%, driving a beat to the high end of our revenue guidance,” said Julie Iskow, Workiva President & CEO. “ Our growth during the quarter showcases the flexibility of our innovative technology, and speaks to the value of managing financial reporting, non-financial – or ESG – reporting, and audit, risk and controls all in one platform. Our results also reflect the strength of our partner program and its contribution in both new logo wins and account expansions.”

“We’re winning with assured, integrated reporting,” said Jill Klindt, Workiva CFO. “ This is evidenced by the growth we’re seeing in our large contract customers. Compared to second quarter 2022 the number of contracts valued over $100K increased 24%; those over $150K increased 28%; and contracts valued over $300K were up 40%.”

Iskow added, “ I’ve had the opportunity and pleasure during my first quarter as CEO to spend a lot of time meeting with employees, customers, and partners all around the world. I’m more optimistic than ever in the opportunity in front of us. Despite the challenging macro environment, I’m confident in Workiva’s ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and advance our productivity initiatives.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 reached $155.0 million, an increase of 18% from $131.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Subscription and support revenue contributed $136.8 million, up 21% versus the second quarter of 2022. Professional services revenue was $18.3 million, relatively flat compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Customers: Workiva had 5,860 customers as of June 30, 2023, a net increase of 479 customers from June 30, 2022.

Workiva had 5,860 customers as of June 30, 2023, a net increase of 479 customers from June 30, 2022. Revenue Retention Rate: As of June 30, 2023, Workiva’s revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 98%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 111%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.

Financial Outlook

As of August 3, 2023, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:

Third Quarter 2023 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $155.0 million to $156.0 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $24.0 million to $23.0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $1.0 million to break-even.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.38.

Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.03 to $0.05.

Net income (loss) per basic and diluted share is based on 54.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2023 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $626.0 million to $628.0 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $109.0 million to $107.0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $3.0 million to $1.0 million.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.88 to $1.85.

Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.12.

Net income (loss) per basic and diluted share is based on 54.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the second quarter 2023, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the third quarter and full year 2023. To access this call, dial 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the “Investor Relations” section of Workiva’s website at www.workiva.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through August 10, 2023, at 800-770-2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The replay pass code is 8736384. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured, integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from net loss. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenue Subscription and support $ 136,772 $ 113,353 $ 266,436 $ 220,473 Professional services 18,250 18,196 38,775 40,750 Total revenue 155,022 131,549 305,211 261,223 Cost of revenue Subscription and support (1) 25,083 18,915 49,216 37,448 Professional services (1) 14,421 13,322 28,806 25,662 Total cost of revenue 39,504 32,237 78,022 63,110 Gross profit 115,518 99,312 227,189 198,113 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 42,697 39,177 88,488 75,061 Sales and marketing (1) 71,882 64,219 142,592 120,319 General and administrative (1) 23,627 24,108 65,638 48,102 Total operating expenses 138,206 127,504 296,718 243,482 Loss from operations (22,688 ) (28,192 ) (69,529 ) (45,369 ) Interest income 4,535 605 8,252 885 Interest expense (1,499 ) (1,512 ) (3,000 ) (3,030 ) Other (expense) and income, net (439 ) 668 (1,379 ) 503 Loss before provision for income taxes (20,091 ) (28,431 ) (65,656 ) (47,011 ) Provision for income taxes 819 430 1,404 343 Net loss $ (20,910 ) $ (28,861 ) $ (67,060 ) $ (47,354 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (0.90 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 54,009,963 52,850,470 53,850,986 52,724,051

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscription and support $ 1,413 $ 912 $ 2,485 $ 1,702 Professional services 667 593 1,300 1,045 Operating expenses Research and development 4,825 3,148 9,522 5,873 Sales and marketing 6,703 5,646 13,661 9,731 General and administrative 7,002 8,148 31,684 15,405

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,939 $ 240,197 Marketable securities 267,312 190,595 Accounts receivable, net 84,272 106,316 Deferred costs 38,471 38,350 Other receivables 5,472 6,674 Prepaid expenses and other 25,419 17,957 Total current assets 619,885 600,089 Property and equipment, net 25,380 27,096 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,493 13,932 Deferred costs, non-current 30,810 33,682 Goodwill 111,154 109,740 Intangible assets, net 25,643 28,234 Other assets 6,430 6,847 Total assets $ 830,795 $ 819,620 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,312 $ 6,174 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 91,118 83,999 Deferred revenue 327,365 316,263 Finance lease obligations 518 504 Total current liabilities 424,313 406,940 Convertible senior notes, non-current 340,907 340,257 Deferred revenue, non-current 39,822 38,237 Other long-term liabilities 1,527 1,518 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 9,749 12,102 Finance lease obligations, non-current 14,320 14,583 Total liabilities 830,638 813,637 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 54 53 Additional paid-in-capital 595,693 537,732 Accumulated deficit (592,176 ) (525,116 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,414 ) (6,686 ) Total stockholders’ equity 157 5,983 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 830,795 $ 819,620

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (20,910 ) $ (28,861 ) $ (67,060 ) $ (47,354 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,867 2,725 5,667 4,684 Stock-based compensation expense 20,610 18,447 58,652 33,756 (Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts (57 ) 20 49 (9 ) Realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net 147 — 708 — (Accretion) amortization of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net (1,572 ) 453 (2,600 ) 1,113 Amortization of issuance costs and debt discount 325 324 650 648 Deferred income tax 7 63 (3 ) (148 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,886 ) (4,844 ) 22,477 1,737 Deferred costs 1,362 (2,734 ) 3,132 (1,290 ) Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,268 1,307 2,563 2,608 Other receivables (381 ) 385 (286 ) 565 Prepaid expenses (1,705 ) (1,591 ) (7,437 ) (2,723 ) Other assets 510 12 436 35 Accounts payable (1,088 ) (2,300 ) (881 ) 2,064 Deferred revenue 21,060 13,192 11,105 13,798 Operating lease liability (1,207 ) (1,302 ) (2,379 ) (2,644 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,629 13,388 6,749 907 Net cash provided by operating activities 25,979 8,684 31,542 7,747 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (639 ) (671 ) (837 ) (1,203 ) Purchase of marketable securities (51,204 ) (23,798 ) (177,019 ) (57,946 ) Sale of marketable securities 21,339 — 65,052 14,981 Maturities of marketable securities 8,000 40,536 39,905 66,786 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (99,186 ) — (99,186 ) Purchase of intangible assets (40 ) (6 ) (119 ) (46 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,544 ) (83,125 ) (73,018 ) (76,614 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 747 1,145 2,204 1,970 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (1,212 ) (1,344 ) (8,440 ) (9,914 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan — — 5,546 5,218 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (125 ) (446 ) (249 ) (888 ) Net cash used in financing activities (590 ) (645 ) (939 ) (3,614 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 609 (1,737 ) 1,157 (1,652 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,454 (76,823 ) (41,258 ) (74,133 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 195,485 303,076 240,197 300,386 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 198,939 $ 226,253 $ 198,939 $ 226,253

TABLE I WORKIVA INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION (in thousands, except share and per share) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit, subscription and support $ 111,689 $ 94,438 $ 217,220 $ 183,025 Add back: Stock-based compensation 1,413 912 2,485 1,702 Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 113,102 $ 95,350 $ 219,705 $ 184,727 Gross profit, professional services $ 3,829 $ 4,874 $ 9,969 $ 15,088 Add back: Stock-based compensation 667 593 1,300 1,045 Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP $ 4,496 $ 5,467 $ 11,269 $ 16,133 Gross profit $ 115,518 $ 99,312 $ 227,189 $ 198,113 Add back: Stock-based compensation 2,080 1,505 3,785 2,747 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 117,598 $ 100,817 $ 230,974 $ 200,860 Cost of revenue, subscription and support $ 25,083 $ 18,915 $ 49,216 $ 37,448 Less: Stock-based compensation 1,413 912 2,485 1,702 Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 23,670 $ 18,003 $ 46,731 $ 35,746 Cost of revenue, professional services $ 14,421 $ 13,322 $ 28,806 $ 25,662 Less: Stock-based compensation 667 593 1,300 1,045 Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP $ 13,754 $ 12,729 $ 27,506 $ 24,617 Research and development $ 42,697 $ 39,177 $ 88,488 $ 75,061 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,825 3,148 9,522 5,873 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 891 869 1,777 1,364 Research and development, non-GAAP $ 36,981 $ 35,160 $ 77,189 $ 67,824 Sales and marketing $ 71,882 $ 64,219 $ 142,592 $ 120,319 Less: Stock-based compensation 6,703 5,646 13,661 9,731 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 606 586 1,207 786 Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 64,573 $ 57,987 $ 127,724 $ 109,802 General and administrative $ 23,627 $ 24,108 $ 65,638 $ 48,102 Less: Stock-based compensation 7,002 8,148 31,684 15,405 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 16,625 $ 15,960 $ 33,954 $ 32,697 Loss from operations $ (22,688 ) $ (28,192 ) $ (69,529 ) $ (45,369 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 20,610 18,447 58,652 33,756 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,497 1,455 2,984 2,150 Loss from operations, non-GAAP $ (581 ) $ (8,290 ) $ (7,893 ) $ (9,463 ) Net loss $ (20,910 ) $ (28,861 ) $ (67,060 ) $ (47,354 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 20,610 18,447 58,652 33,756 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,497 1,455 2,984 2,150 Net income (loss), non-GAAP $ 1,197 $ (8,959 ) $ (5,424 ) $ (11,448 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share: $ (0.39 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (0.90 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.38 0.35 1.09 0.64 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.06 0.04 Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP $ 0.02 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.22 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP $ 0.02 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic, non-GAAP 54,009,963 52,850,470 53,850,986 52,724,051 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted, non-GAAP 55,793,636 52,850,470 53,850,986 52,724,051

