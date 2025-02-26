Workiva Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Increased Q4 2024 subscription & support revenue by 22% over Q4 2023
  • Total revenue of $200 million in Q4 2024, representing 20% year-over-year growth
  • Customers with annual contract value over $500,000 grew 32% year-over-year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



"Our Q4 results contributed to a year of accelerating growth as we executed on our strategy across financial, operational, and innovation initiatives," said Julie Iskow, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Our platform continues to resonate resulting in broad-based global demand for our solutions. Through the power of our assured integrated reporting platform and our expanding partner ecosystem, we’re consistently increasing the value we deliver to our customers. We enter 2025 confident about our market opportunity and ability to execute on our large and untapped total addressable market."

"Q4 was a great quarter, capping off a year marked by improved productivity and execution," said Jill Klindt, Chief Financial Officer. "Subscription revenue grew by 22% in Q4, driving our total revenue beat to $4 million over the high end of our guidance range. Account expansion activity across our platform accelerated our net retention rate to 112% compared to 110% in Q4 of last year."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 reached $200 million, an increase of 20% from $167 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Subscription and support revenue contributed $181 million, up 22% versus the fourth quarter of 2023. Professional services revenue was $19 million, up 6% from $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin was 77.2% versus 77.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79.2% compared to 78.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13 million compared with a loss of $9 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $15 million compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9 million compared with a net loss of $4 million for the prior year's fourth quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.16 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $19 million compared with non-GAAP net income of $18 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.35 and $0.33, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share of $0.33 and $0.32, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Liquidity: As of December 31, 2024, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $816 million, compared with $814 million as of December 31, 2023. Workiva had $71 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due in 2026, $702 million aggregate principal amount of 1.250% convertible senior notes due in 2028, and $14 million of finance lease obligations outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

  • Customers: Workiva had 6,305 customers as of December 31, 2024, a net increase of 271 customers from December 31, 2023.
  • Retention Rate: As of December 31, 2024, Workiva's gross retention rate was 97%, and the net retention rate was 112%. Net retention includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.
  • Large Contracts: As of December 31, 2024, Workiva had 2,055 customers with an annual contract value (“ACV”) of more than $100,000, up 26% from 1,631 customers at December 31, 2023. Workiva had 416 customers with an ACV of more than $300,000, up 34% from 311 customers in the fourth quarter of 2023. Workiva had 181 customers with an ACV of more than $500,000, up 32% from 137 customers in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the full year 2024 reached $739 million, an increase of 17% from $630 million in 2023. Subscription and support revenue contributed $668 million, up 20% compared to 2023. Professional services revenue was $71 million, relatively flat compared to the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin was 76.7% versus 75.6% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 78.5% compared to 76.7% in the prior year.
  • Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for 2024 was $77 million compared with a loss of $95 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $32 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $10 million in 2023.
  • GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for 2024 was $55 million compared with a net loss of $128 million in the prior year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.99 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $2.36 in 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss: Non-GAAP net income for 2024 was $54 million compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $23 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share was $0.97 and $0.94, respectively, compared with a non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.42 in 2023.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $88 million in 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $71 million in 2023. Free cash flow was $86 million in 2024 compared to free cash flow of $69 million in 2023. Free cash flow margin was 11.7% in 2024 compared to 10.9% in 2023.

Financial Outlook

As of February 25, 2025, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:

First Quarter 2025 Guidance:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $203 million to $205 million.
  • GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately (14.3)%.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately break-even.
  • GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be approximately $(0.45) using 56.4 million shares.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.07 using 57.9 million shares.

Full Year 2025 Guidance:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $864 million to $868 million.
  • GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately (9.1)% to (8.6)%.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 5.0% to 5.5%.
  • GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be approximately $(1.07) to $(1.00) using 56.9 million shares.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $1.02 to $1.09 using 60.1 million shares.
  • Free cash flow margin is expected to be approximately 12.0%.

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-630-1956 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-1837 (international). Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available at https://investor.workiva.com/news-events/events.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, sustainability management, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow and free cash flow margin is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from net loss. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe they are reflective of ongoing operations.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, represents cash flow from operating activities less purchase of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated by dividing free cash flow by total revenue. We consider free cash flow and free cash flow margin to be liquidity measures that provide useful information to investors about the amount of cash generated or used by the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "goal," "project," "continue to," "confident," or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

$

180,897

 

 

$

148,788

 

 

$

667,646

 

 

$

558,645

 

Professional services

 

18,992

 

 

 

17,865

 

 

 

71,034

 

 

 

71,394

 

Total revenue

 

199,889

 

 

 

166,653

 

 

 

738,680

 

 

 

630,039

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support (1)

 

32,204

 

 

 

25,113

 

 

 

118,697

 

 

 

99,193

 

Professional services (1)

 

13,485

 

 

 

12,732

 

 

 

53,358

 

 

 

55,029

 

Total cost of revenue

 

45,689

 

 

 

37,845

 

 

 

172,055

 

 

 

154,222

 

Gross profit

 

154,200

 

 

 

128,808

 

 

 

566,625

 

 

 

475,817

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development (1)

 

50,607

 

 

 

42,555

 

 

 

192,935

 

 

 

172,790

 

Sales and marketing (1)

 

90,157

 

 

 

71,867

 

 

 

347,243

 

 

 

287,035

 

General and administrative (1)

 

26,756

 

 

 

23,859

 

 

 

102,981

 

 

 

110,519

 

Total operating expenses

 

167,520

 

 

 

138,281

 

 

 

643,159

 

 

 

570,344

 

Loss from operations

 

(13,320

)

 

 

(9,473

)

 

 

(76,534

)

 

 

(94,527

)

Interest income

 

9,306

 

 

 

10,336

 

 

 

39,395

 

 

 

25,882

 

Interest expense

 

(3,197

)

 

 

(3,202

)

 

 

(12,865

)

 

 

(53,639

)

Other income and (expense), net

 

872

 

 

 

(364

)

 

 

563

 

 

 

(1,814

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(6,339

)

 

 

(2,703

)

 

 

(49,441

)

 

 

(124,098

)

Provision for income taxes

 

2,476

 

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

5,601

 

 

 

3,427

 

Net loss

$

(8,815

)

 

$

(4,196

)

 

$

(55,042

)

 

$

(127,525

)

Net loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.99

)

 

$

(2.36

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

55,739,950

 

 

 

54,432,003

 

 

 

55,355,381

 

 

 

54,099,757

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

$

2,271

 

$

1,298

 

$

7,979

 

$

5,030

Professional services

 

873

 

 

617

 

 

3,221

 

 

2,540

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

5,562

 

 

4,764

 

 

21,036

 

 

18,441

Sales and marketing

 

8,869

 

 

7,005

 

 

35,339

 

 

27,774

General and administrative

 

8,696

 

 

7,052

 

 

34,575

 

 

44,980

WORKIVA INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

301,835

 

 

$

256,100

 

Marketable securities

 

514,585

 

 

 

557,622

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

148,433

 

 

 

125,193

 

Deferred costs

 

50,914

 

 

 

39,023

 

Other receivables

 

10,276

 

 

 

7,367

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

22,199

 

 

 

23,631

 

Total current assets

 

1,048,242

 

 

 

1,008,936

 

Property and equipment, net

 

21,825

 

 

 

24,282

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

11,786

 

 

 

12,642

 

Deferred costs, non-current

 

54,858

 

 

 

33,346

 

Goodwill

 

196,844

 

 

 

112,097

 

Intangible assets, net

 

27,389

 

 

 

22,892

 

Other assets

 

7,525

 

 

 

4,665

 

Total assets

$

1,368,469

 

 

$

1,218,860

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

7,747

 

 

$

5,204

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

126,508

 

 

 

97,921

 

Deferred revenue

 

457,608

 

 

 

380,843

 

Finance lease obligations

 

562

 

 

 

532

 

Total current liabilities

 

592,425

 

 

 

484,500

 

Convertible senior notes, non-current

 

764,891

 

 

 

762,455

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

29,681

 

 

 

36,177

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

227

 

 

 

178

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

9,441

 

 

 

10,890

 

Finance lease obligations, non-current

 

13,488

 

 

 

14,050

 

Total liabilities

 

1,410,153

 

 

 

1,308,250

 

Stockholders’ deficit

 

 

 

Common stock

 

56

 

 

 

54

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

672,363

 

 

 

562,942

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(707,683

)

 

 

(652,641

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(6,420

)

 

 

255

 

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(41,684

)

 

 

(89,390

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

$

1,368,469

 

 

$

1,218,860

 

WORKIVA INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(8,815

)

 

$

(4,196

)

 

$

(55,042

)

 

$

(127,525

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,911

 

 

 

2,787

 

 

 

11,003

 

 

 

11,140

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

26,271

 

 

 

20,736

 

 

 

102,150

 

 

 

98,765

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

85

 

 

 

353

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

410

 

Accretion of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net

 

(2,286

)

 

 

(3,186

)

 

 

(11,829

)

 

 

(7,716

)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

610

 

 

 

608

 

 

 

2,436

 

 

 

1,730

 

Induced conversion expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

45,144

 

Realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

708

 

Deferred income tax

 

(337

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(629

)

 

 

(14

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(12,845

)

 

 

(25,561

)

 

 

(24,352

)

 

 

(18,318

)

Deferred costs

 

(19,337

)

 

 

(5,971

)

 

 

(34,477

)

 

 

277

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

1,328

 

 

 

1,177

 

 

 

5,136

 

 

 

4,984

 

Other receivables

 

(1,680

)

 

 

(334

)

 

 

1,116

 

 

 

(2,176

)

Prepaid expenses and other

 

(1,311

)

 

 

(1,038

)

 

 

1,453

 

 

 

(5,023

)

Other assets

 

(1,094

)

 

 

751

 

 

 

(2,285

)

 

 

2,230

 

Accounts payable

 

(5,231

)

 

 

265

 

 

 

2,399

 

 

 

(1,002

)

Deferred revenue

 

51,681

 

 

 

37,887

 

 

 

73,840

 

 

 

60,112

 

Operating lease liability

 

(907

)

 

 

(1,004

)

 

 

(3,738

)

 

 

(4,133

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

14,927

 

 

 

1,065

 

 

 

20,486

 

 

 

11,282

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

43,970

 

 

 

24,342

 

 

 

87,706

 

 

 

70,875

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(809

)

 

 

(392

)

 

 

(1,363

)

 

 

(2,124

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

(92,160

)

 

 

(251,296

)

 

 

(402,235

)

 

 

(573,304

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

106,290

 

 

 

76,547

 

 

 

452,023

 

 

 

153,358

 

Sale of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,609

 

 

 

65,052

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(98,092

)

 

 

 

Purchase of intangible assets

 

(74

)

 

 

(68

)

 

 

(191

)

 

 

(235

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

13,247

 

 

 

(175,209

)

 

 

(45,249

)

 

 

(357,253

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from option exercises

 

1,044

 

 

 

1,148

 

 

 

4,909

 

 

 

4,472

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards

 

(34

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(11,458

)

 

 

(9,459

)

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,822

 

 

 

12,513

 

Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

691,113

 

Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(396,869

)

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

 

(137

)

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(532

)

 

 

(505

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

873

 

 

 

984

 

 

 

6,741

 

 

 

301,265

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash

 

(4,494

)

 

 

1,719

 

 

 

(3,569

)

 

 

1,637

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

53,596

 

 

 

(148,164

)

 

 

45,629

 

 

 

16,524

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

248,754

 

 

 

404,885

 

 

 

256,721

 

 

 

240,197

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

302,350

 

 

$

256,721

 

 

$

302,350

 

 

$

256,721

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

301,835

 

$

256,100

 

$

301,835

 

$

256,100

Restricted cash included within prepaid expenses and other at end of period

 

515

 

 

621

 

 

515

 

 

621

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

302,350

 

$

256,721

 

$

302,350

 

$

256,721

TABLE I

WORKIVA INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(in thousands, except share and per share)

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Gross profit, subscription and support

$

148,693

 

 

$

123,675

 

 

$

548,949

 

 

$

459,452

 

Add back: Stock-based compensation

 

2,271

 

 

 

1,298

 

 

 

7,979

 

 

 

5,030

 

Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

916

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,923

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP

$

151,880

 

 

$

124,973

 

 

$

558,851

 

 

$

464,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, professional services

$

5,507

 

 

$

5,133

 

 

$

17,676

 

 

$

16,365

 

Add back: Stock-based compensation

 

873

 

 

 

617

 

 

 

3,221

 

 

 

2,540

 

Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP

$

6,380

 

 

$

5,750

 

 

$

20,897

 

 

$

18,905

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

154,200

 

 

$

128,808

 

 

$

566,625

 

 

$

475,817

 

Add back: Stock-based compensation

 

3,144

 

 

 

1,915

 

 

 

11,200

 

 

 

7,570

 

Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

916

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,923

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, non-GAAP

$

158,260

 

 

$

130,723

 

 

$

579,748

 

 

$

483,387

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue, subscription and support

$

32,204

 

 

$

25,113

 

 

$

118,697

 

 

$

99,193

 

Less: Stock-based compensation

 

2,271

 

 

 

1,298

 

 

 

7,979

 

 

 

5,030

 

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

916

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,923

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP

$

29,017

 

 

$

23,815

 

 

$

108,795

 

 

$

94,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue, professional services

$

13,485

 

 

$

12,732

 

 

$

53,358

 

 

$

55,029

 

Less: Stock-based compensation

 

873

 

 

 

617

 

 

 

3,221

 

 

 

2,540

 

Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP

$

12,612

 

 

$

12,115

 

 

$

50,137

 

 

$

52,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

$

50,607

 

 

$

42,555

 

 

$

192,935

 

 

$

172,790

 

Less: Stock-based compensation

 

5,562

 

 

 

4,764

 

 

 

21,036

 

 

 

18,441

 

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

495

 

 

 

886

 

 

 

2,762

 

 

 

3,554

 

Research and development, non-GAAP

$

44,550

 

 

$

36,905

 

 

$

169,137

 

 

$

150,795

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

$

90,157

 

 

$

71,867

 

 

$

347,243

 

 

$

287,035

 

Less: Stock-based compensation

 

8,869

 

 

 

7,005

 

 

 

35,339

 

 

 

27,774

 

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

453

 

 

 

587

 

 

 

1,745

 

 

 

2,392

 

Sales and marketing, non-GAAP

$

80,835

 

 

$

64,275

 

 

$

310,159

 

 

$

256,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

$

26,756

 

 

$

23,859

 

 

$

102,981

 

 

$

110,519

 

Less: Stock-based compensation

 

8,696

 

 

 

7,052

 

 

 

34,575

 

 

 

44,980

 

General and administrative, non-GAAP

$

18,060

 

 

$

16,807

 

 

$

68,406

 

 

$

65,539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

$

(13,320

)

 

$

(9,473

)

 

$

(76,534

)

 

$

(94,527

)

Add back: Stock-based compensation

 

26,271

 

 

 

20,736

 

 

 

102,150

 

 

 

98,765

 

Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

1,864

 

 

 

1,473

 

 

 

6,429

 

 

 

5,946

 

Income from operations, non-GAAP

$

14,815

 

 

$

12,736

 

 

$

32,045

 

 

$

10,184

 

GAAP operating margin

 

(6.6

)%

 

 

(5.6

)%

 

 

(10.3

)%

 

 

(14.9

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

7.4

%

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(8,815

)

 

$

(4,196

)

 

$

(55,042

)

 

$

(127,525

)

Add back: Stock-based compensation

 

26,271

 

 

 

20,736

 

 

 

102,150

 

 

 

98,765

 

Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

1,864

 

 

 

1,473

 

 

 

6,429

 

 

 

5,946

 

Net income (loss), non-GAAP

$

19,320

 

 

$

18,013

 

 

$

53,537

 

 

$

(22,814

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per basic and diluted share:

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.99

)

 

$

(2.36

)

Add back: Stock-based compensation

 

0.48

 

 

 

0.38

 

 

 

1.84

 

 

 

1.83

 

Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.11

 

Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

(0.42

)

Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

(0.42

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic, non-GAAP

 

55,739,950

 

 

 

54,432,003

 

 

 

55,355,381

 

 

 

54,099,757

 

Effect of potentially dilutive securities

 

2,565,293

 

 

 

2,675,903

 

 

 

1,331,818

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, non-GAAP

 

58,305,243

 

 

 

57,107,906

 

 

 

56,687,199

 

 

 

54,099,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

43,970

 

 

 

24,342

 

 

 

87,706

 

 

 

70,875

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(809

)

 

 

(392

)

 

 

(1,363

)

 

 

(2,124

)

Free cash flow

$

43,161

 

 

$

23,950

 

 

$

86,343

 

 

$

68,751

 

Free cash flow margin

 

21.6

%

 

 

14.4

%

 

 

11.7

%

 

 

10.9

%


