Workiva Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

" Our Q4 results contributed to a year of accelerating growth as we executed on our strategy across financial, operational, and innovation initiatives," said Julie Iskow, President & Chief Executive Officer. " Our platform continues to resonate resulting in broad-based global demand for our solutions. Through the power of our assured integrated reporting platform and our expanding partner ecosystem, we’re consistently increasing the value we deliver to our customers. We enter 2025 confident about our market opportunity and ability to execute on our large and untapped total addressable market."

" Q4 was a great quarter, capping off a year marked by improved productivity and execution," said Jill Klindt, Chief Financial Officer. " Subscription revenue grew by 22% in Q4, driving our total revenue beat to $4 million over the high end of our guidance range. Account expansion activity across our platform accelerated our net retention rate to 112% compared to 110% in Q4 of last year."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 reached $200 million, an increase of 20% from $167 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Subscription and support revenue contributed $181 million, up 22% versus the fourth quarter of 2023. Professional services revenue was $19 million, up 6% from $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 reached $200 million, an increase of 20% from $167 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Subscription and support revenue contributed $181 million, up 22% versus the fourth quarter of 2023. Professional services revenue was $19 million, up 6% from $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin was 77.2% versus 77.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79.2% compared to 78.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin was 77.2% versus 77.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79.2% compared to 78.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13 million compared with a loss of $9 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $15 million compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13 million compared with a loss of $9 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $15 million compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9 million compared with a net loss of $4 million for the prior year's fourth quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.16 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9 million compared with a net loss of $4 million for the prior year's fourth quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.16 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $19 million compared with non-GAAP net income of $18 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.35 and $0.33, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share of $0.33 and $0.32, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $19 million compared with non-GAAP net income of $18 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.35 and $0.33, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share of $0.33 and $0.32, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Liquidity: As of December 31, 2024, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $816 million, compared with $814 million as of December 31, 2023. Workiva had $71 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due in 2026, $702 million aggregate principal amount of 1.250% convertible senior notes due in 2028, and $14 million of finance lease obligations outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Customers: Workiva had 6,305 customers as of December 31, 2024, a net increase of 271 customers from December 31, 2023.

Workiva had 6,305 customers as of December 31, 2024, a net increase of 271 customers from December 31, 2023. Retention Rate: As of December 31, 2024, Workiva's gross retention rate was 97%, and the net retention rate was 112%. Net retention includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.

As of December 31, 2024, Workiva's gross retention rate was 97%, and the net retention rate was 112%. Net retention includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers. Large Contracts: As of December 31, 2024, Workiva had 2,055 customers with an annual contract value (“ACV”) of more than $100,000, up 26% from 1,631 customers at December 31, 2023. Workiva had 416 customers with an ACV of more than $300,000, up 34% from 311 customers in the fourth quarter of 2023. Workiva had 181 customers with an ACV of more than $500,000, up 32% from 137 customers in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue for the full year 2024 reached $739 million, an increase of 17% from $630 million in 2023. Subscription and support revenue contributed $668 million, up 20% compared to 2023. Professional services revenue was $71 million, relatively flat compared to the prior year.

Total revenue for the full year 2024 reached $739 million, an increase of 17% from $630 million in 2023. Subscription and support revenue contributed $668 million, up 20% compared to 2023. Professional services revenue was $71 million, relatively flat compared to the prior year. Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin was 76.7% versus 75.6% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 78.5% compared to 76.7% in the prior year.

GAAP gross margin was 76.7% versus 75.6% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 78.5% compared to 76.7% in the prior year. Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for 2024 was $77 million compared with a loss of $95 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $32 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $10 million in 2023.

GAAP loss from operations for 2024 was $77 million compared with a loss of $95 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $32 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $10 million in 2023. GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for 2024 was $55 million compared with a net loss of $128 million in the prior year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.99 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $2.36 in 2023.

GAAP net loss for 2024 was $55 million compared with a net loss of $128 million in the prior year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.99 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $2.36 in 2023. Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss: Non-GAAP net income for 2024 was $54 million compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $23 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share was $0.97 and $0.94, respectively, compared with a non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.42 in 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for 2024 was $54 million compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $23 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share was $0.97 and $0.94, respectively, compared with a non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.42 in 2023. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $88 million in 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $71 million in 2023. Free cash flow was $86 million in 2024 compared to free cash flow of $69 million in 2023. Free cash flow margin was 11.7% in 2024 compared to 10.9% in 2023.

Financial Outlook

As of February 25, 2025, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:

First Quarter 2025 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $203 million to $205 million.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately (14.3)%.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately break-even.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be approximately $(0.45) using 56.4 million shares.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.07 using 57.9 million shares.

Full Year 2025 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $864 million to $868 million.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately (9.1)% to (8.6)%.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 5.0% to 5.5%.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be approximately $(1.07) to $(1.00) using 56.9 million shares.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $1.02 to $1.09 using 60.1 million shares.

Free cash flow margin is expected to be approximately 12.0%.

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-630-1956 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-1837 (international). Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available at https://investor.workiva.com/news-events/events.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, sustainability management, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow and free cash flow margin is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from net loss. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe they are reflective of ongoing operations.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, represents cash flow from operating activities less purchase of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated by dividing free cash flow by total revenue. We consider free cash flow and free cash flow margin to be liquidity measures that provide useful information to investors about the amount of cash generated or used by the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "goal," "project," "continue to," "confident," or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Revenue Subscription and support $ 180,897 $ 148,788 $ 667,646 $ 558,645 Professional services 18,992 17,865 71,034 71,394 Total revenue 199,889 166,653 738,680 630,039 Cost of revenue Subscription and support (1) 32,204 25,113 118,697 99,193 Professional services (1) 13,485 12,732 53,358 55,029 Total cost of revenue 45,689 37,845 172,055 154,222 Gross profit 154,200 128,808 566,625 475,817 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 50,607 42,555 192,935 172,790 Sales and marketing (1) 90,157 71,867 347,243 287,035 General and administrative (1) 26,756 23,859 102,981 110,519 Total operating expenses 167,520 138,281 643,159 570,344 Loss from operations (13,320 ) (9,473 ) (76,534 ) (94,527 ) Interest income 9,306 10,336 39,395 25,882 Interest expense (3,197 ) (3,202 ) (12,865 ) (53,639 ) Other income and (expense), net 872 (364 ) 563 (1,814 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (6,339 ) (2,703 ) (49,441 ) (124,098 ) Provision for income taxes 2,476 1,493 5,601 3,427 Net loss $ (8,815 ) $ (4,196 ) $ (55,042 ) $ (127,525 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (2.36 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 55,739,950 54,432,003 55,355,381 54,099,757

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscription and support $ 2,271 $ 1,298 $ 7,979 $ 5,030 Professional services 873 617 3,221 2,540 Operating expenses Research and development 5,562 4,764 21,036 18,441 Sales and marketing 8,869 7,005 35,339 27,774 General and administrative 8,696 7,052 34,575 44,980

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 301,835 $ 256,100 Marketable securities 514,585 557,622 Accounts receivable, net 148,433 125,193 Deferred costs 50,914 39,023 Other receivables 10,276 7,367 Prepaid expenses and other 22,199 23,631 Total current assets 1,048,242 1,008,936 Property and equipment, net 21,825 24,282 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,786 12,642 Deferred costs, non-current 54,858 33,346 Goodwill 196,844 112,097 Intangible assets, net 27,389 22,892 Other assets 7,525 4,665 Total assets $ 1,368,469 $ 1,218,860 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,747 $ 5,204 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 126,508 97,921 Deferred revenue 457,608 380,843 Finance lease obligations 562 532 Total current liabilities 592,425 484,500 Convertible senior notes, non-current 764,891 762,455 Deferred revenue, non-current 29,681 36,177 Other long-term liabilities 227 178 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 9,441 10,890 Finance lease obligations, non-current 13,488 14,050 Total liabilities 1,410,153 1,308,250 Stockholders’ deficit Common stock 56 54 Additional paid-in-capital 672,363 562,942 Accumulated deficit (707,683 ) (652,641 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,420 ) 255 Total stockholders’ deficit (41,684 ) (89,390 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,368,469 $ 1,218,860

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (8,815 ) $ (4,196 ) $ (55,042 ) $ (127,525 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 2,911 2,787 11,003 11,140 Stock-based compensation expense 26,271 20,736 102,150 98,765 Provision for doubtful accounts 85 353 39 410 Accretion of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net (2,286 ) (3,186 ) (11,829 ) (7,716 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 610 608 2,436 1,730 Induced conversion expense — — — 45,144 Realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net — — — 708 Deferred income tax (337 ) 3 (629 ) (14 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,845 ) (25,561 ) (24,352 ) (18,318 ) Deferred costs (19,337 ) (5,971 ) (34,477 ) 277 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,328 1,177 5,136 4,984 Other receivables (1,680 ) (334 ) 1,116 (2,176 ) Prepaid expenses and other (1,311 ) (1,038 ) 1,453 (5,023 ) Other assets (1,094 ) 751 (2,285 ) 2,230 Accounts payable (5,231 ) 265 2,399 (1,002 ) Deferred revenue 51,681 37,887 73,840 60,112 Operating lease liability (907 ) (1,004 ) (3,738 ) (4,133 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,927 1,065 20,486 11,282 Net cash provided by operating activities 43,970 24,342 87,706 70,875 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (809 ) (392 ) (1,363 ) (2,124 ) Purchase of marketable securities (92,160 ) (251,296 ) (402,235 ) (573,304 ) Maturities of marketable securities 106,290 76,547 452,023 153,358 Sale of marketable securities — — 4,609 65,052 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (98,092 ) — Purchase of intangible assets (74 ) (68 ) (191 ) (235 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13,247 (175,209 ) (45,249 ) (357,253 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 1,044 1,148 4,909 4,472 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (34 ) (35 ) (11,458 ) (9,459 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan — — 13,822 12,513 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — — — 691,113 Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes — — — (396,869 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (137 ) (129 ) (532 ) (505 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 873 984 6,741 301,265 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (4,494 ) 1,719 (3,569 ) 1,637 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 53,596 (148,164 ) 45,629 16,524 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 248,754 404,885 256,721 240,197 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 302,350 $ 256,721 $ 302,350 $ 256,721

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 301,835 $ 256,100 $ 301,835 $ 256,100 Restricted cash included within prepaid expenses and other at end of period 515 621 515 621 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 302,350 $ 256,721 $ 302,350 $ 256,721

TABLE I WORKIVA INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION (in thousands, except share and per share) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit, subscription and support $ 148,693 $ 123,675 $ 548,949 $ 459,452 Add back: Stock-based compensation 2,271 1,298 7,979 5,030 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 916 — 1,923 — Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 151,880 $ 124,973 $ 558,851 $ 464,482 Gross profit, professional services $ 5,507 $ 5,133 $ 17,676 $ 16,365 Add back: Stock-based compensation 873 617 3,221 2,540 Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP $ 6,380 $ 5,750 $ 20,897 $ 18,905 Gross profit $ 154,200 $ 128,808 $ 566,625 $ 475,817 Add back: Stock-based compensation 3,144 1,915 11,200 7,570 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 916 — 1,923 — Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 158,260 $ 130,723 $ 579,748 $ 483,387 Cost of revenue, subscription and support $ 32,204 $ 25,113 $ 118,697 $ 99,193 Less: Stock-based compensation 2,271 1,298 7,979 5,030 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 916 — 1,923 — Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 29,017 $ 23,815 $ 108,795 $ 94,163 Cost of revenue, professional services $ 13,485 $ 12,732 $ 53,358 $ 55,029 Less: Stock-based compensation 873 617 3,221 2,540 Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP $ 12,612 $ 12,115 $ 50,137 $ 52,489 Research and development $ 50,607 $ 42,555 $ 192,935 $ 172,790 Less: Stock-based compensation 5,562 4,764 21,036 18,441 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 495 886 2,762 3,554 Research and development, non-GAAP $ 44,550 $ 36,905 $ 169,137 $ 150,795 Sales and marketing $ 90,157 $ 71,867 $ 347,243 $ 287,035 Less: Stock-based compensation 8,869 7,005 35,339 27,774 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 453 587 1,745 2,392 Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 80,835 $ 64,275 $ 310,159 $ 256,869 General and administrative $ 26,756 $ 23,859 $ 102,981 $ 110,519 Less: Stock-based compensation 8,696 7,052 34,575 44,980 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 18,060 $ 16,807 $ 68,406 $ 65,539 Loss from operations $ (13,320 ) $ (9,473 ) $ (76,534 ) $ (94,527 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 26,271 20,736 102,150 98,765 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,864 1,473 6,429 5,946 Income from operations, non-GAAP $ 14,815 $ 12,736 $ 32,045 $ 10,184 GAAP operating margin (6.6 )% (5.6 )% (10.3 )% (14.9 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 7.4 % 7.6 % 4.3 % 1.6 % Net loss $ (8,815 ) $ (4,196 ) $ (55,042 ) $ (127,525 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 26,271 20,736 102,150 98,765 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,864 1,473 6,429 5,946 Net income (loss), non-GAAP $ 19,320 $ 18,013 $ 53,537 $ (22,814 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share: $ (0.16 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (2.36 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.48 0.38 1.84 1.83 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.12 0.11 Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.97 $ (0.42 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.94 $ (0.42 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic, non-GAAP 55,739,950 54,432,003 55,355,381 54,099,757 Effect of potentially dilutive securities 2,565,293 2,675,903 1,331,818 — Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, non-GAAP 58,305,243 57,107,906 56,687,199 54,099,757 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,970 24,342 87,706 70,875 Purchase of property and equipment (809 ) (392 ) (1,363 ) (2,124 ) Free cash flow $ 43,161 $ 23,950 $ 86,343 $ 68,751 Free cash flow margin 21.6 % 14.4 % 11.7 % 10.9 %

