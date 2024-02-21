Workiva Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Subscription revenues of $149 million in Q4 2023, representing 18% year-over-year growth

Total revenues of $167 million in Q4 2023, representing 16% year-over-year growth

Subscription revenues of $559 million for full year 2023, representing 20% year-over-year growth

Achieved 32% YOY Growth of Customers with Annual Contract Value Over $300K

“Workiva closed out the year with another solid quarter,” said Workiva CEO Julie Iskow. “Our solid fourth-quarter and full year results demonstrate the durability of our business and the ongoing market adoption for our assured integrated reporting platform. Leading organizations are investing in our strategic platform that brings together financial reporting, GRC, and ESG. We shine where data consistency, integrity and accuracy are critical and narrative is required.”

“For Q4, we exceeded our revenue guidance by $2 million dollars,” said Workiva CFO Jill Klindt. “Our platform approach continues to drive performance. In the quarter, we generated 64% of our subscription revenue from customers with multiple solutions. We finished the year strong with 2023 subscription revenue growth of 20%, and we generated $71 million dollars in operating cash flow, the strongest cash-flow performance in Workiva’s history.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 reached $167 million, an increase of 16% from $144 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Subscription and support revenue contributed $149 million, up 18% versus the fourth quarter of 2022. Professional services revenue was $18 million, relatively flat compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 reached $167 million, an increase of 16% from $144 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Subscription and support revenue contributed $149 million, up 18% versus the fourth quarter of 2022. Professional services revenue was $18 million, relatively flat compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $129 million compared with $109 million in the same quarter of 2022. GAAP gross margin was 77.3% versus 76.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $131 million, an increase of 18% compared with the prior year's fourth quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 78.4% compared to 77.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $9 million compared with a loss of $13 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $13 million compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $4 million compared with a net loss of $14 million for the prior year's fourth quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.08 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.26 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $18 million compared with net income of $4 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic share was $0.33 and net income per diluted share was $0.30 compared with net income per basic share and diluted share of $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Customers: Workiva had 6,034 customers as of December 31, 2023, a net increase of 370 customers from December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 98%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 110%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.

As of December 31, 2023, Workiva’s revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 98%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 110%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers. Large Contracts: As of December 31, 2023, Workiva had 1,631 customers with an annual contract value (“ACV”) of more than $100,000, up 21% from 1,345 customers at December 31, 2022. Workiva had 915 customers with an ACV of more than $150,000, up 27% from 718 customers in the fourth quarter of 2022. Workiva had 311 customers with an ACV of more than $300,000, up 32% from 236 customers in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue for the full year 2023 reached $630 million, an increase of 17% from $538 million in 2022. Subscription and support revenue contributed $559 million, up 20% compared to 2022. Professional services revenue was $71 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the prior year.

Total revenue for the full year 2023 reached $630 million, an increase of 17% from $538 million in 2022. Subscription and support revenue contributed $559 million, up 20% compared to 2022. Professional services revenue was $71 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the prior year.

GAAP gross profit for 2023 was $476 million compared with $408 million in 2022. GAAP gross margin was 75.6% versus 75.9% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit for 2023 was $483 million, an increase of 17% compared to 2022, and non-GAAP gross margin was 76.7% compared to 76.9%.

GAAP loss from operations for 2023 was $95 million compared with a loss of $89 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $10 million, compared with a non-GAAP loss from operations of $13 million in 2022.

GAAP net loss for 2023 was $128 million compared with a net loss of $91 million in the prior year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $2.36 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $1.72 in 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss for 2023 was $23 million compared with a net loss of $15 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.42, compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.29 in 2022. In connection with the partial repurchase of our convertible notes due in 2026 described above, we recorded a loss on induced conversion of $45.1 million which was recorded as interest expense.

Financial Outlook

As of February 20, 2024, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:

First Quarter 2024 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $173 million to $175 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $20.5 million to $18.5 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $4 million to $6 million.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.25.

Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.15 to $0.19.

Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 55.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2024 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $718 million to $722 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $85 million to $81 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $17 million to $21 million.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $1.28 to $1.21.

Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.56 to $0.63.

Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 55.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. To access this call, dial 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the “Investors” section of Workiva’s website at www.workiva.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through February 27, 2024, at 800-770-2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The replay pass code is 8736384. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from net loss. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenue Subscription and support $ 148,788 $ 125,871 $ 558,645 $ 464,935 Professional services 17,865 17,932 71,394 72,940 Total revenue 166,653 143,803 630,039 537,875 Cost of revenue Subscription and support (1) 25,113 21,028 99,193 77,711 Professional services (1) 12,732 13,328 55,029 52,174 Total cost of revenue 37,845 34,356 154,222 129,885 Gross profit 128,808 109,447 475,817 407,990 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 42,555 38,072 172,790 151,716 Sales and marketing (1) 71,867 60,381 287,035 245,260 General and administrative (1) 23,859 24,271 110,519 99,778 Total operating expenses 138,281 122,724 570,344 496,754 Loss from operations (9,473 ) (13,277 ) (94,527 ) (88,764 ) Interest income 10,336 2,555 25,882 4,880 Interest expense (3,202 ) (1,502 ) (53,639 ) (6,042 ) Other (expense) and income, net (364 ) (541 ) (1,814 ) 926 Loss before provision for income taxes (2,703 ) (12,765 ) (124,098 ) (89,000 ) Provision for income taxes 1,493 1,137 3,427 1,947 Net loss $ (4,196 ) $ (13,902 ) $ (127,525 ) $ (90,947 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (2.36 ) $ (1.72 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 54,432,003 53,279,147 54,099,757 52,954,079 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscription and support $ 1,298 $ 880 $ 5,030 $ 3,437 Professional services 617 550 2,540 2,128 Operating expenses Research and development 4,764 3,282 18,441 12,554 Sales and marketing 7,005 4,935 27,774 19,323 General and administrative 7,052 6,960 44,980 33,218

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) As of December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,100 $ 240,197 Marketable securities 557,622 190,595 Accounts receivable, net 125,193 106,316 Deferred costs 39,023 38,350 Other receivables 7,367 6,674 Prepaid expenses and other 23,631 17,957 Total current assets 1,008,936 600,089 Property and equipment, net 24,282 27,096 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,642 13,932 Deferred costs, non-current 33,346 33,682 Goodwill 112,097 109,740 Intangible assets, net 22,892 28,234 Other assets 4,665 6,847 Total assets $ 1,218,860 $ 819,620 Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,204 $ 6,174 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 97,921 83,999 Deferred revenue 380,843 316,263 Finance lease obligations 532 504 Total current liabilities 484,500 406,940 Convertible senior notes, non-current 762,455 340,257 Deferred revenue, non-current 36,177 38,237 Other long-term liabilities 178 1,518 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 10,890 12,102 Finance lease obligations, non-current 14,050 14,583 Total liabilities 1,308,250 813,637 Stockholders’ (deficit) equity Common stock 54 53 Additional paid-in-capital 562,942 537,732 Accumulated deficit (652,641 ) (525,116 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 255 (6,686 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (89,390 ) 5,983 Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 1,218,860 $ 819,620

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (4,196 ) $ (13,902 ) $ (127,525 ) $ (90,947 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,787 2,847 11,140 10,212 Stock-based compensation expense 20,736 16,607 98,765 70,660 Provision for doubtful accounts 353 74 410 156 Realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net — — 708 — (Accretion) amortization of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net (3,186 ) (163 ) (7,716 ) 1,079 Amortization of issuance costs and debt discount 608 325 1,730 1,298 Induced conversion expense — — 45,144 — Deferred income tax 3 629 (14 ) 538 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25,561 ) (22,703 ) (18,318 ) (28,893 ) Deferred costs (5,971 ) (5,834 ) 277 (8,496 ) Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,177 1,276 4,984 5,153 Other receivables (334 ) (1,693 ) (2,176 ) (1,655 ) Prepaid expenses (1,038 ) (3,783 ) (5,023 ) (2,913 ) Other assets 751 (1,336 ) 2,230 (2,441 ) Accounts payable 265 (3,557 ) (1,002 ) 2,438 Deferred revenue 37,887 33,084 60,112 61,657 Operating lease liability (1,004 ) (1,298 ) (4,133 ) (5,055 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,065 (1,841 ) 11,282 (1,457 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 24,342 (1,268 ) 70,875 11,334 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (392 ) (1,232 ) (2,124 ) (3,458 ) Purchase of marketable securities (251,296 ) (31,190 ) (573,304 ) (130,754 ) Sale of marketable securities — — 65,052 14,981 Maturities of marketable securities 76,547 43,708 153,358 150,565 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — — (99,186 ) Purchase of intangible assets (68 ) (52 ) (235 ) (160 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (175,209 ) 11,234 (357,253 ) (68,012 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 1,148 678 4,472 3,273 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (35 ) (1,889 ) (9,459 ) (12,541 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan — — 12,513 9,256 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — — 691,113 — Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes — — (396,869 ) — Principal payments on finance lease obligations (129 ) (233 ) (505 ) (1,575 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 984 (1,444 ) 301,265 (1,587 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 1,719 2,178 1,637 (1,924 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (148,164 ) 10,700 16,524 (60,189 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 404,885 229,497 240,197 300,386 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 256,721 $ 240,197 $ 256,721 $ 240,197 Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 256,100 $ 240,197 $ 256,100 $ 240,197 Restricted cash included within prepaid expenses and other at end of period 621 — 621 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 256,721 $ 240,197 $ 256,721 $ 240,197

TABLE I WORKIVA INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION (in thousands, except share and per share) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit, subscription and support $ 123,675 $ 104,843 $ 459,452 $ 387,224 Add back: Stock-based compensation 1,298 880 5,030 3,437 Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 124,973 $ 105,723 $ 464,482 $ 390,661 Gross profit, professional services $ 5,133 $ 4,604 $ 16,365 $ 20,766 Add back: Stock-based compensation 617 550 2,540 2,128 Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP $ 5,750 $ 5,154 $ 18,905 $ 22,894 Gross profit $ 128,808 $ 109,447 $ 475,817 $ 407,990 Add back: Stock-based compensation 1,915 1,430 7,570 5,565 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 130,723 $ 110,877 $ 483,387 $ 413,555 Cost of revenue, subscription and support $ 25,113 $ 21,028 $ 99,193 $ 77,711 Less: Stock-based compensation 1,298 880 5,030 3,437 Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 23,815 $ 20,148 $ 94,163 $ 74,274 Cost of revenue, professional services $ 12,732 $ 13,328 $ 55,029 $ 52,174 Less: Stock-based compensation 617 550 2,540 2,128 Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP $ 12,115 $ 12,778 $ 52,489 $ 50,046 Research and development $ 42,555 $ 38,072 $ 172,790 $ 151,716 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,764 3,282 18,441 12,554 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 886 867 3,554 3,107 Research and development, non-GAAP $ 36,905 $ 33,923 $ 150,795 $ 136,055 Sales and marketing $ 71,867 $ 60,381 $ 287,035 $ 245,260 Less: Stock-based compensation 7,005 4,935 27,774 19,323 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 587 581 2,392 1,954 Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 64,275 $ 54,865 $ 256,869 $ 223,983 General and administrative $ 23,859 $ 24,271 $ 110,519 $ 99,778 Less: Stock-based compensation 7,052 6,960 44,980 33,218 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 16,807 $ 17,311 $ 65,539 $ 66,560 Loss from operations $ (9,473 ) $ (13,277 ) $ (94,527 ) $ (88,764 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 20,736 16,607 98,765 70,660 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,473 1,448 5,946 5,061 Income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP $ 12,736 $ 4,778 $ 10,184 $ (13,043 ) Net loss $ (4,196 ) $ (13,902 ) $ (127,525 ) $ (90,947 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 20,736 16,607 98,765 70,660 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,473 1,448 5,946 5,061 Net income (loss), non-GAAP $ 18,013 $ 4,153 $ (22,814 ) $ (15,226 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share: $ (0.08 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (2.36 ) $ (1.72 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.38 0.31 1.83 1.33 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.11 0.10 Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP $ 0.33 $ 0.08 $ (0.42 ) $ (0.29 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP $ 0.30 $ 0.08 $ (0.42 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic, non-GAAP 54,432,003 53,279,147 54,099,757 52,954,079 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted, non-GAAP 60,523,201 54,938,441 54,099,757 52,954,079

