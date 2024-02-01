Workhuman Introduces Admin Hub and Additional Features to Enhance the Social Recognition Program Manager Experience

New functionality transforms workflows, allowing Program Managers to focus on the tasks that truly matter to their organization

FRAMINGHAM, Mass & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workhuman®, the pioneer of employee recognition, is announcing the launch of Admin Hub, a centralized location providing Program Managers with enhanced oversight and controls for administrative tasks, vastly enhancing their Workhuman Platform experience. The company is also launching additional features and functionality that will allow Program Managers to optimize parts of their Social Recognition® workflow, freeing up time to focus on tasks that will truly matter to their organization and culture. The features now available to Workhuman customers include:





Award Management – An Improvement in Program Oversight Capabilities



Workhuman’s updated Award Management capabilities empower program owners with the ability to manage awards in a self-service capacity, eliminating the need for manual interventions. This functionality available within Admin Hub not only streamlines processes but offers an increased level of control and adaptability.

Delegation – Expanding Capabilities for Enhanced Program Administration



Workhuman now allows Program Managers the ability to delegate tasks and responsibilities for other individuals effortlessly within Admin Hub. This improved capability helps Program Managers seamlessly distribute workload and responsibilities while individuals are on out of office for any period of time.

Automated Welcome Awards – Saying Hello and Reducing Voluntary Turnover



Save time and remove the administrative burden of manual award nominations on managers and HR teams and cultivate an instant sense of belonging for new hires. Colleagues and managers automatically receive a notification to recognize the new employee, and the new hire receives the award, filled with warm wishes from their peers. Automated Welcome Awards, which is part of the Workhuman Celebrations Bundle, also helps organizations reduce voluntary turnover. Workhuman program results have shown that new hires were four times more likely to stay through the first year based upon the recognition that they were receiving.

“Program Managers are the backbone of a successful recognition program, and we know how valuable their time is,” said Zoe Peterson-Ward, Workhuman Chief Customer Officer. “Our customers are demanding more self-service, more automation and better visibility into their programs. The Admin Hub is a further example of how we continuously listen to our customers and then take steps to bring their requests to life. By simplifying certain tasks and updating the processes, our Program Managers are able to turn their attention to more impactful aspects of their program. I’m delighted to share that Workhuman will be making some incredible product-related updates this year, all focused on making sure our customers, and the Program Managers at those organizations, get the best and easiest experience possible.”

Workhuman has been leading and innovating the employee recognition market for 25 years. Its Social Recognition solution is a data-powered, science-backed tool that builds cultures of appreciation while fueling employee performance, building social bonds, and promoting inclusivity. Employee recognition, as Workhuman and Gallup research shows, is no longer a nice-to-have within an organization, but a must-have program as it, when done according to best practices, has incredible bottom-line benefits, including millions in turnover costs annually.

Workhuman will be rolling out additional features and functionality through the year. In particular, Workhuman is creating an unparalleled reporting experience for its customers, providing program owners with capabilities and visibility they have never had before. What once required an involved process of calling and requesting information will now be at the fingertips of users through self-service, on-demand platforms.

To learn more about the Workhuman Platform and how it empowers organizations to redefine cultures that inspire connection, drive innovation, promote adaptability, and build stronger workplaces, please visit www.workhuman.com.

About Workhuman



Workhuman® is helping companies meet today’s biggest human capital challenges – including unprecedented turnover, employee engagement, hybrid work environments, and DEI – through the Workhuman Cloud®, a secure SaaS platform that provides the industry’s best-in-class Social Recognition® solution. As the leading global provider of technology solutions, analytics, expertise, and services helping organizations of all sizes build and foster workplace cultures powered by employee recognition and crowdsourced feedback, Workhuman is revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace. Combined with unmatched data through iQ™, we empower HR and business leaders with proactive insight to understand issues as they develop and tools to help them make the right decisions to align business objectives and culture to deliver immediate impact. And, with world-class award redemption from our proprietary global e-commerce network, Workhuman is committed to building more connected human-centered workplaces that recognize the value and potential of each and every employee.​

​For more than 20 years, Workhuman has been pioneering the human workplace by disrupting legacy and obsolete HR approaches to improve the employee experience at work, with solutions that engage with approx. seven million customer employees in 30+ languages, in 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts, Workhuman deploys solutions and services at scale and is committed to helping companies improve returns on their most important investment– their people. For more information, please visit www.workhuman.com​

Contacts

Jenna.west@workhuman.com