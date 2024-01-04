Workhuman Customers Rank the Company as #1 Provider in G2’s Enterprise Grid® Report for Employee Recognition, 2024

Ease of Use and Quality of Support were the highest rated criteria among competition, reinforcing leadership position in the market

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workhuman®, the company revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with and appreciate each other in the workplace, is proud to announce that it has been ranked #1 in G2’s Enterprise Grid® Report for Employee Recognition Winter 2024. Workhuman’s Social Recognition ® software, its industry-leading employee recognition solution, received great praise from Workhuman’s customers, highly regarding its Integrations, Pricing, User Interface, and Customer Service capabilities, among others. In addition, the company was rated high in Ease of Use and Quality of Support, the highest against competition, while receiving a 9.4 user satisfaction score.





For over 20 years, Workhuman has revolutionized the employee experience for enterprise businesses worldwide – and its customers agree. In fact, a large majority of Workhuman users rate the company 5 out of 5 stars. Workhuman’s leadership status is also reflected in the more than 30 additional honors the company received in G2’s winter reports, being prominently featured in the Performance Management, Career Management, and Employee Engagement categories.

Click HERE to see the full list and rankings.

One Workhuman user says that Workhuman creates “a cross-company culture of gratitude”, stating: “My favorite thing about using Workhuman Social Recognition is that it allows our employees to recognize other employees outside of their own departments. Previously, we had department-specific recognition programs that didn’t allow employees to reward one another when working cross-departmentally. I also love that Workhuman Social Recognition is peer-recognition focused, which allows employees (especially individual contributors) to receive recognition and rewards directly from those they are working most closely with on projects rather than having to rely on someone sharing praise with their leader that maybe translates to additional recognition from the top down.”

“Workhuman is constantly innovating to evolve the future of work, working with our customers to cultivate magnetic workplace cultures through the power of recognition,” said Zoe Peterson-Ward, Workhuman Chief Customer Officer. “Our Social Recognition solution is highly configurable and when utilized strategically and in line with best practices, is proven to drive true business impact. The power of recognition and gratitude in the workplace can and should be felt at all levels, from CEOs to entry-level employees. It’s fantastic that our customers who ranked us on G2 feel the impact.”

G2 is a leading and trusted review site used by more than 90 million people annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. G2 has ratings for over 145,000 software providers across 2,100 categories – including Employee Recognition, and those ratings can be trusted because only 100% validated reviews, written by real users are included.

Workhuman’s Social Recognition solution is more than a simple way to say “thank you.” It’s a data-powered, science-backed tool that revitalizes workplaces and leads to real ROI for businesses. In fact, companies that partner with Workhuman can see the transformative power of recognition through lower turnover, higher employee engagement and satisfaction scores. In addition, employees get the emotional connection they need to thrive at work, like feelings of belonging and appreciation, all with a platform that is intuitive, rewarding, and fun. For more information about how Social Recognition can transform your organization for the better, please visit: www.workhuman.com.

About Workhuman

Workhuman® is helping companies meet today’s biggest human capital challenges – including unprecedented turnover, employee engagement, hybrid work environments, and DEI – through the Workhuman Cloud®, a secure SaaS platform that provides the industry’s best-in-class Social Recognition® solution. As the leading global provider of technology solutions, analytics, expertise, and services helping organizations of all sizes build and foster workplace cultures powered by employee recognition and crowdsourced feedback, Workhuman is revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace. Combined with unmatched data through Workhuman iQ®, we empower HR (Human Resources) and business leaders with proactive insight to understand issues as they develop and tools to help them make the right decisions to align business objectives and culture to deliver immediate impact. And, with world-class award redemption from our proprietary global network, Workhuman is committed to building more connected human-centered workplaces that recognize the value and potential of each and every employee.

For more than 20 years, Workhuman has been pioneering the human workplace by disrupting legacy and obsolete HR approaches to improve the employee experience at work, with solutions that engage with approx. seven million customer employees in 30+ languages, in 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts, Workhuman deploys solutions and services at scale, committed to helping companies improve returns on their most important investment– their people. For more information, please visit www.workhuman.com.

Contacts

Press: Jenna West, Jenna.west@workhuman.com