Workhuman Bolsters Leadership Team to Spearhead Product Innovation, AI Integration, Global Market Expansion

Richard Maclachlan, Chief Marketing Officer: Based in Framingham, having joined Workhuman in 2021, Maclachlan quickly rose from VP of Integrated Strategy to SVP, Global Head of Marketing, demonstrating a growth-first mindset and a proven ability to scale operations effectively. As the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Maclachlan will oversee the Global Marketing team, handling responsibilities across brand and creative, product marketing, digital transformation, growth marketing, revenue operations, and global communications. Maclachlan’s focus will be on refining and communicating Workhuman’s value propositions, making them clear and compelling to customers, both current and future. Maclachlan will leverage Workhuman’s rich history of innovation with emerging technologies to optimize go-to-market strategies to infuse new energy into the Workhuman brand and reinforce customer trust to accelerate Workhuman’s global market share, and pipeline velocity, with a keen focus on expanding customer acquisition, retention, and expansion.

“We’re on a mission to make work more human for every company on the planet, and I feel deeply responsible for bringing that vision to life through a cohesive and AI driven strategy that enhances our brand’s global presence and delivers tangible growth while showcasing the genuine impact of our solutions on workplaces globally,” said Maclachlan.

Kevin Heinzelman, Senior Vice President, Product Management: Initially joining Workhuman in 2019, Heinzelman has held several leadership positions throughout his tenure across ecommerce and product management, most recently serving as VP, Product Management. With the goal of streamlining operations and bolstering Workhuman’s product strategy, Heinzelman has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product Management where he will oversee Workhuman’s Product Management and Design, Business Analytics, and Workhuman iQ teams. Heinzelman plans to leverage the collective expertise of these teams to guide and accelerate Workhuman’s momentum toward AI dominance, developing advanced new models and use cases, ensuring Workhuman remains at the forefront of revolutionizing employee recognition and engagement solutions for the modern workplace.

“By capitalizing on the unique strengths of each department and aligning our efforts into a unified strategy, we’re not just refining our product roadmap – we’re shaping the future of employee recognition and setting new benchmarks for innovation and technological excellence,” said Heinzelman.

Shmulik Barel, Vice President, Product Engineering: With a robust background in leading technology disruptors through hyper-growth phases, Barel will work to create hybrid intelligence systems that blend human and AI to redefine efficiency and innovation in the workplace. Based in the company’s Dublin headquarters, Barel will apply learning from his various C-level roles across operations, product, and engineering to enhance Workhuman’s core product suite and develop new AI-driven tools that facilitate dynamic workforce and employee engagement. Before joining Workhuman, Barel served as the CEO of a mobile startup, and Chief Operating Officer of a customer engagement and loyalty SaaS platform, prior.

“Recognizing the evolving challenges in workforce management, including keeping employees engaged, productive, and motivated, my goal in joining Workhuman is to drive meaningful change through innovation powered by the synergy of human and artificial intelligence,” said Barel.

Jose Malpartida, Vice President, Product Management, Recognition Solutions: Malpartida brings over a decade of experience in product management, serving in various leadership roles across a diverse range of companies, including Amazon, Wayfair, and cybersecurity startups, Aura, and Bond. Operating out of Workhuman’s Framingham office, Malpartida will leverage his passion for innovation and optimizing customer experiences to develop and deliver enhanced social recognition solutions that will help Workhuman customers foster cultures of appreciation and connection. To achieve this, Malpartida will focus on integrating AI and other emerging technologies into Workhuman’s technological infrastructure to optimize and enhance the customer experience.

“I firmly believe that AI will be instrumental in accelerating Workhuman’s mission to cultivate more compassionate workplaces, and I look forward to applying my experience with emerging technologies to drive meaningful change in the way we work,” said Malpartida.

“Leveraging cutting-edge technologies to foster innovation and push the boundaries of what is possible in the workplace is deeply embedded into Workhuman’s ethos and DNA,” said Eric Mosley, Workhuman co-founder and CEO. “Each of these distinguished leaders brings a wealth of experience in using AI and other emerging technologies to inspire their teams to embrace new ways of working and drive meaningful business outcomes. Their collective expertise will be pivotal in our mission to make work more human for every person on the planet.”

As the pioneer in employee recognition technology, Workhuman is committed to continuous innovation and transforming the modern workplace into a vibrant and diverse ecosystem of appreciation and connectivity. Most recently, Workhuman announced the addition of a generative AI assistant to Workhuman iQ, the industry’s most comprehensive AI-powered social analytics solution. Workhuman’s AI Assistant allows customers to gain instant access to an aggregate knowledge base encompassing the strengths, weaknesses, and untapped potential of their entire workforce – all without the need for data analytics expertise.

Gleaning data from millions of authentic human interactions, Workhuman’s Social Recognition programs build environments where employee engagement and productivity can be directly measured to uncover – and break down – the barriers and real human issues holding employees back. In fact, according to a recent study from Workhuman and Gallup, recognition comes with significant cost savings. By making recognition an important part of company culture, a 10,000-person organization with an already engaged workforce can save up to $16.1 million annually due to reduced employee turnover. Additionally, these programs have the potential to boost productivity by 9 percent, showcasing the tangible returns on investment for organizations that prioritize cultivating cultures of recognition and gratitude.

Workhuman® is helping companies meet today's biggest human capital challenges – including unprecedented turnover, employee engagement, hybrid work environments, and DEI – through the Workhuman Cloud®, a secure SaaS platform that provides the industry's best-in-class Social Recognition® solution. As the leading global provider of technology solutions, analytics, expertise, and services helping organizations of all sizes build and foster workplace cultures powered by employee recognition and crowdsourced feedback, Workhuman is revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace. Combined with unmatched data through iQ™, Workhuman gives HR and business leaders proactive insight to understand issues as they develop and tools to help them make the right decisions to align business objectives and culture to deliver immediate impact.

For more than 20 years, Workhuman has been pioneering the human workplace by disrupting legacy and obsolete HR approaches to improve the employee experience at work, with solutions that engage with approx. seven million customer employees in 30+ languages, in 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts, Workhuman deploys solutions and services at scale and is committed to helping companies improve returns on their most important investment– their people.

